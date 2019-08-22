Week 0 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Laguna Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Hills High

Key Vikings: Jr. QB Jack Miller; Sr. RB Pharoah Rush; Sr. LB Nathan O’Rourke

Key Hawks: Jr. RB/SS Mitch Leigber; Jr. WR/SS Caden Connella; Jr. QB Hayden McKenna

Breakdown: The Vikings travel to kick off their 2019 season as they play at Laguna Hills ... Marina, looking to improve on last year’s 3-7 campaign, opens the year among others receiving votes in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 preseason poll. The Vikings, who return eight starters on both sides of the ball, did beat Laguna Hills 34-25 last season at Westminster High ... Laguna Hills also went 3-7 last year and finished third in the five-team Sea View League ... The Hawks have not made the postseason since 2016 ... Leigber was both the Hawks’ leading rusher and receiver last year, with 99 carries for 616 yards and five touchdowns as well as 17 catches for 314 yards and and three touchdowns ... Marina is 2-3 in season openers under sixth-year head coach Jeff Turley.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber .