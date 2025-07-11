‘It’s competitive, but it really is fun’: Costa Mesa adult soccer league turns 15

Two women compete for the ball in a coed playoff soccer match in the Soccer6 League at Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa on Sunday.

Dania Zimmermann has always enjoyed spending time on the pitch with friends and her husband Benny.

She still remembers the flier that was put on her car some 15 years ago, indicating a new soccer opportunity. The idea of a 6 vs. 6 league on a smaller field, called simply Soccer6, interested her.

“We were playing in another league in Newport, and we came back to the car and found a flier on there,” she recalled. “We were like, ‘All right, I guess we’ve got to try this thing out.’”

A dynasty — or as Soccer6 founder Mac Thompson has dubbed it, a “Dania-sty” — has to start somewhere.

Nick Perez of Anaheim, playing for “Hang Over 96,” scores against “Turf Terminators” in a coed playoff match in the Soccer 6 League at Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Zimmermann, a defender, is a lifelong player who competed at Canyon High and Cal Poly Pomona. But she said she’s now playing better than ever in the adult league, which still holds matches almost every Sunday at Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa.

Her Wednesday night Soccer6 coed team, which plays its matches at Orange County Great Park in Irvine, has won titles for multiple seasons in a row — hence the “Dania-sty” branding.

Now 41, with two relatively young children, Zimmerman let her older son Calix, who is almost 7, come to her match this week despite its 10 p.m. start time.

“I allowed it,” she said. “It’s summer.”

Former Mariners Christian School Athletic Director Mac Thompson, now 50, launched the Soccer6 adult soccer league in 2010. (Matt Szabo)

Thompson’s venerable league has maintained through all of the seasons and years, and just keeps on rolling.

He started the league in 2010 with his wife, Idalia, who manages the administrative side of things. Thompson said he wanted to create a unique space, while stepping away from the club coaching grind that he did to supplement his teaching salary.

Thompson, another Cal Poly Pomona soccer alumnus who spent 14 years of his teaching career as the athletic director at Mariners Christian, began franchising the league last year after he left the field of education to pursue Soccer6 full-time.

Huntington Beach launched in January and Long Beach kicked off last weekend.

“I was an English minor,” said Thompson, now 50, who lives in Orange. “I think the alliteration in Soccer6 was kind of catchy, if you will, in terms of branding. Since then, we’ve added nuanced things about the league that have the No. 6 in it, minutiae with regard to the rules and things like that. Yeah, six is kind of the magic number.”

The magic of the league rests in a fun format, with smaller fields and bigger goals that are helpful as one advances in age. Three skill levels are available, with coed, men’s and a new women’s league. There’s also a popular 35-plus “gentlemen’s league.”

Soccer players walk off the field after their match in the Soccer6 League at Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Thompson keeps things upbeat, playing music at the matches over a portable PA system.

“It’s competitive, but it really is fun,” said Chris Klein, a Newport Beach resident who has been playing in the league for a few years. “The spirit of the competition is the right way. By and large, there’s not a lot of arguing. Mac has a strict approach, whether it’s arguing with the referees or arguing with each other.”

Klein, a former U.S. men’s national team player, spent 13 years in Major League Soccer and more than a decade as the president of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Men and women compete in a coed playoff match in the Soccer6 League at Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa on Sunday. (James Carbone)

He got back into playing with a group of Mariners Christian dads he knew. Klein appreciates the fact that the league has a clear and enforced code of conduct.

“I wasn’t interested in playing in a league where people were arguing and coming in with bad tackles,” Klein said. “Really, the thing that drew me to Soccer6 was just the way that Mac ran it. It has the best parts of soccer that I missed, which is playing, touching the ball, running around and being with people you enjoy and competing to a certain extent.”

More than 15,000 players have competed in the league over the years, Thompson said, with about 3,000 active players per year. Soccer6 has evolved, and now features pro-style kits in 10 custom colors, with 12 local sponsors like Orange County Soccer Club and Green Cheek Beer Co. adorned on the jerseys.

Natalie Astor of Orange, playing for “Slammers FC,” shoots to the goal against “HWGA FC” in a co-ed playoff soccer match of the Soccer6 League at Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa on Sunday. (James Carbone)

The league has a modern website with standings and schedules, as well as an app. “Goal of the Game” prizes, awards and trophies, along with weekly highlight reels and stories on the league’s Instagram page, add to the fun.

“I joke with my referees, and even with him, that [Thompson] tries to brainwash everyone to love each other,” said John Heim, a head referee and assigner for Soccer6, who has been there the whole 15 years. “It’s a culture of respect and caring.”

A 15th anniversary party will be held Aug. 1 at BXCR Underground in the Anaheim Packing District, with all current and past players welcome.

“Soccer6 has taught me that when you lead with respect and joy, people follow,” said Thompson, who still plays with his high school friends on “Crown Town FC” in the gentlemen’s league on Sundays in Costa Mesa. “Win with humility, and lose with grace.”

He said his ultimate goal is to reach 25 locations across Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties within five years.

Soccer players for “Slammers FC” shake hands of “HWGA FC” after their playoff soccer match in the Soccer6 League at Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Zimmermann, who serves as manager for each of the teams she competes on, does more winning than losing. She said she enjoys the reliable nature of the league compared to others she’s competed in, where no-shows among referees or teams would be more commonplace.

How long will she keep going? She hopes to play with her kids in the league in the future.

“We stick around because we enjoy it,” she said. “It’s something that we look forward to doing every single week. You’ve got to be kind of crazy to play soccer at 10 o’clock at night.”

She called Soccer6’s 15th anniversary “a big deal.”

“As much as it’s a short amount of time, it’s a long-standing thing,” Zimmermann said. “It’s pretty crazy to think that it started in 2010 with a flier on a windshield. How far it has come.”