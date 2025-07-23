North Irvine prevents Newport Beach 18U ‘three-peat’ at USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

Goalie Luke Harris (1) of North Irvine celebrates the win over Newport Beach Water Polo Club during the 18-and-under gold medal match of the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine on Tuesday.

Luke Harris called it a really hard decision to leave his brothers on the Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team, competing for a different club team before heading off to college.

What made the decision a bit easier was knowing that his good friend and fellow goalkeeper, incoming senior Connor Clougherty, was more than capable of taking the reins in the cage.

“That’s my true team, my alma mater,” said Harris, who helped the Sailors claim the CIF Southern Section Open Division title last fall. “I will always love them to death and be supportive of them. All I want for them is for them to get better and succeed.”

Kai Kaneko (18) of Newport Beach Water Polo Club shoots in a goal against North Irvine during Tuesday’s match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Harris left to play with a “super team,” North Irvine Beast Boys, made up of players from different high schools, this summer. On Tuesday afternoon, he faced many of his Sailors teammates in the boys’ 18-and-under gold medal match of the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics.

Harris prevented Newport Beach Water Polo Club from winning the division three years in a row, though his own personal streak is intact.

The USC-bound goalie made 12 saves as the Beast Boys beat Newport Beach 9-5 for the title at Woollett Aquatics Center. It’s the third straight Junior Olympics title for Harris, who helped the Newport Beach 18s win it in 2023 and again last year.

Marco Rizoff (9) of Newport Beach Water Polo Club shoots through traffic during the 18-and-under gold medal match of the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It felt like it was all or nothing,” Harris said. “If we didn’t win, we were going to feel like a bunch of dogs, honestly. Our whole persona was big, almost a little cocky, everyone kind of hated us. If we didn’t win this, it was all for nothing. That was our mindset the whole time.”

JSerra graduate Gavin Conant, who, like Harris, will be a Trojan next year, scored a match-high four goals and earned MVP honors.

Goalie Conner Clougherty (1) of Newport Beach Water Polo Club makes a one handed save early in Tuesday’s game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

North Irvine, which avenged a loss to Newport Beach in the Junior Olympics quarterfinals on Monday, also featured Corona del Mar graduate Jackson Harlan and Newport Harbor graduate Santino Rossi. Harlan, the 2024-25 Daily Pilot Dream Team Player of the Year, had a field block and a drawn exclusion in the win.

“Coming together and training for three months, going out and getting the job done, there’s no better feeling,” Harlan said. “A surreal feeling.”

Sean Anderson, an incoming sophomore transfer from JSerra, had two goals for team-high honors for Newport Beach.

Coach Ross Sinclair said that Anderson and his older brother, Tyler, an incoming senior center who starred for the Lions last season, are now both officially enrolled at Newport Harbor.

Mason Netzer (10) of Newport Beach Water Polo Club looks to shoot early in the game against North Irvine on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kai Kaneko, Declan Bartlett and Fletcher Appeldorn added goals for Newport Beach. Clougherty made four saves.

Harris said that North Irvine, which led 6-2 at halftime, effectively utilized an “M-drop” zone defense.

“They just played a little faster, a little more intense, and they had some big moments from big-time players,” Sinclair said. “I love Luke; I thought he was great. I’ve seen that before. I’m bummed that we lost, but I’m happy for the way that he goes out his last year. He was fantastic.”

Sean Anderson (5) of Newport Beach Water Polo Club takes a long shot with time winding down against North Irvine on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Beach missed incoming senior standout Connor Ohl, who has been playing with the U.S. men’s senior national team at the World Aquatics World Championships in Singapore. Team USA plays Italy in the seventh-place match on Thursday morning.

The Sailors, who Sinclair has guided to the CIF finals in the top division for six straight years, will get back to high school water polo soon enough this fall.

“We have a good group, it’s going to be fun,” Sinclair said. “It’s more, ‘how do we stay focused, stay hungry and use experiences like this to get better?’ It’s going to be a fun high school season. There’s a lot of good teams out there. We’ll enjoy a little break, come back and chip away.”

Session Two of the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics, featuring girls’ and co-ed divisions, runs Thursday through Sunday in Orange County.