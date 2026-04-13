A Word, Please: New punctuation rules you should know

Not long ago, if I saw a sentence like “Tommy gets A’s and B’s,” I would have changed it to “Tommy gets A’s and Bs.” But only if I was working for a publication that followed Los Angeles Times’ in-house editing style. If I was editing a publication that followed the Chicago Manual of Style, I would have changed it to “Tommy gets As and Bs.”

Today, if I saw the same sentence, I would leave in both apostrophes.

It’s not that my personal preferences have changed. The rules have, which is unfortunate because the rules were already confusing. Still, now that some major influences in publishing — notably the Associated Press Stylebook and the Chicago Manual of Style — have changed how they punctuate certain things, those of us determined to mind our p’s and q’s (which also take apostrophes) should take note. Here are a few rules of punctuation in various editing styles that have changed in recent years.

Apostrophes to form plurals of individual letters

A basic rule of punctuation says that apostrophes don’t form plurals unless there’s no other way to make yourself clear. If you stick to that system, “Tommy got mostly Bs and a few A’s” makes the most sense because you don’t need an apostrophe to make the letter B plural, but you do need the apostrophe to distinguish between “A’s” and “as.” Sure, that’s messy and jarring, but it’s logical according to the basic rule. Naturally, that system wasn’t very popular. Book publishing long rejected the apostrophes altogether, opting for As and Bs. But that has now changed. Both book and news publishing now agree it’s easier to just use apostrophes to form the plurals of all letters: A’s, B’s and C’s.

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Comma after “etc.”

For as far back as I can tell, the Chicago Manual of Style said to put a comma not just before but also after “etc.” unless, of course, it came at the end of a sentence. So you’d write, “Appetizers, sandwiches, soups, etc., are served” or “They serve appetizers, sandwiches, soups, etc.” That changed in 2024 when the 18th edition of the Chicago manual declared there should no longer be a comma after “etc.” So it’s “Appetizers, sandwiches, pastas, etc. are served.”

Spaces after a period

For many years now, publishing authorities have agreed: Use only one space after a period, question mark or exclamation point that ends a sentence. But there was one holdout, kind of. The Publication Manual of the American Psychological Assn., one of the most influential guides in science publishing, has for many years had an unusual stance. They didn’t advocate for one or two spaces after a period, but they said that two spaces in a draft of a manuscript may be helpful to readers and editors. That note is gone from their latest edition. In its place, APA tells users that just one space goes after a period or other terminal punctuation mark.

A capital letter after a colon

Associated Press style says that if the stuff that comes after a colon is a complete sentence, capitalize the first letter. If it’s not, lowercase it. But the Chicago manual had its own spin: If the stuff after the colon constituted not one but two or more complete sentences, that’s when it all starts with a capital letter. A single sentence after a colon, they said, should start with a lowercase letter. Pay attention in books published after 2025 and you might notice that’s changed: The Chicago guide now says even one sentence after a colon begins with a capital letter.

Hyphens in individual terms

The biggest overhaul of punctuation rules in recent years comes from the Associated Press, which changed the dictionary it uses. As a result, lots of terms that were hyphenated before may be one word now. For example, “anti-social” used to take a hyphen in AP style and now it doesn’t. The individual instances are too many to list here. So when in doubt, just check Merriam-Webster’s dictionary.

— June Casagrande is the author of “The Best Punctuation Book, Period.” She can be reached at JuneTCN@aol.com.

