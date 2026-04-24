The Crowd: NFL stars help raise funds for Hoag Hospital Foundation at VEA event
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Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night took the VEA Hotel ballroom by storm on a recent Saturday night, welcoming some 80 NFL stars front and center to help raise big bucks for the Hoag Hospital Foundation.
Presented by Newport-based Pacific Life, the event was produced by Krissy Nardecchia from Balboa Bay Club, who rallied sponsors from club members John Maroney (Flagstar Private Banking & Wealth Management), the Purcell Family (Walking With Anthony Spinal Cord Philanthropy), Julie Hamilton, Jeff West (Aston Martin, Newport Beach) and Kathy and Noel Hamilton (Fifth Third Private Bank).
In the celeb crowd were Scott Hanson, host of NFL RedZone; Reggie Bush, Deshaun Watson, Jerry Rice and Cooper DeJean. Also spotted helping to bid-up the auction were Derrick “King” Henry, Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Love, CJ Stroud and Cole Kmet.
The NFL players came with their individual jerseys, trading then for aprons to become celebrity waiters. The crowd loved it and responded with generous donations in support of the Hoag Hospital Foundation.
20-20 Vision
The Luminaires in support of Doheny Eye Institute gathered at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena for an annual spring fashion luncheon bringing together members from all regions of Southern California, including Newport Beach.
Locals traveled to honored longtime Luminaires advocate Mary Catherine Cooper, the 2026 Vision Award recipient in Southern California.
In the fashionable crowd were Barbara Neilson, Elizabeth Shonk, Suzanne Sposato and Susan Wofford. The luncheon, co-chaired by Jennie Cooper and Peggy Schmid, also welcomed Linda Moore, Jinny Dalbeck, Judy Kloner and Pamela Riley.
Also on hand for the annal event were Luminaires president Marissa Goldberg and Deborah Ferrington, chief executive of Doheny Eye Institute.
The Doheny Eye Institute, founded in 1947 with the support of Carrie Estelle Doheny, launched the research and treatment of eye disease into the modern era. Today the Institute furthers its mission “to conserve, improve and restore human eyesight.” To this end, funds raised by the Luminaires assist in long-range research that is often groundbreaking, along with ever-evolving educational therapy relating to vision preservation.
In addition to primary locations in Los Angeles, Doheny Eye Institute joins with UCLA Orange Country in an Orange County facility at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley . The medical focus for O.C. patients rests principally in cornea and external diseases such as glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology and others.
To learn more about the Doheny Eye Institute, visit dohney.org. The Luminaires can be contacted at theluminaires.org.