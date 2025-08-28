Marina girls’ volleyball showcases depth in win over Pacifica Christian

Marina’s Jaden Pua (20) puts a kill away against Pacifica Christian in a nonleague match on Tuesday.

The Marina girls’ volleyball team is rolling out of the gate, and with viable hitting options all over the floor, it’s not difficult to imagine the Vikings taking another step forward this season.

Korynn Mayo, the team’s star junior outside hitter, certainly hopes so.

“I want a ring,” said Mayo, who was an All-CIF Southern Section honoree last fall, when the Vikings advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Marina blockers Ximena Martinez (19) and Korynn Mayo (14) defend against Pacifica Christian’s Ella Hogan (22). (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marina made quick work of Pacifica Christian in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-14 road win in Tuesday’s nonleague tilt, showcasing its depth along the way.

Outside hitter Selai Taumoefalau had a match-best 11 kills for Marina (8-2), which saw seven players register at least four kills.

Mayo finished with seven kills and a team-leading four service aces. Jaden Pua and Kendall Mathison each had seven kills and a key block assist. Their tag-team block brought the Vikings to within two points of closing out the second set.

Marina’s Jaden Pua (20) and Kendall Mathison (11) team up for a block against Pacifica Christian on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Rylee Hartwell and Abby Piramo, both liberos, combined for five aces and six assists. Hartwell was at the service line early in the second set, when the Vikings dug out of a 7-4 hole and emerged from the other side of her run with a 13-7 lead.

“We are learning to practice really tough and hard serves, so we can hit like that in the game,” Hartwell said. “That’s one of our main priorities. We have our coach on the sideline, Coach Ryan [Parker], he’ll tell us what to do, where to go. I think our success rate is getting a lot higher than it was in the beginning of the season.”

The service run provided a cushion in the most competitive set of the match, and when the Tritons rallied to tie the score at 18-18, Mayo took charge when she needed to with three kills in a five-point span.

Marina’s Chloe Furman (18) digs a center court ball to keep a rally alive against Pacifica Christian on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Chloe Furman distributed 17 assists, and Calleigh Barry contributed 13 assists and an ace. Cambria Gollinger, Ximena Martinez and Harlow Buhrig had four kills apiece for Marina.

Pacifica Christian (5-4) ran its offense primarily through senior pin hitters Emma Hartman (seven kills) and Sophia Bone.

Bone had three kills and two aces as the Tritons made their push in the second set. She finished with seven kills, five aces and a block assist.

Emma Hartman (1) of Pacifica Christian puts a ball past the defense of Marina’s Jaden Pua and Kendall Mathison on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Madison Haugh, the first-year coach of the Tritons, played setter at and graduated from Fountain Valley High in 2022. She was pleased with what she saw from Bone, among others.

“I honestly was pretty impressed because we’ve been having her play right side most of the season so far,” Haugh said. “We just recently put her back on the outside, and I feel like she really stepped into that. She got a lot of great kills, a lot of great plays, the blocking was there.”

Addie Roberson (23) of Pacifica Christian puts a kill into the open court for a point past Marina’s Ximena Martinez (19). (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Senior setter Addie Roberson added 11 assists, four kills and a block assist for the Tritons. Sophomore libero Emery Pelinka had nine digs.

“I want to see them progress over the season, strengthen not only their team camaraderie and their bonding, but also running their offense faster by the end of the season, or picking up things that they couldn’t get to at the beginning of the season — just seeing that visible growth throughout the season,” Haugh said of her expectations in year one for the Tritons.

Charlotte Booth (3) of Pacifica Christian hits a ball deep into the back of the court for a point against Marina on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor 3, San Juan Hills 2: Piper Coady had a team-high 23 kills in the Sailors’ 26-28, 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10 win on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

Ella Olson contributed 21 kills and five blocks, and Talea Berry handed out 57 assists for Newport Harbor (8-0).

San Juan Hills (4-3) is the only team to have taken a set off the Sailors so far this season, also doing so in a three-set match during the Tesoro Tournament.