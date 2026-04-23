Mailbag: No wonder there’s a push to organize at Mother’s Market

Grocery workers participate in a “March on the Boss” rally into Mother’s Market on Newport Boulevard and 19th Street in Costa Mesa on April 13.

Re Mother’s Market grocery workers kick off union drive

The Costa Mesa Mother’s Market is a cash cow for the corporation. The prices of groceries are outrageous. Most of the groceries are considerably more expensive than at the Stater Bros. market about a mile away on the same street.

In addition, the employees at Stater Bros. are unionized and treated well, which is reflected in the low turnover rate of its workforce.

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With such low hourly wages, no wonder there is a push to unionize.

I wish the workers success in their union drive.

Dan Goldmann

Costa Mesa

SAVE Act is designed to disenfranchise

When a woman marries, she faces something no man ever does: a bureaucratic gauntlet just to prove her identity. Her license shows her maiden name — $46 for a new one. Social Security requires two certified documents, marriage and birth certificates, each with fees. A passport adds $130.

She is easily out $260 or more — just to keep voting.

She orders a certified marriage certificate from the County Recorder, exactly as instructed. She arrives at her SSA appointment with her marriage and birth certificates. Rejected — because nobody told her that SSA requires a physical raised seal that online certified copies do not have. She starts over, paying fees again.

That is the actual cost of voter ID. Not just dollars. Not just hours. A system designed to exhaust you into giving up. Who designs these rules, and for whom? In Texas, a concealed handgun license is valid voter ID. A Texas state university student ID is not. Gun owners lean right. Students lean left. Tell me that is a coincidence.

The final insult: California has no voter ID law — and lower voter fraud rates than Texas, which does. Voter ID does not prevent fraud. It suppresses legal votes.

How much time and money must we spend on a problem that does not exist?

If the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is your idea of government oversight, voters look forward to electing new Huntington Beach City Council members with meaningful solutions to real city problems — not a Trumped up voter ID diatribe.

The H.B. City Council’s current $720,000 Request for Proposal branding study delivered one verdict: Their political agenda is destroying our city’s image. Residents have been telling them that for free since they took office.

Andrew Einhorn

Huntington Beach