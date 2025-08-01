Justin Callahan first to clinch spot in Governor’s Cup semifinals

The 58th annual Governor’s Cup international youth match racing championship is expected to reach its conclusion on Saturday, and this week, Justin Callahan has been doing his best to put the field on notice.

Callahan remained undefeated through 17 flights of the 22-race double round robin as press deadline approached on Friday, the American skipper and his crew of Oliver Lloyd and Harrison Strom clinching a spot in the semifinals of the prestigious regatta, which is hosted by the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach.

New Zealand’s Josh Hyde, who emerged from the first round robin in second place with a record of 9-2, won his first six flights in the second round robin to pace the chase pack.

Advertisement

Australia’s Cole Tapper, who presided over a backdoor sweep to win the regatta last year, was tied with Newport Harbor Yacht Club’s Morgan Pinckney for third place at the midway point. Both sported 5-1 starts to the second round robin, maintaining a three-race lead over Sweden’s Theo Westerlind for the last two berths in the semifinals.

Those competing in the Governor’s Cup may not reach their 23rd birthday before the end of the event. When Tapper engineered his dramatic comeback a year ago, he prevented Balboa Yacht Club’s Jeffrey Petersen from becoming the first three-time winner of the regatta. Petersen has aged out.

