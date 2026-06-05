Mailbag: No experience necessary?

Bill Pulte should prove to the public that he possesses the qualifications necessary to lead our national intelligence agencies, writes Laguna Beach reader Denny Freidenrich

The director of National Intelligence oversees 18 intelligence agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency. It goes without saying the position requires extensive knowledge of national security, intelligence gathering, foreign threats and interagency coordination.

Bill Pulte, President Trump’s pick to replace Tulsi Gabbard, reportedly has no national security experience. Would you hire a street hot dog vendor to run a five-star restaurant in Newport? No. Would you retain a gardener to design a high-rise condominium in Costa Mesa? Of course not. Experience and expertise matter, especially when the stakes are as high as they truly are these days.

If Pulte is to be considered for the job, the public doesn’t just deserve assurances — we deserve proof that he possesses the qualifications necessary to lead the nation’s intelligence community. Being Donald Trump’s friend may be an asset in politics, but it is no substitute for real-world intelligence, national security or foreign policy experience.

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America’s highest-ranking intelligence officer must be selected on the basis of demonstrated competence, not a personal relationship. Nothing less is acceptable.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach