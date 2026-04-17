Mailbag: Signs of the times during campaign season

Huntington Beach City Council candidates running together as the Surf City 4 write this week in defense of the use of campaign signage, which they note is a longstanding tradition. Above, a photo of a Huntington Beach corner that was taken during the 2024 election period.

“A bi-partisan pox on all of these candidates for doubling the days of political blight in our once fair city by following the HB3 precedent set last cycle of posting signs for primary elections that the candidates aren’t even running in.” — Surf City Sentinel

Fair. But also, ouch. Here’s the thing, as candidates for an elected position you are expected to play the game. And in Huntington Beach, that means signs.

Trust me, we agree with the many, many of you who do not like political signs on every corner. Not only do they crowd our streets but from a candidates point of view, they are:

1. Expensive

2. A pain to make sure they stay up, and

3. A nuisance to then take down.

And yet, political signs have become inextricably linked with campaigns. So how did we get here?

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According to the highly reputable source of Google, in ancient times, political messaging through graffiti was common in Ancient Rome, with over 1,500 instances found at Pompeii. Candidates hired professionals to write slogans supporting them or urging citizens to vote.

Our modern system of signs in U.S. politics dates back to John Quincy Adams’ presidential campaigns in the 1820s. Signs matter nationally, and especially in Huntington Beach.

In 2020, the strategy really began to take root. Driven primarily by Huntington Beach’s Measure B (the Pride flag issue), political signs were used to great effect. Then came the real change. In 2024, the original slate of three conservative candidates put up signs for the Huntington Beach City Council race before the primary, despite not being on the ballot.

Then-City Atty. Michael Gates issued a confirmation: “If [the] City allows this kind of non-commercial speech for one, [it] must allow it for all. To allow some and not others depending on what [the] sign says (e.g. who the candidate is or message is) would be impermissible content-based discrimination. As it is, all non-commercial signs allowable 50 days prior, and up to 10 days after election day.”

And so, the stage was set. We, the Surf City 4 who are seeking seats on the City Council in November, are committed to bringing back nonpartisan and transparent leadership to Huntington Beach. But we cannot do so if we do not win.

We ask for your patience and understanding while we play the game. And then, we will be happy to discuss with the community changing the current rules around signs.

Taryn Palumbo, Erin Spivey,

Ben Davis and Brenda Glim

Huntington Beach

