Pacifica Christian sweeps Don Lugo, returns to CIF girls’ volleyball quarterfinals

Dropping the first six points of its CIF Southern Section Division 7 second-round match was not what the Pacifica Christian Orange County girls’ volleyball team had in mind, but the Tritons were not about to blink.

That simply would not fit the narrative for a team that pulled off a backdoor sweep on the road to begin its postseason run.

Senior outside hitter Rebecca Penjoyan had 10 kills to pace Pacifica Christian in its 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of Chino Don Lugo on Saturday night at home.

Pacifica Christian’s Emma Hartman (10) hits against Don Lugo’s Dulce Acero (2) and Reese Gonzalez (21) on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Penjoyan, who said she is not planning on playing in college, is just enjoying this final ride. Last season, she played a big part in leading the Tritons to the Division 8 semifinals and an appearance in the regional playoffs.

“We’re really hungry for the win,” Penjoyan said. “During practices, during warmups, we’re always trying to think [of] what can we do at the very beginning that will lead us to the end quickly, happily.

“I really think that from last year, for these last few games, we’re just trying to play together, play strong.”

Pacifica Christian’s Rebecca Penjoyan (17) returns a serve against Don Lugo in a CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff match on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Freshman outside hitter Emma Hartman had seven kills, and sophomore opposite Chara Wondercheck added six kills for Pacifica Christian (19-6), which plays host to Hemet West Valley (18-2) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Sophomore middle blocker Kaelin Rieke chipped in with two kills, two blocks and three service aces.

Most of the offense coming from the Tritons ran through Addie Roberson, a setter starting as a freshman. She compiled 22 assists and two kills, including a second-touch dump on match point to cap the straight-sets win over Don Lugo (15-8).

Pacifica Christian girls' volleyball is returning to the CIF quarterfinals with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 win over Don Lugo in tonight's Division 7 second-round match at home. Freshman setter Addie Roberson with the kill to end it. @PCHS_Tritons@TheDailyPilot @mjszabo pic.twitter.com/ZuvCj8gPPR — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 23, 2022

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Roberson said after advancing to her first quarterfinal. “It’s been incredible. I love the girls. It’s been an amazing season. I’ve had a great time.”

Pacifica Christian started its playoff run by rallying to win at La Mirada, 26-28, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-9.

Pacifica Christian’s Kaelin Rieke (4) spikes against Don Lugo on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Morgan Graves had 17 kills and four total blocks to lead Don Lugo. Sienna Vasquez provided three aces, and Kadie Fordyce supplied 2½ blocks.

“We’ve hit the flu on our team, so we have had a lot of kids out,” Pacifica Christian coach Ally Forsberg said. “I think the beginning of the game was just a little shaky. Once we put our libero in, Charlotte Carlson, I think that just helped a lot. [Graves] was definitely a presence. We just figured it out, tipped around the block.”

Pacifica Christian’s Chara Wondercheck (8) is blocked by Don Lugo’s Morgan Graves (16) on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

