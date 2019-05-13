Activists were in contact with police before, during and after counter-demonstration in Huntington Beach

Regarding the rainbow flag being flown to celebrate Harvey Milk: I get the sentiment but think such a display belongs on one’s personal house, not City Hall (“Costa Mesa council votes to fly pride flag at City Hall to honor Harvey Milk Day and LGBT Pride Month”). One of my family members is part of a firm that fought for gay marriage in the Supreme Court (and won), so I am not saying Milk did not do great things. If we are going to wave flags at City Hall, in addition to the American flag, which celebrates every citizen regardless of age, race, creed or sexual orientation, we should start with waving flags on Martin Luther King Day or perhaps a flag on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. We could also wave a Christian flag during December and April to celebrate Christmas and Easter, a flag during Hannakuh, and more. If you want to celebrate Milk that’s fine, but it does not need to take place at City Hall unless you are going to wave flags for every resident who wants to celebrate this or that person, or this or that event.