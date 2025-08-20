Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball takes first in Tesoro Tournament

Newport Harbor’s Ella Olson (2), seen against Yorba Linda on Oct. 23, was named the MVP of the Tesoro Tournament.

Newport Harbor’s maiden voyage under new girls’ volleyball coach Pat Eaton began with smooth sailing, as the Sailors opened the season by winning the Tesoro Tournament.

Junior outside hitter Ella Olson earned tournament MVP honors over the weekend. She has committed to Texas for both beach and indoor volleyball.

Newport Harbor defeated San Clemente 25-20, 25-17 in the final. The Sailors dropped just one set during the event, conceding the middle game against San Juan Hills before claiming the decisive third set by a count of 15-11.

Advertisement

The Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball team won the Tesoro Tournament. The Sailors defeated San Clemente in the final on Saturday. (Courtesy of Pat Eaton)

“It was good to watch us respond to some adversity,” Eaton said. “I don’t think we were playing our best volleyball, but we played tough, probably started picking up our defense and our blocking got better.

“Ella Olson was huge for us the whole weekend. She got a well-deserved MVP for that, and I think more than anything, the way she played in that match was the only reason why we kind of made it into the semi[final]. She was just huge for us because we weren’t passing great, and so she kind of had to carry our offense and was fantastic in that.”

Eaton took the head coaching job at Newport Harbor after leading the boys’ volleyball program and assisting with the girls’ team at Tesoro.

The Sailors notched straight-set victories over Sunset League foe Edison in the semifinals and against Laguna Beach and Trabuco Hills in pool play.

Junior opposite Vladimira Kotzakov earned all-tournament team honors, while sophomore outside hitter Piper Coady supplemented the Sailors’ attack from the left side.

Corona del Mar’s Riley Card (3), seen against Newport Harbor on Sept. 10, was an all-tournament team selection in the Pride of the Windward Side Tournament. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CdM gets results in Hawaii

Back Bay rival Corona del Mar also got off to a good start, placing third at the Pride of the Windward Side Tournament, which was put on by Honolulu Le Jardin Academy.

Senior outside hitter Casi Doll, committed to UC Riverside, was named the MVP of the tournament, and senior libero Riley Card was also selected to the all-tournament team.

Max Gamboa, the new head coach at CdM, said the Sea Kings could not compete in the finals because they were scheduled for Sunday. The CIF Southern Section does not permit its member schools to compete on Sundays.

Corona del Mar (6-1) plays host to Crean Lutheran (8-0) in its home opener on Thursday.

Costa Mesa’s Gracie Glass (1), seen against Pacifica Christian on Aug. 15, 2024, had 10 kills and four service aces against La Quinta on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa 3, La Quinta 1: Junior outside hitter Gracie Glass had 10 kills and four service aces, as the Mustangs rallied past the Aztecs 14-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-23 on Tuesday in a nonleague match on the road.

Senior setter Isabel Ortega-Davidson contributed 15 assists, three aces and three kills, and senior libero Andrea Restrepo also had three aces for the Mustangs.

Costa Mesa (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak, which followed a straight-sets win at Bolsa Grande to begin the season. The Mustangs appeared in the Portola Tournament on Saturday, dropping matches to Mission Viejo, Eastvale Roosevelt, Chino Hills Ayala and Irvine.

The Battle for the Bell, the crosstown rivalry match, will take place on Monday, Aug. 25 at Estancia (1-1).

Pacifica Christian’s Emma Hartman (1), seen against Diamond Bar on Oct. 19, 2023, had 16 kills and three blocks against Calvary Chapel on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

Pacifica Christian 3, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1: Senior pin hitter Emma Hartman paced the Tritons with 16 kills in a 24-26, 25-3, 25-18, 25-23 win at home on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

Senior setter Addie Roberson distributed 23 assists, sophomore libero Emery Pelinka supplied six aces, and sophomore middle blocker Ella Hogan and Hartman each had three blocks.

Pacifica Christian (4-3) topped the Bronze Bracket in the Portola Tournament, earning wins over Ayala, Calvary Chapel and Woodbridge.