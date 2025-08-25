Edison strikes back with season-opening win over Clovis West

Edison reached the summit in winning CIF Southern Section and State Bowl Game titles a year ago, but the Chargers hadn’t forgotten how it started.

Last-second defeats to Clovis West and Yorba Linda to open last season remained on their minds, and with a chance to face each on their home field this August, the Chargers were spared any thought of complacency with premium bulletin board material.

A clock-eating offense and a suffocating defense gave Edison a 20-13 win over Clovis West on Friday in a nonleague game at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field.

Advertisement

Edison quarterback Sam Thomson (10) drops back to pass against Clovis West in a nonleague game on Friday. (James Carbone)

“That’s game one of two of the redemption tour,” quarterback Sam Thomson said. “Next week, we’ve got another big one against Yorba Linda [on Thursday, Aug. 28], so I’m already looking forward to that. … They’re a hard team. … That’s going to be a very difficult competition, and we’re going to have to prepare ourselves.”

Thomson connected with eight different receivers for 169 passing yards. Matthew Auau led the receiving corps with three catches for 45 yards.

Sam Thomson to Ayden DeGiacomo on third and goal caps the opening drive. Edison takes a 7-0 lead over Clovis West at 2:10 left in the first quarter. @EdisonChargerFB @EdisonChargers @TheDailyPilot @mjszabo @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/pdlhtsxZ6l — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) August 23, 2025

Edison’s initial march downfield covered 80 yards in 15 plays, taking nine minutes and 45 seconds off the clock. It concluded with a third-down, 12-yard scoring strike from Thomson to Ayden DeGiacomo near the front right pylon.

After Will Harrison provided the coverage on the Chargers’ first defensive stop, the offense came back on the field for another 14 plays. Edison’s second drive chewed up eight minutes and set up a short field goal from Crue Bradshaw.

Edison’s Anthony Godinez (2) runs through the Clovis West defense in a nonleague game on Friday at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field. (James Carbone)

Jude Gonterman then supplied a second-down sack that led to a three-and-out series for Clovis West, which ran just a dozen offensive plays in the first half.

“They’re a very talented offensive group. The quarterback was legit,” Edison coach Jeff Grady said. “They have some very talented wide receivers, a heck of a tailback, so if you can keep the ball out of their possession, it’s in our favor.”

Edison players and coaches watch film before the third quarter against Clovis West in a nonleague game on Friday. (James Carbone)

Clovis West made little progress on the ground, picking up just 24 yards on 11 carries in the contest.

Conversely, Sam Edmisten sprang a third-and-short carry for a 40-yard touchdown out of the wildcat formation, extending the Edison lead to 20-0 with 11:08 remaining. Edmisten finished with 104 rushing yards, while Anthony Godinez turned his 14 carries into 63 yards.

Godinez added an 18-yard catch, reaching out with his left hand first before gathering the ball on a bobble. Both running backs will be attempting to replace the production of Julius Gillick, the star running back — now at Fresno State — who was the Daily Pilot Football Dream Team Player of the Year.

Edmisten said Gillick remains in contact, sharing that they’re rooting for each other via their text exchange.

Edison’s Sam Edmisten (9) attempts to break a tackle against Clovis West’s Elijah Amatt in a nonleague game on Friday. (James Carbone)

“Julius, great player, one of the best running backs I’ve ever seen,” Edmisten said. “I know that learning from him, I learned a lot of great things. It helped me play my game, and I just felt great stepping into that position.

“I know I had Tony Godinez right behind me. … He was playing amazing, and I was just happy to see that.”

Jamar Howard, a sophomore quarterback with offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Fresno State and Miami, began to click in the second half. The Golden Eagles pushed the ball across the midfield stripe on all four possessions after halftime.

Edison’s Blaise Burwell (0) returns an interception against Clovis West on Friday in a nonleague game at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field. (James Carbone)

Relando Jefferson reeled in a deep pass down the right sideline for a 47-yard gain. Later in the drive, Howard connected with Jefferson for a 1-yard touchdown, the latter completing a difficult reception with a toe-tap landing along the end line. Clovis West had needed less than two minutes to engineer the 65-yard drive.

The Golden Eagles did not see the ball again until there was 3:30 left, but a heavily-penalized stretch for the Chargers — including multiple flags for pass interference — saw Clovis West close the gap to 20-13 with 2:23 to go. Howard checked down to running back Major Lee, who ran down the middle and crashed into the end zone for the 25-yard touchdown.

As it had been able to all game, Edison ground down the clock, three running plays supplying the first down needed to wrap up the opener.

Blaise Burwell, a Servite transfer, picked off Howard on the opening drive of the second half, a pivotal play with the Chargers’ lead standing at 10-0 at that point. He nearly scored, tripped up by Howard at the 23-yard line of Clovis West after a 55-yard return.

“I saw they were double fades, kind of played in the middle,” Burwell said. “I saw the quarterback roll out, and I kind of saw him stop, so I just broke, came down field, tried to return it. Hopefully, next time I crib it.”

Nonleague

Edison 20, Clovis West 13

SCORE QUARTERS

Clovis West 0 - 0 - 0 - 13 — 13

Edison 7 - 3 - 3 - 7 — 20

FIRST QUARTER

E — DeGiacomo 12 pass from Thomson (Bradshaw kick), 2:10.

SECOND QUARTER

E — Bradshaw 29 FG, 4:08.

THIRD QUARTER

E — Bradshaw 27 FG, 6:19.

FOURTH QUARTER

E — Edmisten 40 run (Bradshaw kick), 11:08.

CW — Jefferson 1 pass from Howard (Silva kick), 9:15.

CW — Lee 25 pass from Howard (Silva kick), 2:23.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

CW — Lee, 6-9; Sanders, 1-9; Howard, 2-6; Higgins, 2-0.

E — Edmisten, 17-104, 1 TD; Godinez, 14-63; Thomson, 1-5.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

CW — Howard, 12-22-1, 180, 2 TDs.

E — Thomson, 17-28-0, 169, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

CW — Jefferson, 6-82, 1 TD; Tafoya, 3-50; Lee, 2-40, 1 TD; Sanders, 1-8.

E — Auau, 3-45; DeGiacomo, 3-28; Willmer, 3-23; T. Hampton, 2-22; Godinez, 1-18; L. Hampton, 2-14; Edmisten, 2-12; Vares, 1-7.

