Newport-Mesa school curriculum on the Holocaust is clearly inadequate

German citizens elected representatives to the Reichstag, Germany’s legislative body, which passed legislation that targeted people for discrimination based on their status, race, ancestry and sexual orientation, among other factors. The German judiciary upheld these laws. The Nuremberg Race Laws, passed in 1935, formed the core of this institutionalized discrimination, but it was an insidious process taking place over a period of decades that normalized the practice of hatred as it was taking place in plain sight with the open complicity of German citizens.