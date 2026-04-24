The Crowd: NFL stars help raise funds for Hoag Hospital Foundation at VEA event

Michele Assael-Shafia raises her paddle high in support of Athletes First.

Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night took the VEA Hotel ballroom by storm on a recent Saturday night, welcoming some 80 NFL stars front and center to help raise big bucks for the Hoag Hospital Foundation.

Micki Purcell, from left, Julie Hamilton, Rita Purcell and Karen Purcell pose together at Athletes First event held at VEA Hotel, Newport Beach on behalf of Hoag Hospital Foundation. (Joshua Ortiz)

Presented by Newport-based Pacific Life, the event was produced by Krissy Nardecchia from Balboa Bay Club, who rallied sponsors from club members John Maroney (Flagstar Private Banking & Wealth Management), the Purcell Family (Walking With Anthony Spinal Cord Philanthropy), Julie Hamilton, Jeff West (Aston Martin, Newport Beach) and Kathy and Noel Hamilton (Fifth Third Private Bank).

Jerry Rice, center left, stands with winning auction bidder Bryan Zatica at Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night benefiting Hoag Hospital Foundation.

(Joshua Ortiz)

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In the celeb crowd were Scott Hanson, host of NFL RedZone; Reggie Bush, Deshaun Watson, Jerry Rice and Cooper DeJean. Also spotted helping to bid-up the auction were Derrick “King” Henry, Jarrett Stidham, Jordan Love, CJ Stroud and Cole Kmet.

The NFL players came with their individual jerseys, trading then for aprons to become celebrity waiters. The crowd loved it and responded with generous donations in support of the Hoag Hospital Foundation.

20-20 Vision

Jinny Dalbeck, back row, from left, Luminaires President Marissa Goldberg, Doheny Eye Institute CEO Deborah Ferrington and Doheny Eye Institute Dr. Benjamin Bert stand with

honoree Mary Catherine Cooper, front.



(Courtesy of Sharon Takeyama)

The Luminaires in support of Doheny Eye Institute gathered at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena for an annual spring fashion luncheon bringing together members from all regions of Southern California, including Newport Beach.

Locals traveled to honored longtime Luminaires advocate Mary Catherine Cooper, the 2026 Vision Award recipient in Southern California.

Judy Kloner, from left, benefit co-chair Jennie Cooper, Vision Award recipient Mary Catherine Cooper and benefit co-chair Peggy Schmid gather for annual Luminaires luncheon in Pasadena benefiting the Doheny Eye Institute. (Courtesy of Sharon Takeyama)

In the fashionable crowd were Barbara Neilson, Elizabeth Shonk, Suzanne Sposato and Susan Wofford. The luncheon, co-chaired by Jennie Cooper and Peggy Schmid, also welcomed Linda Moore, Jinny Dalbeck, Judy Kloner and Pamela Riley.

Also on hand for the annal event were Luminaires president Marissa Goldberg and Deborah Ferrington, chief executive of Doheny Eye Institute.

The Doheny Eye Institute, founded in 1947 with the support of Carrie Estelle Doheny, launched the research and treatment of eye disease into the modern era. Today the Institute furthers its mission “to conserve, improve and restore human eyesight.” To this end, funds raised by the Luminaires assist in long-range research that is often groundbreaking, along with ever-evolving educational therapy relating to vision preservation.

Barbara Nielsen, Elizabeth Shonk, Suzanne Sposato and Susan Wofford attend the Luminaires Luncheon for Doheny Eye Institute. (Courtesy of Sharon Takeyama)

In addition to primary locations in Los Angeles, Doheny Eye Institute joins with UCLA Orange Country in an Orange County facility at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley . The medical focus for O.C. patients rests principally in cornea and external diseases such as glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology and others.