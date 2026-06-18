The Crowd: An evening of nostalgia, an afternoon of giving in Newport Beach

Balboa Island Museum board chair Shirley Pepys, from left, Gary Sherwin of Visit Newport Beach and Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleiman welcome a large crowd at Balboa Island Museum for the debut of an exhibit on “120 Years of Welcome.”

Have you seen the “120 Years of Welcome: A Tourism Tribute” exhibit that recently debuted at Balboa Island Museum? Produced by Gary Sherwin and his team from Visit Newport Beach, a wonderful multi-media display in the main gallery of the local museum takes the viewer on a nostalgic romp through 12 decades of amazing beach history.

Sherwin and the creative Ashley Johnson welcomed several hundred guests entering the museum on a “blue carpet” who were greeted by dancers in 1920s beach attire for a Thursday evening reception. Cocktail service and jazz from a trio fronted by a talented bass, set the tone as the crowd, including Balboa Island Museum’s board chair Shirley Pepys pressed flesh with the VIP locals including Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleiman, Steve Rosansky, Stu New’s publisher and editor Tom and Lana Johnson, Newport Beach City Manager Seimone Jurjis, restaurateur Cynthia Shafer (the Hen) and John Conners, president of the museum board of directors.

Steve Rosansky and Newport Beach City Manager Seimone Jurjis attend “120 Years of Welcome” at the Balboa Island Museum. (Kelly H Photo)

“Step inside and discover four immersive features celebrating 120 years of Newport Beach history through the lens of tourism. Explore a digital archive with interactive photos, maps, and timelines spanning from the city’s incorporation in 1906 through 2026. Meet iconic local figures, including founder James McFadden and original ferry owner Joseph Allen Beek, through a one-of-a-kind hologram experience, alongside Hollywood legend Shirley Temple, the first-ever “Miss Newport Beach,” offered Caitlin Corbin with Visit Newport Beach. “Walk past a sweeping newspaper mural tracing the city’s rise as a coastal destination, and step aboard a replica of the beloved Pacific Electric Red Car, which once carried visitors from Pasadena and San Marino to the sun-soaked shores of the Balboa Peninsula.”

Advertisement

Laura Davick, founder of Crystal Cove Conservatory, attends the reception for Visit Newport Beach’s exhibit at Balboa Island Museum. (Kelly H Photo)

Admiring the exhibits and wowed by the holograms were Emily O’Connell, Seymour Beek, Matt Leonetti, David LaMontagne, Ed Olen, Celeste Dennerline and Crystal Cove Conservatory’s founder, Laura Davick.

The exhibit runs all summer long and into the fall season. To learn more, visit balboaislandmuseum.org .

DARTS convene for luncheon at Pacific Club

The ladies and gents dedicated to exceptional design and seriously refined taste in the field of the decorative arts, gathered this spring for its annual luncheon at Newport’s tony Pacific Club.

Known as the Decorative Arts Society (DARTS), the faithful came together to award annual grants to 15 Orange County nonprofits, all with missions to improve the lives of women, children and families dealing with extreme challenges.

DARTS Grants Luncheon guests Ali Woodward, Janet Curci and Laraine Eggleston. (Ann Chatillon)

The event was celebratory and passion-filled, as the organization presented a total of $800,000 to recipients. Over some 31 years since its launch, DARTS has raised and donated more than $5.5 million to assist Orange County citizens in need improve their daily lives.

“Many of the nonprofit agencies we serve have suffered major budget cuts and a lack of funding prohibits them from moving forward with projects and programs that make a significant difference in our community,” said Adrienne Garrison, outgoing president of group. “All of us at DARTS are elated to grant a record amount to so many deserving Orange County non-profit organizations this year, which will fund vital support and services.”

DARTS donor Elana Donovan, from left, SPIN executive director David Wetzel and DARTS member and donor Sandra Ayres attend the luncheon where $800,000 in donations were presented to OC nonprofits. (Ann Chatillon)

Garrison was supported by incoming president Laraine Eggleston and luncheon chair Edie Denning. DARTS members in the crowd included Kristin James, Cathi Bledsoe, Georgina Jacobson, Angela Cord, Kitty Canada, Elana Donovan, Hyla Bertea and Janet Curci. Also supporting DARTS were Jackie Glass, Sandra Ayres, Vicki Gumm, Molly McCray, Shelby Rigg and Natalie Graham.

DARTS President Adrienne Garrison, from left, Grants Luncheon Chair Edie Denning and luncheon guest Kitty Canada pose together during the annual Decorative Arts Society event at the Pacific Club, Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

The grants were presented to the following organizations: Breast Cancer Solutions, Casa Youth Shelter, Family Support Network, Fristers, Hands Together, Homeless Intervention Service, Hope Harbor, Laura’s House, Mary’s Path, Radiant Futures, Serving People in Need, S.O.Y., South County Outreach, Thomas House and WISE Place.

For more information, visit decorativeartssociety.net.