Newport Harbor boys’ soccer emerges victorious in eight-round shootout with Bell Gardens

Every so often, the playoffs provide chances for heroics to come from unexpected sources.

That was the case for Newport Harbor High’s Johan Gomez, who on Thursday night had his moment to shine.

The seldom-used senior delivered the decisive strike in an eight-round penalty-kick shootout, as the host Sailors advanced past Bell Gardens in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 boys’ soccer playoffs at Davidson Field.

Newport Harbor’s Johan Guzman is carried by teammate Jason Hernandez (18) after scoring the game-winning penalty kick on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In a shootout that saw all eight of the Sailors’ kick-takers hit the target — converting seven — Gomez sent a shot up the middle, the shot grazing the fingertips of the goalkeeper before going in and leading to a mosh-pit celebration in front of the goal.

“Amazing,” Guzman said. “I don’t get a lot of playing time, but I had an opportunity to show it, so I showed it on the PK. We got one more game.”

Newport Harbor emerged victorious from an eight-round shootout against Bell Gardens on Thursday. Here was the winning penalty kick by Johan Guzman. @NHHSailors advance to play at Sierra Vista on Saturday.@mjszabo @ReporterVince pic.twitter.com/6XweVPAk51 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 11, 2023

Junior Olivier Renard scored Newport Harbor’s first-half goal, but after he did not partake in the penalty kicks, the shootout was all he could think about.

“He’s our savior,” Renard said of Guzman. “I can’t believe it. Let’s go.”

Newport Harbor goalie Josh Flores makes a save on the first shot of a shootout against Bell Gardens at Davidson Field on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor (14-4-4), the Wave League champion, will travel to face Baldwin Park Sierra Vista (17-1-2), the Montview League champion, in the second round on Saturday at 5 p.m. The top-seeded Dons made quick work of Valencia in the first round with a 7-0 victory.

On the final play of double overtime, Joshua Flores dropped to his knees to absorb the low liner off the foot of Richard Zepeda, the whistle sounding with the score tied 1-1 following Flores’ fourth save.

After that, Newport Harbor coach Ignacio Cid said all matter of strategy was taken out of his hands.

Newport Harbor goalie Joshua Flores reacts to making a big save against Bell Gardens’ William Hernandez (16) on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We were going to pick the shooters, and our captain, [Cade Holden] pushed us away and said he was going to pick the shooters,” Cid revealed.

The shootout started as the Sailors might have hoped — with Flores stopping William Hernandez on the opening attempt.

Nate Simmons, Holden and Marlon Cortes converted in succession, before Oliver Hobin had his shot turned away.

Newport Harbor’s Oliver Hobin (5) tries to keep Bell Gardens’ Daniel Miranda off the ball on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

With Bell Gardens (16-6-4), the Almont League champion, shooting first and continuing to find the net, Jason Hernandez, Tony Manriquez and Jack Davey each made penalty kicks with the Sailors’ season on the line.

Zepeda then sent his bid off the left post, setting up Guzman with a chance he proved ready to take.

Newport Harbor fell behind in the 10th minute, Jorge Perez scoring from the back post on a precise ball in by Zepeda.

Newport Harbor’s Olivier Renard (23) flicks the ball across the goal against Bell Gardens at Davidson Field on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Sailors got even in the 34th minute. Holden started the play in the midfield, sending the ball to the right sideline for Manriquez, who eventually played a cross into the box. Renard got a touch, the ball falling at his feet, and he tucked it in for the equalizer.

“I was happy to see that [goal],” Flores said. “As soon as I saw that, I was like, ‘We got this. This is us.’ We played very well to the end. Penalty shootout went very well. We won, and that’s all that matters.”

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

