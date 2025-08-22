Huntington Beach football bests Orange in season opener

Huntington Beach successfully ambled through the first test of the Matthew Hatchette era Thursday night, dictating terms for most of a 35-18 season-opening victory over Orange that provided glimpses of what soon could be.

It was, Hatchette noted, “sloppy, all that stuff,” with middling efficiency, defensive breakdowns and nearly 100 yards in penalties, but when the Oilers sharpened their focus, they offered some semblance of a program with worthy state-title aspirations.

Star junior quarterback Brady Edmunds, an Ohio State commit, threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns — two to favorite target Troy Foster, another to fellow All-CIF Southern Section honoree Steel Kurtz — and pushed past 6,000 yards in his prep career, and Huntington Beach turned a tight game, at least at surface-level, into a romp early in the second half.

Huntington Beach’s Troy Foster (4) runs around an Orange defender in a nonleague game on Thursday at Fred Kelly Stadium. (James Carbone)

There’s far to go, reminded Hatchette, a six-year NFL veteran who took charge in February, following Brett Brown’s departure (ultimately for a role in Kevin Hettig’s Corona del Mar staff).

Hatchette, formerly a receiver with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, brought in a pro-heavy staff and pro-style offense and set about transforming the Oilers into something new.

“I liked that it was the first win. It’s always good to get a win ...,” said Hatchette, who arrived following stints the past decade as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pierce College in the San Fernando Valley and with Orange Lutheran’s, Long Beach Poly’s and Los Angeles Loyola’s powerhouse programs. “It’s week one, right? We’ll clean some stuff up. We’ve got to just have a little bit more composure. ... Then we’ll be OK.”

Huntington Beach’s Gavin Seguin (7) sacks Orange quarterback Star Thomas (3) in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

The 6-foot-5 Edmunds, who threw for 2,691 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman and 3,222 yards and 36 touchdowns last year, completed 19 of 27 passes for 213 yards, topping 6,000 on an 11-yard completion to Foster midway through the second quarter. He’d reached 6,126 by game’s end. He wasn’t always sharp, but when he was — as on scoring connections with Foster covering 35 and 32 yards — the possibilities looked dazzling.

He graded himself “probably a C,” said he “definitely could have cleaned up on some stuff [that] can definitely change a scoreboard a lot” but “thought I did some stuff well.”

Hatchette said Edmunds “performed like it was week one.” He’s taking a long view.

Huntington Beach quarterback Brady Edmunds (9) passes to Troy Foster (4) against Orange in a season opener on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“He’s a young quarterback, and we’ve got to get him to be a mature quarterback,” Hatchette said. “We know he’s headed to the big stage, and we’ve got to get him ready for the big stage. ... [Ours] is a hard offense to learn. It’s a lot of terminology, it’s an NFL-ready type of offense, so there’s a lot of shifts and motion and verbiage.

“You let those mistakes go right now, because I know in about six to 12 months from now, he’s going to have it all down and be ready.”

Edmunds connected six times each with the Colorado State-bound Foster, who topped 2,500 in career yards and whose touchdowns were his 29th and 30th, and Kurtz, a two-way standout headed to Idaho State. He also completed four passes to Nick Navarrete, who exited with a possible broken collarbone. He’ll soon be throwing to Long Beach Poly transfer Dylin Bruce, still awaiting eligibility.

Huntington Beach’s Andrew Ledezma (82) runs after catching a pass against Orange in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“I’ve seen him in practice, I’ve seen his clips from Poly,” Foster said. “I mean, that’s a guy. ... This receiving corps is electric, man, and I’m really excited to see what these guys can do.”

Foster says his capacity has grown immensely under Hatchette and his staff.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “Just in the six months he’s been here, my football IQ has gone through the roof. I’m able to come out of the huddle and identify coverages and know what every single person on the defense is doing, which really helps my game a lot to find those holes in those defenses and really just get open, or even if it’s getting my guy open. [You] learn so much from so many guys that played in the NFL, and where I want to be at in the future, so I’m super grateful for it and I’m excited.”

