Week 1 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Carson

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Carson High

Key Chargers: Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (five carries for 46 yards and two TDs; seven tackles); Sr. WR/FS Cole Koffler (three catches for 61 yards and one TD); Sr. TE/DE Trent Fletcher (six tackles, two tackles for a loss, one QB sack); Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (nine of 16 passing for 98 yards and one TD)

Key Colts: Jr. QB Ui Ale; Jr. RB/CB Deionte Wilson; Sr. WR/DB Judah Foisia

Breakdown: The Chargers (1-0) play their first game in 13 days after they were the first Orange County team to start their season, winning 52-0 at Wailuku Baldwin of Hawaii on Aug. 16 ... Edison, listed among others receiving votes in CIF Southern Section Division 3, dominated its opener in posting a 42-0 halftime lead. The Chargers kept sophomore kicker Troy Fletcher busy with seven extra-point kicks and a 22-yard field goal, with Fletcher also returning an interception 90 yards for a touchdown ... Carson (0-1) opened with a 29-28 loss at Long Beach Millikan last week, giving up the go-ahead touchdown pass and extra point in the final minute of the game ... Carson quarterback Ui Ale is the son of Colts head coach Arnold Ale, a former All-CIF Los Angeles City Section linebacker for Carson who went on to play at Notre Dame and UCLA ... Edison has not started the season 2-0 since 2016.

