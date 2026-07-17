A wheel success: 2,000 guests stroll through Balboa Bay Club’s annual car show

More than 2,000 guests converged on the Balboa Bay Resort for the Father’s Day Car Show this year.

For the past 19 years, the Father’s Day Car Show in Newport Beach, produced by Balboa Bay Resort and Club, has welcomed the public free of charge for a Sunday stroll among an exceptional display of automotive art.

Balboa Bay Club managing director Cindy Racco joined John Wortmann, chairman of the club’s board of governors, in greeting some 2,000 guests for the local car show by the bay.

John Wortmann, left, chairman of the Board of Governors of the Balboa Bay Club, stand with board member Daniel Yanni, M.D., at annual car show held at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. (Johannah Brecht)

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“The show is a year in the making,” said Wortmann, who was attired in his iconic white summer suit. “We could not do this without the support of Newport car dealers, collectors, club members and wide community interest. The show gets larger and better each year.”

The Blaine family gather near a rare Aston Martin DB AR1 Zagato Roadster while enjoying the Father’s Day Car Show. (Johannah Brecht)

The 2026 event was made possible with support from sponsors including the Maguire Family, Auto Nation Bentley and Porsche of Newport Beach, and 5th 3rd Bank, represented by Noel Hamilton. Presenting sponsor of the show was Ferrari of Newport Beach. Their team erected a tent under which a collection of one-of-a-kind Ferraris attracted attention from the car-loving crowd.

Jamie Sepulveda takes a look at a restored 1930 Ford Model A Street Rod during the car show at the Balboa Bay Resort Newport Beach. (Johannah Brecht)

Wortmann offered special appreciation for the contributions of Scott O’Brien, Casey Lloyd, Tim Black, Kathleen Donovan, Megan Thompson,

principal underwriters the Pickup and Martin families, and Cal Spa.

The 2026 Car Show winners, voted on by the attending public included John Word’s 1973 BMW 30CSL, and Robert Blake’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette. Jarrod Word displayed a 1967 Oldsmobile Delmonte 88 and Gil Yurly showed his 1969 Dodge Charger.

Gary Katsaris gestures toward a 1952 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupé displayed at the annual Father’s Day Car Show at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. (Johannah Brecht)

Additional awards went to Dominic Petruzzi’s 1958 190SL Mercedes Benz, Don Otting’s 1941 Buick Phaeton, Eric Sassenberg’s 1959 Chevy Impala convertible (Favorite Car) and Richard Moriarty’s 1961 Jaguar XK150.

An aerial view of Balboa Bay Resort’s Father’s Day Car Show. (Johannah Brecht)

Also proudly showing off their prized vehicles were Nick Clemence, Bear D’Egidio, Douglas Greene, A. Berengian, Mike Miceli, Michael and Eunice Royer (Sexiest Car), the Jordan family, Irwin Trester, Nyles Bushell, Randy Palmer, and the best Luxury Car in the show went to Kevin Symons’ elegant 1947 Cadillac convertible.