Costa Mesa girls’ volleyball sweeps crosstown rival Estancia

Costa Mesa’s Gracie Glass (1) hits a kill against Estancia in the Battle for the Bell girls’ volleyball match on Monday.

Costa Mesa’s girls’ volleyball program is coming off quite a year, and the vast majority of the contributors to that success are back for more.

During the indoor season last fall, the Mustangs pushed eventual champion Oak Hills to a fifth set in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs. In the spring, Costa Mesa captured its first league championship in beach volleyball.

A senior-laden roster is now looking to add on to its achievements, and for that class in particular, they completed the career sweep of the Battle for the Bell series on Monday.

Costa Mesa’s Isabel Ortega-Davidson (3) puts up a set for Lucca Miller, as Estancia’s Nia Booze (18) rises to put up a block. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Isabel Ortega-Davidson had eight kills, eight assists and five service aces, as Costa Mesa beat Estancia 25-16, 25-17, 27-25 in a nonleague meeting between the crosstown rivals.

Costa Mesa (5-5), which stretched its winning streak to four matches with a four-set victory over Laguna Hills in its Empire League opener on Tuesday, has won 17 consecutive matches against Estancia (2-2). That period covers every meeting since the beginning of the 2016 season.

“I really just wanted to finish it off, make it four for four,” Ortega-Davidson said of retaining the Bell trophy. “It’s been really important to me ever since my freshman year.”

Costa Mesa’s Bella Nguyen (18) dives to keep a long rally alive against Estancia in the Battle for the Bell on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Ortega-Davidson, continuing to produce in her hybrid role as a setter and opposite, brought an end to a thrilling third set with a kill from the right side. She said the rally late in the third set — from a 23-16 deficit — was a byproduct of “staying calm” while also maintaining aggressiveness through the adversity.

“I think we’ve had a lot of experience doing that, especially knowing that Brooke [Mehanna] was on the back line serving,” Ortega-Davidson added. “She’s a very good server. I trusted her.”

Mehanna provided eight assists and two aces as a setter in the Mustangs’ 6-2 offense. Lucca Miller contributed six kills and a solo block, Andrea Restrepo added four aces, and Gabby Barragan chipped in with 1½ blocks.

Costa Mesa’s Gabby Barragan (9) tips the ball over Estancia’s Christina Rodriguez (14) in the Battle for the Bell on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa sent nine seniors out onto the court, a group that also included Casey Berg, Gianna Matian, Abby Pham and Marina Trepas.

“When this group came in when they were freshmen —I’m not joking when I say this — I remember turning to [former Mustangs coach] Jillian [Rifkin] at the time and being like, ‘This class is going to be really special by the time they’re seniors,’” Costa Mesa coach Jacob Lee said. “They’re getting there. We still have things to work on every single day, but we are getting there step by step. …

“We’re constantly improving all the time. Just when I think we’re hitting our ceiling, then we go even higher than what’s necessary at the time.”

Estancia’s Christina Rodriguez (14) and Emma Tchulluian (9) put up a block against Costa Mesa’s Gracie Glass (1) on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Then there is junior outside hitter Gracie Glass, emerging as a leading hitter for the Mustangs following the graduation of Aubrey Spallone. Glass notched a game-leading nine kills to go with three aces and a block assist.

“If we put hard work into practices, games, and just keep up a consistent tempo, then I think we can make it pretty far into CIF,” Glass said.

Anusuya Guragain also served up two aces for Costa Mesa.

Estancia’s Nia Booze (18) makes a pass against Costa Mesa during the Battle for the Bell girls’ volleyball match on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nia Booze authored a seven-point service run — aided by the presence of fellow middle blocker Christina Rodriguez in the front row — to give the Eagles a 23-16 lead in the third set.

The home crowd responded to some inspired play, serenading their side with up-tempo chants of “Let’s go Eagles.”

Chase Frishman, the first-year head coach at Estancia, was into the atmosphere. He played libero at UC San Diego, before playing one year professionally in Switzerland and spending the last decade in the AVP.

Estancia’s Christina Rodriguez (14) celebrates a kill with teammates against Costa Mesa on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was awesome,” Frishman said. “It was kind of like I was playing, almost. I was in a crouched position, I was so excited for every point. … It was really fun to witness. The basketball team was there, a bunch of different teams there to support.

“We were up 23-16 off a great serving run by Nia Booze. Obviously, unfortunately it’s heartbreaking when you let one of those slip away. For us, taking a set off of Mesa, potentially, is high level because they’re in a higher bracket than we are. … Even scraping close in that last one is going to give us a lot of forward momentum going into our season.”

Abby McIntyre’s four kills paced Estancia, while Rodriguez provided three kills. Makayla RuoRock dished out four assists to go with two aces. Devoni Bustos also had two aces, and Emma Tchulluian and Stella Shandalove each had two kills.