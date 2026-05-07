Mailbag: The false economy of fluoride removal

It’s commendable that the Huntington Beach City Council is seeking for ways to increase the city’s revenue. However, they are dead wrong if they believe that the removal of fluoridation from the city water would save the city $6.7 million.

If the city decides to remove fluoride from the water, the removal would increase the costs to the city, and it would not increase revenue and in fact would increase expenses. When will members of the City Council start using their brains, if they have any?

If the city is truly interested in increasing revenue, they could do so by stopping the filing of frivolous lawsuits and appeals and entering into costly contracts with air show contractors.

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Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

City transparency still in question

Re “City to conduct RFP on audit, marketing and assessment services,” April 9

As a Certified Project Management Professional and candidate for Huntington Beach City Council, I reviewed the proposed $720,000 Wolffhaus public relations contract and found it deeply flawed. Filled with vague language and absent of measurable deliverables, timelines, or defined city responsibilities, it raised immediate red flags for anyone who values oversight and accountability.

Following intense public outcry, the City Council has now pulled the agenda item and announced plans to issue formal requests for proposals. While that appears to be progress, residents should not assume the matter is settled. Without transparency, the shift from a single‑source agreement to an RFP process could become a backroom deal under a different label.

To restore public trust, the council must ensure a genuinely open bidding process: clear evaluation criteria, independent review and full disclosure of consultant qualifications. Huntington Beach taxpayers deserve more than political optics — they deserve proof that city leaders are acting in the community’s best interest.

Unfortunately, this situation reflects a broader pattern. Over the past term, the council has often prioritized partisan or symbolic actions over responsible governance. Lawsuits have drained millions, civic unity has fractured, and transparency has suffered. Now, even in retreat, there is reason to question whether public funds are fully safeguarded.

Huntington Beach residents have spoken clearly: they want accountability, professionalism, and integrity from their elected officials. The upcoming RFP process will reveal whether this council has truly heard that message — or whether old habits of secrecy will continue.

Brenda Glim

Huntington Beach

A troubling reallocation

The Huntington Beach City Council’s exercise in cronyism was on full display at the May 5 council meeting.

Agenda Item 15, the Annual Action Plan for Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Programs, was the culmination of a months-long process to review applications from nonprofits providing services to Huntington Beach residents. A City Council-appointed board had recommended seven grantees to share a total of $163,674 in funding. The item had been reviewed in detail at the March 17 council meeting, and last Tuesday was to be the final approval.

Councilmember Pat Burns requested a reallocation of funds — specifically, $15,000 redirected away from All For Kids and Robyne’s Nest and toward Save the Brave, a Temecula-based veterans’ suicide prevention organization. It is unclear how many Huntington Beach residents the organization serves. The two groups that lost funding are locally based programs serving hundreds of at-risk youth — and no one can deny that all are worthy organizations.

What makes this reallocation deeply troubling is that Save the Brave’s executive director is none other than Burns’ fellow Councilmember Andrew Gruel. Gruel recused himself from the March 17 meeting and left the chamber during Burns’ remarks last Tuesday. At neither meeting did he, any staff member, or any fellow councilmember disclose his relationship with the applicant. The remaining council members then voted 6-0 to approve Burns’ substitute motion to redirect the $15,000 to Save the Brave.

This blatant favoritism toward a colleague’s nonprofit has all the hallmarks of a corrupt act. The community deserves better, and this decision warrants serious scrutiny.

And the irony should not be lost on anyone: At that very same meeting, the council adopted a resolution declaring May 7, 2026 as Theodore Roosevelt Day in Huntington Beach. Roosevelt built his career on fighting corruption and dismantling political machines. One has to ask — who will be Huntington Beach’s Teddy Roosevelt today, willing to stand up to this corrupt city council?

Pat Goodman

Huntington Beach

