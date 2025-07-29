Newport Beach Water Polo girls have banner Junior Olympics, with 3 golds

Newport Beach 14-and-under player CeCe Mesenbrink (3) high-fives Hope Doyle (9) after a score against Irvine Patriot in the gold medal match Sunday at Woollett Aquatics Center.

The Newport Beach Water Polo Club girls came, they saw and they conquered at the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics.

Three gold medals were earned Sunday, in the platinum division for the 10-and-under, 14U and 16U age groups.

The national club championships stretched across families for Newport Beach. The Mack sisters each collected one, with Maryn in the 10s, McKenna in the 14s and Madison in the 16s.

Newport Beach Water Polo Club sisters Madison Mack (16U), Maryn Mack (10U) and McKenna Mack (14U) all won USA Water Polo Junior Olympics gold medals in different age divisions Sunday. (Courtesy of Madison Mack)

“In the Newport program, it hasn’t really happened before, so that was pretty fun and exciting,” said McKenna Mack, an incoming junior at Newport Harbor High. “I was watching my sister McKenna’s game before we played, and after I saw her win and I knew my little sister Maryn won, I had that fire in me. I wanted to win as well, so all of my sisters and I could win.

“I think that really represents Newport well, that three of our girls teams could win. I think it just shows how amazing the program is at Newport, and how well it pushes all athletes, gives all girls and boys the opportunity to have success with the sport of water polo.”

Below is a recap of each championship match won by Newport Beach.

The Newport Beach Water Polo Club 16-and under team celebrates after beating Santa Barbara 805 in the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics gold medal match Sunday. (James Carbone)

Dominant Newport 16Us capture gold

The Newport Beach 16-and-under girls beat Santa Barbara 805 13-8 for the championship.

Gabby Alexson, an incoming junior center at Newport Harbor High and last year’s Daily Pilot Dream Team Player of the Year for girls’ water polo, earned MVP honors.

Newport Beach’s Gabby Alexson (4) shoots for the score against Santa Barbara 805 on Sunday. Alexson was named the 16-and-under MVP. (James Carbone)

She scored twice in the final, with Madison Mack, Addison Ting and Kennedy Fahey tallying three goals each. Emerson Mulvey also scored twice, and goalkeeper Sutton Lohman made seven saves.

Alexson, Ting, Lohman, Sadie Ricks, Valery Verdugo and Caroline Daniel have now earned Junior Olympics gold medals at the 12s level in 2021, the 14s two years ago and now the 16s.

Newport Beach’s Madison Mack (8) celebrates after a score against Santa Barbara 805 during Sunday’s gold medal match. (James Carbone)

“Every time here, we get more medals,” Alexson said with a smile. “We’ve been really looking forward to having this team together. It’s been really fun. We went out there and did our job. It was a really dominant game, and it was fun having our whole squad together.”

The Newport Beach 16s went a perfect 7-0 in the tournament, winning every match by at least five goals.

Newport Beach’s Emerson Mulvey (16) looks for an open shot against Santa Barbara 805 on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Christina O’Beck was the head coach of both the 14s and 16s gold-medal winners, who played back-to-back championship matches at the same pool.

“The current freshmen that are rising sophomores, like Caroline Daniel and Addie Ting, we were in the 14U championship game last year and lost,” O’Beck said. “I think for them to come back and have a win is really special.”

Newport Beach’s CeCe Mesenbrink (3) shoots for the score against Irvine Patriot during Sunday’s 14U gold medal match. (James Carbone)

Newport 14U girls win thriller against Irvine Patriot

The Newport Beach 14-and-under girls scored a win in one of the most exciting gold-medal matches of the day, taking down Irvine Patriot by a 10-9 score.

Newport Beach 14U player Zoey Johnson (11) gets a shot off against Irvine Patriot during Sunday’s gold medal match. (James Carbone)

Defender CeCe Mesenbrink had two goals and four steals in the final, earning MVP honors. Mesenbrink’s penalty shot with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter held up as the game-winning goal.

“It feels amazing,” said Mesenbrink, an incoming eighth grader at Ensign Intermediate School. “We played as hard as we could as a team, we played for each other and no one was selfish about it. We just played as a team.”

Zoey Johnson led with three goals in the final, while Hope Doyle scored twice for Newport Beach. McKenna Mack, Mallory Collins and Alexa Hourigan also scored, while goalkeeper Blakely Gregory made five saves.

Newport Beach 14U player Mallory Collins (7) scores a goal against Irvine Patriot in Sunday’s gold medal match. (James Carbone)

O’Beck called the win “epic,” noting that her team had lost to Irvine Patriot several times earlier in the season. Two years ago, Patriot also had beaten Newport Beach 12-5 in the Junior Olympics 12s championship match with many of the same girls participating..

“It’s a testament to what Kevin Ricks is doing with the 12U girls, and what Carolyn [Doyle] is doing with the 10U girls,” O’Beck said. “They don’t just show up and we win. It’s a long process. It takes a village.”

The Newport Beach Water Polo Club 14-and-under girls’ team poses for a picture after receiving their gold medals on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Cami Chomchavalit had three steals for Newport, in a game that was within a goal for the entire second half.

Kate Bambury and Skylar Shim led Patriot with two goals each.

The Newport Beach Water Polo Club 10-and-under girls celebrate with the trophy after winning gold on Sunday. (Matt Meyer)

Newport 10Us win second straight JOs gold

The Newport Beach 10-and-under girls beat San Clemente 14-8 in the gold medal match of that age division.

Center Hattie Doyle, the daughter of coach Carolyn Doyle, led with 11 goals and at least seven exclusions drawn. Logan Cuyler scored twice for Newport Beach, and Karsen Parole added a goal.

Newport Beach’s Hattie Doyle fires in one of her 11 goals during Sunday’s gold medal match. (Matt Meyer)

Goalkeeper Leila Meyer made 14 saves for the winners, who also got a team-best three steals from Cameron Schwer and a steal and two assists from Wallis Williamson.

Hattie Doyle, Parole, Williamson, Cuyler and Meyer won their second straight national championship at the 10U division.

“It feels really good to keep our title, because we’ve been working so hard,” Hattie Doyle said.

Newport Beach 10U player Karsen Parole looks for an opportunity during the gold medal match against San Clemente. (Matt Meyer)

Harbor Doyle, Catherine Adey, Sydney Schwer, Vivian Paglia, Piper Kliszewski and Maryn Mack also contributed for Newport Beach.

Carolyn Doyle said the squad hadn’t lost against an all-girls team all year.

“We grind,” she said. “We don’t take it lightly just because we’re 10s. We try to prepare them for next year.”

Newport Beach goalkeeper Leila Meyer prepares to make the stop against San Clemente during Sunday’s gold medal match. (Matt Meyer)

Like the Mack girls, Doyle also had all three of her daughters earn gold medals on Sunday. Soon enough, her son Duke may be in the mix, though he’s only 2 years old now.

Doyle played high school water polo with Ashley Parole (now Meyer), whose daughter was the 10U goalie Leila Meyer.

Ashley’s brother is Brandon, who also played for Newport Harbor and was an assistant coach for the 10Us, where he coached his daughter Karsen.

“It’s all a family affair,” Carolyn Doyle said.