Huntington Beach quarterback Brady Edmunds (9) hands off the ball to Nathan Villanueva (32) against Orange on Thursday. (James Carbone)

He says Hatchette’s offense “is what it’s going to be from here on out” as he heads toward college football.

“I feel like I have that advantage on everyone else that’s coming in my class, so I’m super grateful for how he’s coaching us and he’s super hard on us,” Foster continued. “I love it, just pushing everyone to their full potential. ... I’m super excited to see how the future pans out. I’m really hoping for this state championship run. I’m really certain that this is the team that can do it.

“This is a super exciting team, man. You know, I love being the underdog. No one really expects Huntington Beach to come out here and win a state championship. I love that. I love that people think that of us, and we’re going to come out here and shock the world.”

Huntington Beach’s Isaiah McClendon (23) tackles Orange quarterback Star Thomas (3) in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Santa Fe Springs St. Paul transfer Nathan Villanueva had a fine debut, running for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He capped a 16-play, 40-yard, penalty-impeded drive for a 14-0 lead 4:12 before halftime and wrapped a 12-play, 70-yard third-quarter march — one that began with his 25-yard sprint into Orange territory — as Huntington Beach pulled away with touchdowns on its first three second-half possessions.

“He’s a dog,” Foster said. “We were unsure if he was really going to play tonight, just got cleared on the bus ride here. ... He’s a bruiser running back, and I love what he brings to this offense, especially opening up the passing game for me, Steel, Dylin Bruce. This offense is electric, and with Hatch calling the plays, I think we’re going to be dangerous.”

The Oilers’ defense set a tone immediately, with senior defensive ends Gavin Seguin and Darby Warren sacking Star Thomas for 8 yards on Orange’s first play from scrimmage. Both shined in the Panthers’ backfield, Seguin’s three sacks and four stops for losses totaling 55 yards and Warren registering two sacks and another tackle for loss.

Huntington Beach’s Troy Foster (4) dives to the end zone versus Orange in a nonleague game on Thursday at Fred Kelly Stadium. (James Carbone)

The Panthers gained positive yardage just once in the first quarter, going backward on each drive, and compiled all of 24 yards — against 40 yards in penalties — before the end-of-first-half drive that trimmed Huntington Beach’s lead to 14-6.

Edmunds made just two short throws as Huntington Beach went three-and-out on its first two possessions, then hit Foster cutting in from the right at the 17-yard line for a 35-yard score and 7-0 lead. He had four completions of 15 or more yards, the last a 32-yarder to Foster for a 35-12 lead a little more than two and a half minutes into the fourth quarter.

Thomas, who passed for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns last year as a freshman, made several big plays while throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns, both to junior Adam Maldonado. The first, at the end of the first half, sent Maldonado sprinting down the left sideline for a 45-yard score; the second, on the first play of the fourth quarter, followed a 48-yard completion to Malahki Allen.

Thomas scored the Panthers’ third touchdown on the game’s final play.

Huntington Beach’s Nathan Villanueva (32) runs for yardage against Orange in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Huntington Beach 35, Orange 18

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Huntington Beach 7 - 7 - 14 - 7 — 35

Orange 0 - 6 - 0 - 12 — 18

FIRST QUARTER

HB — Foster 35 pass from Brady Edmunds (Stone kick), 4:08.

SECOND QUARTER

HB — Villanueva 2 run (Stone kick), 4:16.

O — Maldonado 45 pass from Thomas (run failed), 0:12.

THIRD QUARTER

HB — Kurtz 6 pass from Brady Edmunds (Stone kick), 8:30.

HB — Villanueva 4 run (Stone kick), 1:03.

FOURTH QUARTER

O — Maldonado 5 pass from Thomas (kick failed), 11:56.

HB — Foster 32 pass from Brady Edmunds (Stone kick), 9:22.

O — Thomas 8 run, 0:00.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

HB — Villanueva, 15-85, 2 TDs.

O — Thomas, 14-18, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

HB — Brady Edmunds, 19-27-0, 213, 3 TDs.

O — Thomas, 21-38-1, 268, 2 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

HB — Foster, 6-98, 2 TDs; Kurtz, 6-49, 1 TD.

O — Allen, 6-104; Maldonado, 6-64, 2 TDs.

