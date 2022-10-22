Pacifica Christian sweeps Don Lugo, returns to CIF girls’ volleyball quarterfinals
Dropping the first six points of its CIF Southern Section Division 7 second-round match was not what the Pacifica Christian Orange County girls’ volleyball team had in mind, but the Tritons were not about to blink.
That simply would not fit the narrative for a team that pulled off a backdoor sweep on the road to begin its postseason run.
Senior outside hitter Rebecca Penjoyan had 10 kills to pace Pacifica Christian in its 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of Chino Don Lugo on Saturday night at home.
Penjoyan, who said she is not planning on playing in college, is just enjoying this final ride. Last season, she played a big part in leading the Tritons to the Division 8 semifinals and an appearance in the regional playoffs.
“We’re really hungry for the win,” Penjoyan said. “During practices, during warmups, we’re always trying to think [of] what can we do at the very beginning that will lead us to the end quickly, happily.
“I really think that from last year, for these last few games, we’re just trying to play together, play strong.”
Freshman outside hitter Emma Hartman had seven kills, and sophomore opposite Chara Wondercheck added six kills for Pacifica Christian (19-6), which plays host to Hemet West Valley (18-2) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Sophomore middle blocker Kaelin Rieke chipped in with two kills, two blocks and three service aces.
Most of the offense coming from the Tritons ran through Addie Roberson, a setter starting as a freshman. She compiled 22 assists and two kills, including a second-touch dump on match point to cap the straight-sets win over Don Lugo (15-8).
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Roberson said after advancing to her first quarterfinal. “It’s been incredible. I love the girls. It’s been an amazing season. I’ve had a great time.”
Pacifica Christian started its playoff run by rallying to win at La Mirada, 26-28, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-9.
Morgan Graves had 17 kills and four total blocks to lead Don Lugo. Sienna Vasquez provided three aces, and Kadie Fordyce supplied 2½ blocks.
“We’ve hit the flu on our team, so we have had a lot of kids out,” Pacifica Christian coach Ally Forsberg said. “I think the beginning of the game was just a little shaky. Once we put our libero in, Charlotte Carlson, I think that just helped a lot. [Graves] was definitely a presence. We just figured it out, tipped around the block.”
