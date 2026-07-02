Mailbag: Neighborhood loses community hub to bulldozers

Re O.C. Church, Preschool To Be Demolished For Townhomes

As a retired real property appraiser of some 25 years, I was intrigued by The Pilot’s article “O.C. Church, Preschool To Be Razed For Townhomes”, from June 28.

I was sufficiently intrigued to go out and do a field inspection, driving from my home in Huntington Beach to the site on Russell Avenue in Garden Grove. I suppose once an appraiser, always an appraiser.

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The building slated to be razed houses services for Spanish and Vietnamese-speaking people, as well as child development programs, but the first thing I noticed was the neighborhood.

I mean no disrespect to the various homeowners, but the entire neighborhood was blighted, with front lawns dead and overtaken by weeds, a need for paint, repairs, etc. One of the principles of appraisal is that of the over improvement. This principle posits that a superior property within an inferior neighborhood will be diminished in market value, literally dragged down by its surroundings.

The plan called for 26 “high end” two story townhomes. In this neighborhood, this would constitute an extreme over improvement, a reality perhaps overlooked by the developer. Chad Brown, a representative for the developer, called the project a “Fantastic fit for the community.” Really? Was the community invited to any of the council meetings that gave the green light for the project to proceed? Was parking and traffic impact discussed with them?

The church and adjoining buildings reflects the overall neighborhood with its pronounced deferred maintenance. I understand. As an appraiser, I understand the interplay of stagnation, renewal, progress and profit. When I arrived at the property, it was already late afternoon, long after church services were over. But so many people were still on the property, all minorities, who for years have received service and succor from this aging neighborhood icon. ‘Where will they go when it is gone?’ I kept asking as I drove home.

Ron Terranova

Huntington Beach

Food for thought

Re ‘Everyone’s favorite grandma’: 96-year-old raises $48,000 to feed Newport Beach Police

It was a nice gesture by Dottie McDonald to raise money to feed the Newport Beach police officers. With their average salary of well over $100,000 I’m sure the officers are quite destitute. I imagine doctors, lawyers, and CEOs are next!

David Martinson

Costa Mesa