The Crowd: SPIN’s mission finds a champion in Curtis Scheetz

For many local non-profits, April was a month of serious spring outreach for funds. Given cutbacks in civic and government grants, organizations have turned to their donors in order to fulfill missions assisting critical need in many sectors of Orange County society.

The good news is that people have risen to the challenge. Philanthropy in the O.C. is alive and well. To be referred to as a philanthropist is a badge of honor.

As May arrives in advance of summer on the Orange Coast, the challenge moves on. Organizations must continue funding programs focused on everything from food insecurity to homelessness, addiction, child and senior welfare, just to note the tip of the proverbial iceberg of life-changing issues facing this community.

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To illustrate the significance of the donor-philanthropist role, a Costa Mesa-based charity serving for some 40 years called Serving People In Need (SPIN), held its month-long funding drive “Help Them Home” last month, raising support for its primary mission of housing families with children on the edge of homelessness in Orange County.

David Wetzel, SPIN’s executive director arranged an interview with SPIN’s board chairman and president Curtis Scheetz, who leads the way for SPIN and the people it serves. Here is one philanthropist’s story.

“I relate to SPIN families because of how I was raised,” Scheetz said. “We were a large family and didn’t have a lot of means. We lived a very simple life and didn’t have a lot of extras, so the things that we had, we took care of, and we cherished.

“When I see the people that we help, I recognize what they’re experiencing. And just to have a bed, I mean, I had to sleep with my brother until I was probably 10 or 11, and we didn’t have our own room. But to see these folks putting multiple groups of individuals into a single room, that just pulls on my heartstrings because I know how I felt when I didn’t have my own space as a young man.”

Scheetz was introduced to SPIN through attending its annual galas. In 2015 his friend and neighbor, Charlie Granville, asked him to join the board. “I wanted to do nonprofit work and I told Charlie I would join the board.”

Fast forward 11 years, and Scheetz recently began his fifth year as board president.

“SPIN has a very seasoned staff that has all the capabilities necessary to find out what our clients need so that we can align them with whatever is crucial: most needed housing, along with dental, medical, automotive mechanics, financial coaching or job search help,” he said. “The beauty of SPIN is that we’re kind of a ‘one-stop shop’ because, if we don’t have resources in-house, we know where to find those resources.”

SPIN board chairman and president Curtis Scheetz. (Ann Chatillon)

Fundraising is at the core of the foundation, and Scheetz is quick to donate. He writes big checks. He is also quick to reach out and rally others who are also able to give.

“For me, it’s all about kids and a safe place to live and focus on education,” he said.

Born in Portland, Ore. and raised in Anaheim, the kid who shared a room with his brothers is today the owner of one of Southern California’s most successful industrial HVAC companies, Total Environmental Management. Founded in 1985, the business is poised to celebrate 42 years serving Southern California. In addition, Scheetz and his wife Jill are poised to celebrate 49 years of marriage.

Crediting his upbringing with installing a strong work ethic, SPIN’s leader adds, “My dad was the hardest working guy in the postal service. He retired from the post office with 3,000 hours of unused sick leave. I asked him, ‘Did you even call in sick one day in your life?’ When he told me I’m a workaholic, I asked him, ‘What did you teach me? Integrity, that’s what. You show up.’

“And that’s what I do. No matter what I’m involved with, I show up. I’m a doer. I get things done. And I expect other people to help too. I don’t take all challenges on myself. I’m lucky to have people in my life that I can trust, people I can pull in and help assist, in all aspects of my life including philanthropy.”

In the non-profit universe, teamwork is essential. So is working with a diverse community. On this subject, Scheetz said, “Probably the easiest thing I’ve ever had to do is to lead people, because I’m the same person that will get in the trenches and do whatever it takes to get the job done. There’s nothing that’s beneath me that I wouldn’t do and my employees have all seen that.”

Business success has enabled Scheetz to help many others not so fortunate. His family has supported worthy community causes at all levels, and most significantly, those without major financial resources.

“It is in my DNA to serve others,” he said, adding, “My parents instilled the spirit of helping the less fortunate in me and in all my siblings, from our very first days in Catholic school at St. Polycarp and St. Anthony.”

Currently, SPIN has some 300 families with children on their waiting list seeking permanent housing and other basic needs. Scheetz points out that the list was formerly much greater, closer to 500 families. The board and staff have been successful in placing approximately 50 families in permanent housing each year for the past several years.

Over four decades, SPIN has become more diversified and more able to reach different people. Scheetz recalls the words of the late SPIN executive director, Jean Wegener, whenever he made donations to the charity. He would ask Wegener if he should earmark a particular use for the funds he was donating. She would respond, “No restriction is preferred.” Scheetz would write a check to SPIN accordingly.

The team of Curtis Scheetz’s company Total Environmental Management Team attend a SPIN Gala. (Ann Chatillon)

“I have no biases, and I’m impressed with SPIN because they also have no biases. We should take care of everyone. We’re all human beings. I don’t have a problem with pronouns. I have zero problem with religious beliefs. I happen to be a Catholic, and Catholics take everybody in, so for me, I welcome everybody who is in need of help.

“We should help families find a better life, and SPIN’s motto is, ‘We don’t give handouts, we give a hand up.’ I like that. I want to give people a hand up, whether they’re family, an employee or friend of mine, whether it’s somebody in my church, or a stranger, it doesn’t matter. If they need help, and I can help, I’m going to help. No questions asked.”

To learn more about SPIN, visit spinoc.org.