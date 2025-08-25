Brady Annett tosses 5 TDs in CdM rout of Rancho Verde

Talk all summer has had Corona del Mar as a football team to watch this year, perhaps one to fear. The Sea Kings did not disappoint in their opener.

Senior quarterback Brady Annett completed 12 of 14 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns, two each to star senior Dorsett Stecker and big-hype sophomore JJ Haley, and he galloped 49 yards for another score, all before halftime, as CdM decimated Moreno Valley Rancho Verde.

The Sea Kings found the end zone — rapidly, for the most part — on all six first-half possessions and completely shut down the Mustangs until building a four-touchdown advantage in the first quarter en route to a 41-6 victory Friday night before a big, spirited home crowd at Newport Harbor’s Davidson Field.

Advertisement

Corona del Mar’s Trejan Nixon (25) crashes through the middle of the defense against Rancho Verde at Davidson Field on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

They needed just four plays and 43 seconds to grab the lead, scored three times in the span of four plays to make it 28-0, then added two second-quarter touchdowns, the latter on another four-snap possession, to set up a running clock for the second half.

“This puts O.C. on notice,” said Annett, who shared the ball among four receivers, five of the connections for at least 29 yards. “I mean, we’re a hell of a team. We showed it in [Edison’s mid-July seven-on-seven showcase] Battle at the Beach, and we showed it tonight. ... We’re going to be special.”

That may be so — Annett and Co. offered flashes of the 16-0 CdM teams that won CIF Southern Section and State Bowl championships in 2013 and 2019 — but Kevin Hettig, beaming after the performance, doesn’t want his team to get ahead of itself.

Corona del Mar’s JJ Haley (14) makes a touchdown catch against Rancho Verde at Davidson Field on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’m pleased. And it’s got to be the start, right?” the third-year head coach said after his most lopsided victory with the Sea Kings. “It’s got to be the beginning of what we could do. We can’t come out here and play the first game and then think we’ve arrived.”

It was over before sunset. Garrett James made a leaping catch of Annett’s first throw, up the left sideline, for 36 yards. Annett then found David Soto stepping into the end zone for a 7-0 lead two plays later.

The Sea Kings had the ball back barely a minute and a half later, and Annett hit Stecker for 29 yards on the first play, then completed four more throws, finding Haley in the end zone on the last. Next drive, he raced 49 yards down the left sideline on the first snap. Second play of the following possession, a 30-yard arrow to Stecker. Just a shade more than nine and a half minutes had passed.

Corona del Mar defenders Dylan Nichols (66) and Bryce Garbutt (44) tackle Rancho Verde’s Jimmy Cruz (2) on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Annett, whose development accelerated following labrum surgery last December, benefited from a dominant display from the offensive line — senior center Judah Snow, senior left tackle Landon Rucker, sophomore right guard Teddy Susolik, junior left guard Jack Meier and sophomore right tackle Markus Costa — and was sharp and precise with his throws. The Sea Kings didn’t face third down until the second quarter — and not again until their final possession.

“He was on point,” Hettig said of Annett. “Coming back from his injury, he spent every minute of every day trying to get better at football any way he could, even when he couldn’t throw it all spring and winter. And he did that, and he was seeing the field really well, and he was making really good decisions.

“It wasn’t just really good throws. It was really good decisions, and the ball was getting to the right spots.”

Corona del Mar’s Brady Annett (4) and Garrett James (12) celebrate a touchdown against Rancho Verde at Davidson Field on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Annett said he’s taken a different approach “from last year,” when he became starter halfway through the season.

“I decided to be way more better with my pocket presence, better with my decisions,” he said. “Decided to not try to, like, do it all myself. You know, I’ve got some of the best receivers in Orange County, and I just give them the ball, and they can go score.”

Stecker caught five balls for 92 yards and Haley four for 73, the latter catching a 6-yard touchdown toss to complete an eight-play drive for a 34-0 advantage and back-to-back 31- and 21-yard receptions to set up Stecker’s second score, a 17-yard pass 25 seconds before halftime.

Corona del Mar’s David Soto (11) runs up the sideline past Rancho Verde’s Kaden Felder (3) for a big gain on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“That’s what they do, and they execute, and they do a great job of that,” said Rancho Verde head coach Eric Zomalt, whose team dropped a 21-0 decision to the Sea Kings last year in Moreno Valley. “We’ve got a really inexperienced group. I think tonight was a welcome-to-varsity moment for a lot of our guys.”

Corona del Mar’s defense, led by linebacker Cash Pearsall and safety Canon Cook, was just as good during that stretch, limiting the Mustangs to 10 yards on their first 11 offensive plays. It was 28-0 before their initial first down.

“We’re firing on all cylinders ...,” Stecker said. “When we come out here, we know we have something to prove. We know that we have to prove to the whole world that we’re not a team to mess with, and we’re that team.”

Corona del Mar’s JJ Haley (14) makes a touchdown catch in front of Rancho Verde’s Kaden Felder at Davidson Field on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Rancho Verde extended drives after that, getting to the CdM 31 before a 12-play possession fizzled out late in the first half, then marching 75 yards for a touchdown against the Sea Kings’ reserves to start the third quarter — George Campbell’s 40-yard sprint setting up Jimmy Cruz’s 14-yard scoring run — and driving to the CdM 14, after a holding call negated C.J. Thompson’s 35-yard touchdown keeper, before time ran out in the fourth. The Mustangs amassed 187 rushing yards, 136 on 20 second-half carries.

Corona del Mar, which last year missed the postseason for the first time in 14 seasons, took eight snaps on its lone second-half possession, with backup quarterback Sean Swatsek completing three short passes to set up a 38-yard Joe DiBella field-goal attempt that fell short. The highlight: A 21-man scrum, with Swatsek trailing, that pushed Trejan Nixon 20 yards into Mustangs territory on what otherwise would have been a short gain.

Corona del Mar’s Garrett James (12) battles with Rancho Verde’s Kaden Felder (3) for ball possession on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Sea Kings committed just one penalty, an unsportsmanlike conduct call after a first-quarter Stecker reception. Week Zero games often produce dozens of penalties for hundreds of yards.

“We struggled a lot with that last year,” Annett said. “You watch our film, we were penalty after penalty, and we harped on it this week, and we figured it out. We’ve got a good group of guys, and we’re all in.”

Corona del Mar strong safety Chase Kuchera (26) trips up Rancho Verde’s George Campbell (7) at Davidson Field on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nonleague

Corona del Mar 41, Rancho Verde 6

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Rancho Verde 0 - 0 - 6 - 0 — 6

Corona del Mar 28 - 13 - 0 - 0 — 41

FIRST QUARTER

CdM — Soto 32 pass from Annett (DiBello kick), 11:17.

CdM — Haley 15 pass from Annett (DiBello kick), 7:08.

CdM — Annett 49 run (DiBello kick), 5:00.

CdM — Stecker 30 pass from Annett (DiBello kick), 2:13.

SECOND QUARTER

CdM — Haley 6 pass from Annett (kick failed), 7:08.

CdM — Stecker 17 pass from Annett (DiBello kick), 0:25.

THIRD QUARTER

RV — Cruz 14 run (kick failed), 6:09.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

RV — Cruz, 20-76, 1 TD.

CdM — Annett, 3-54, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

RV — C.J. Thompson, 4-11-0, 37.

CdM — Annett, 12-14-0, 244, 5 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

RV — J. Thompson, 2-16.

CdM — Stecker, 5-92, 2 TDs; Haley, 4-73, 2 TDs.

