Commentary: Legal to buy, deadly to use — we must ban nitrous oxide

Detectives with Costa Mesa police’s Special Investigations Unit seized 861 large cylinders and 6,590 N20 cartridges of nitrous oxide from two local smoke shops in January 2025.

Teenagers die in car crashes or kill others while under the influence. Young adults suffer paralysis, nerve damage, neuropathy and cognitive impairment. All of these incidents can be the result of the use of harmful products sold legally at local gas stations, liquor stores and smoke shops.

Local governments across California rarely agree on everything. On nitrous oxide misuse, we all recognize the same pattern: state law fails to keep pace with conditions on the ground.

Nitrous oxide goes by friendly nicknames, “laughing gas” and “whip-its.” What sounds harmless plays a far more dangerous role on California’s streets, in our emergency rooms and on our roadways.

Advertisement

Data reinforces these concerns. Emergency department visits for nitrous oxide misuse are surging. The highest rates of misuse occurred during the months of November and December, when we hope our young people are enjoying time with their families rather than using harmful substances.

Some junior high and high school students have even disclosed witnessing students with canisters in their backpacks and, on occasion, ingesting the substance on school property. The issue continues escalating.

Nitrous oxide also threatens roadway safety, causing delayed reaction times for drivers under the influence, distorted perception and impaired judgment.

First responders and public health officials report rising abuse and mounting harm. Officers encounter nitrous oxide during traffic stops, DUI investigations and crash responses, including incidents involving drivers impaired or unconscious behind the wheel. At this time, nitrous oxide does not appear on breathalyzers or drug tests, which presents a major shortcoming for data collection.

Efforts to reduce impaired driving must address every substance placing lives at risk. I continue urging state agencies and law enforcement to target DUI data to include specific substances, including nitrous oxide. Only then can we ensure proper prevention efforts.

Strengthening local enforcement

Orange County acted swiftly to address this issue. My office proposed the first county ordinance in California in 2025, banning nitrous oxide sales intended for human consumption in unincorporated areas.

Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Niguel, Santa Ana, Stanton, Buena Park, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Fullerton, Westminster and Huntington Beach all enacted local bans based on our model.

Enforcement gaps remain. As one recent example, a neighbor of mine entered a local store near the 55 Freeway and saw fully stocked displays of nitrous oxide canisters for purchase beside the cash register. Here lies the disconnect: Retailers continue open sales, yet if you walk outside with one of these canisters after purchasing, a police officer could arrest you for possession.

Local action must continue alongside state leadership. As statewide legislation advances, along with enforcement by cities, we look forward to closing these “don’t ask” loopholes for retailers soon.

State lawmakers must close loopholes

This year, at my request, the county supported Sen. Tom Umberg’s introduction of SB 758 to target retail sales. I traveled to Sacramento this month to testify before the Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee in support of Sen. Catherine Blakespear’s SB 936, which restricts large, flavored and directly inhalable products.

While I expanded on the traumatizing impacts on families, Sen. Blakespear highlighted misleading branding meant to attract youth, impaired driving and the economic impacts for counties tasked with disposal of canisters — citing this bill as an effort to protect workers within California’s waste management systems.

Our Board of Supervisors also voted in March to support state legislation closing loopholes in nitrous oxide sales, including AB 2076 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, which strengthens age verification and block large online marketplaces from selling nitrous oxide, and SB 1314 by Sen. Caroline Menjivar, which prohibits smoke shops from carrying these products.

Public safety requires a comprehensive approach. Closing nitrous oxide loopholes remains a necessary step toward safer roads as well as stronger, more consistent DUI enforcement.

I’ve personally engaged with families living through the wreckage of nitrous oxide addiction. Enough is enough. We must stop the unregulated sale and distribution of nitrous oxide in our communities

I urge state legislators to act swiftly in support of AB 2076, SB 1314, SB 758 and SB 936. I encourage residents to do the same by calling their elected representatives. Find them at findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov.