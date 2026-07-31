The Crowd: New Directions for Women honors longtime counselor with Legacy Award

Legacy award winner Dotty Dozal, right, poses with New Directions board member Devon Martin at annual brunch at Balboa Bay Resort.

New Directions for Women held its 18th annual Circle of Life Brunch recently at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. The May fundraiser raised vital support for addiction treatment, bringing the community together to celebrate recovery.

Since 1977 the Costa Mesa-based non-profit has transformed thousands of lives of women affected by addiction.

The New Direction for Women team, led by Heather Black-Coyne, pose together at the Circle of Life brunch event. (Tony Lattimore)

Advertisement

The Circle of Life Brunch is the most important event of the year for New Directions. A live auction, awards program and industry networking connects professions in the field.

During the awards program, the organization honored Dotty Dozal with the Impact Award, and the late Fred Turner posthumously received the Legacy Award.

Dozal served at Hoag Hospital for close to 30 years as a certified drug and alcohol counselor. Holding multiple positions, she was most proud of being a part of the discharge planning team, working alongside community volunteers. Now retired, the Huntington Beach resident remains active in the recovery community throughout Orange County.

Turner was represented by his family as his life achievements were recounted. A former New Directions for Women board member, Turner overcame alcohol addiction and enjoyed more than 50 years of sobriety.

“He remained a beacon of light for those around him with remarkable strength and grace,” Barbara Kilmer, New Directions’ publicist, said.

Ronnie Cancellieri, from left, Heather Black-Coyne, Sydney Holland and Dan Carracino attend the Circle of Life Brunch at Balboa Bay Resort. (Tony Lattimore)

At days end, the organization met a $225,000 fundraising goal.

“Every dollar will go directly to supporting women and families on their journey of recovery. Guests didn’t just attend an event — they became part of a story of generational healing,” Kilmer said.

Founded in 1977, New Directions for Women provides gender-specific addiction treatment services that are family-centered. The mission is to promote healthy parenting, prevent domestic violence, and assist in family reunification. It has served over 7,000 women and nearly 700 children while more than 200 babies have been born to mothers completing their comprehensive on-site program.

John Katzman, from left, Mike Burns, David Collins, Jeff Heath, Bill Bennett and Howard Bland show their support for New Directions for Women at the annual Circle of Life Brunch held at the Balboa Bay Resort.

(Tony Lattimore)

NDFW’s addiction treatment program was created in response to a shortage of affordable and accessible rehabilitation treatment services for women suffering from alcoholism, substance use disorder and other related issues.

The group launched with the visions of Pamela Wilder, with support from Junior League of Orange County. The New Directions for Women Foundation was created to ensure care for women in financial need through the Pamela Wilder Scholarship Fund.