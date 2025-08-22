Fountain Valley rides special teams score to win over Ocean View

Fountain Valley’s Raymond Dillon (13) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in a nonleague football game against Ocean View at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field in Huntington Beach on Thursday.

Fountain Valley’s path to victory in Mitch Olson’s debut was far from perfect, the Barons’ new head football coach eager to get back to work mere minutes after the game.

Despite a sizable disadvantage in time of possession in the first half, big plays on defense and special teams propelled Fountain Valley to a 24-7 win over Ocean View on Thursday in a nonleague season opener at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field.

“We did a lot of really good things tonight,” Olson said. “We did a lot of really bad things tonight, but it’s the first game. That’s the way it is, and the thing about it is they came out and hit, and when you are physical, you can clean up all the other stuff, so we’re pretty happy.”

Ocean View kicker Ben Gillett (13) has a field-goal attempt blocked by Fountain Valley’s Jack Chavez (22) on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Barons were outsnapped 32-14 on offense in the first half, yet went into the break with a 17-7 lead when Drake Robinson picked up the ball following a blocked field goal and took it 76 yards for a touchdown with just 15 seconds remaining before halftime.

“Jack [Chavez] came around the edge,” Robinson said. “He had a perfect block, and it just popped right off my chest. I had to break one tackle and celebrate with my teammates.”

Ocean View drove into the red zone but settled for a 36-yard FG attempt. Jack Chavez blocks it, and Drake Robinson returns it 76 yards for a TD. Fountain Valley takes a 17-7 lead with 15 seconds left in the half. @FVBaronFootball @FVHS_Athletics @mjszabo @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/Qxl1M02wi0 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) August 22, 2025

Chavez, one of the team captains, came off the left edge to block the 36-yard attempt by Ben Gillett, and Robinson fielded the loose ball on the right side of the formation.

“We were all really hyped,” said Chavez, whose rugby-style punting was also a factor, at one point authoring a 54-yard punt to flip field position. “Everyone was going crazy that play.”

Fountain Valley’s Raymond Dillon (13) reaches for a first down with Ocean View’s Christopher Vincent in pursuit. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The long punt opened the second half and preceded the Barons’ longest scoring drive. The six-play, 58-yard possession was highlighted by a third-and-14 conversion that saw Raymond Dillon take a screen pass for a 49-yard gain.

On the next series, the Barons converted on third down once more. Quarterback Isaac Combs kept the ball on a play-action fake, rolling out to his right for a 9-yard touchdown run.

Ocean View ran the ball effectively behind an offensive line of Ryland Boocock, Juan Cantoran, Caden Townsend, Elijah Armenta and Brett Norman. Trevor Luapo had 24 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, but two lost fumbles loomed large in the outcome.

Fountain Valley’s Hayden Cutler (33) goes after a fumble by Ocean View’s Trevor Luapo (9), eventually recovered by the Barons’ Nathan Lares. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

After scoring on a goal-line carry on the opening drive, Luapo mishandled a toss on the Seahawks’ second possession and the ball was recovered by Nathan Lares. Three plays later, Dillon — a receiver — scored on an 11-yard run when he began the play in motion.

Following the Combs touchdown run to open the second half, the Seahawks appeared primed to answer. Luapo had his longest run of the night — a 33-yard gain down the right sideline — but the 10-play, 77-yard drive stalled when Tanner Barlow punched the ball out near the goal line and Munir Beshir recovered the fumble.

Lares added two sacks on the final drive, the Barons finally getting to the quarterback at the end of a contest that required them to respect the running game.

Fountain Valley’s Trenton Farr (25) and Francis Duenas (20) tackle Ocean View’s Trevor Luapo (9) on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“They’re a physical team,” Olson said of the Seahawks. “They came out ready to play, and they hit us. We responded. We bent, but we didn’t break much.”

Dean Northam, pressed into action after Kingston Stokley suffered a torn meniscus just before the start of training camp, completed 14 of 27 passes for 138 yards for Ocean View.

Trevor Luapo up the middle for an Ocean View rush TD on the opening drive. Luapo picked up 61 total yards on the drive (40 rushing). Fountain Valley first drive coming with 4:24 on the clock. @OceanViewFB leads 7-0.@TheDailyPilot @mjszabo @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/kzHiL2Qb93 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) August 22, 2025

Christopher Vincent led the Seahawks’ receiving corps, making seven catches for 73 yards.

Ocean View dropped its opener to Fountain Valley 49-6 last season. The Seahawks kept this one competitive, and if not for miscues in the red zone, may have been able to pull off the upset.

“Two or three plays, at the end of the game, it looks more competitive on the scoreboard,” said Daniel Hernandez, the third-year coach of the Seahawks. “Am I happy with the effort? Yes. I told my kids I wanted two things tonight — I wanted them to show effort and compete, and I thought we did both.”

Ocean View’s Trevor Luapo (9) runs for a big gain in a nonleague football game against Fountain Valley at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nonleague

Fountain Valley 24, Ocean View 7

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Ocean View 7 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 7

Fountain Valley 0 - 17 - 7 - 0 — 24

FIRST QUARTER

OV — Luapo 1 run (Gillett kick), 4:24.

SECOND QUARTER

FV — Dillon 11 run (Chavez kick), 9:50.

FV — Chavez 23 FG, 5:44.

FV — Robinson 76 FG block return, 0:15.

THIRD QUARTER

FV — Combs 9 run (Chavez kick), 6:14.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

OV — Luapo, 24-125, 1 TD; Morales, 7-28; Northam, 1-9.

FV — Martinez, 10-40; Dillon, 2-18, 1 TD; Combs 3-12, 1 TD; Gordon, 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

OV — Northam, 14-27-0, 138.

FV — Combs, 2-13-0, 57.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

OV — Vincent, 7-73; Luapo, 3-44; Morales, 1-14; E. Stokley, 2-9; Jenkins, 1-(-2).

FV — Dillon, 2-57.

