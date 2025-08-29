Edison football fails to finish in fourth quarter versus Yorba Linda

Edison found itself in familiar territory Thursday night, taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter of its showdown with fellow Orange County powerhouse Yorba Linda. Just like last year. And, just like last year, it all went wrong.

The visiting Mustangs claimed a 21-17 triumph in the burgeoning rivalry, if that’s what it is, rallying for two late touchdowns at Huntington Beach High’s ‘Cap’ Sheue Field behind an increasingly punishing running game, a few big, timely plays and the most opportune of penalty flags.

Sophomore Isaiah Trujillo’s third touchdown, a 4-yard run two plays after Troy Roberts’ sensational 45-yard catch at the Chargers’ 11-yard line, provided an advantage with 2:12 to play. Yorba Linda then fended off Edison’s last-minute march with help from a holding penalty on Sam Edmisten’s sprint to the 1 from a 24-yard Sam Thomson pass with just shy of 30 seconds to go.

Edison’s Jude Gonterman (30) tackles Yorba Linda’s Noah Trujillo (26) in a nonleague game on Thursday at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field. (James Carbone)

“It is really tough,” said Chargers head coach Jeff Grady, whose team took a 17-7 lead on junior Blaise Burwell’s 99-yard kickoff return to close the first half and two scoring drives to start the second. “[The Mustangs] took it. They were really good up front, and they pounded the ball. ... It’s always a disappointment [when it ends like this]. You don’t get many opportunities in this game. You get 10 a year. So, yeah, this one hurts.”

Yorba Linda (2-0) last year overcame a two-touchdown, fourth-quarter deficit for a controversial 23-22 home victory on Roberts’ end-zone catch with 5.5 seconds left. Stirrings of a rivalry, perhaps?

“The games are close, but rivalries go both ways,” said Grady, who guided Edison (1-1) to wins in 13 of 15 outings, including CIF Southern Section and State Bowl title games, since the first meeting. “This one’s gone one way so far. They beat us twice. So we notch a win against these guys, maybe it becomes more of a rivalry.”

Edison’s Blaise Burwell (0) runs for a 99-yard kick return touchdown against Yorba Linda in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

The programs, both consensus top 25 in California this year, aren’t slated to play a nonleague game in 2026, but Grady said “they’re redoing the leagues [in Orange County] next year, so they might end up in our league. We’ll see.”

The Chargers had mostly smothered Yorba Linda through the first three quarters, limiting it to 106 yards of offense — half of that on the seven-and-a-half-minute touchdown drive that preceded Burwell’s return — while stopping one drive with a turnover (Jordan Pelaez’s second-quarter red-zone interception) and three others on four downs.

The Mustangs went ahead 44 seconds till halftime, converting twice on fourth down and averting a Matthew Auau interception on a roughing-the-passer penalty on a 68-yard drive capped by a 6-yard Trujillo run.

Edison’s Ayden DeGiacomo (6) makes a catch near the end zone with Yorba Linda’s Andrew Maldonado (21) defending on Thursday. (James Carbone)

It was 7-7 just 14 seconds later. Burwell, a Servite transfer, took the ensuing kickoff from the 1, found a path on the left and had pulled away from all pursuers before reaching midfield.

Edison got a quick stop to start the second half, then drove 56 yards — keyed by a 29-yard Ayden DeGiacomo reception and a third-down pass-interference call in the end zone — to take the lead on a 5-yard Thomson-to-Edmisten screen pass into open space on the left.

Another quick stop afforded superb field position — Yorba Linda went for it, and failed, on fourth-and-3 from its 27 — but just three points. Crue Bradshaw’s third field goal of the season, from 25 yards, pushed the lead to 10 points to close the third quarter.

Yorba Linda’s Isaiah Trujillo (30) scores one of his three rushing touchdowns against Edison on Thursday in a nonleague game. (James Carbone)

The Mustangs, largely running up the middle via Trujillo and Vaughn Sharp with two vital Roberts runs to the outside, pulled within three points on Trujillo’s 2-yard run with 7:46 to play. They got the ball back four minutes later, Roberts made his catch at the Edison 11, and they had the lead two plays later.

Edison started its final drive at the 19, and Thomson, who’d completed just 6 of 15 passes for 69 yards through three quarters, connected on five of his next six throws — three to DeGiacomo, then two to Edmisten — to reach the Yorba Linda 25. He then found Edmisten on the left with an open path to the end zone, but Trujillo tripped up the junior running back at the 1. There was a flag in the backfield.

“I was already celebrating,” DeGiacomo said. “I was, like, ‘Yes!’ And then I seen the flag, and I was, like, all right, next play, got to just forget the flag. I was telling the huddle, like, don’t let that discourage us. Just keep going.”

Edison’s Ayden DeGiacomo (6) makes a reception against Yorba Linda in a nonleague game on Thursday at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field. (James Carbone)

Thomson hit Logan Hampton for 15 yards on third-and-13 and DeGiacomo for 5 yards to the 14, and then three incompletions, the fourth-down pass batted down in the backfield by defensive end Blake Thorp with 11 seconds on the clock.

“We practice that drill every day,” DeGiacomo said. “We were ready for that, and we were driving. Unlucky penalty. We could have maybe scored after that, but it is what it is.”

Edison’s Sam Edmisten (9) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates against Yorba Linda on Thursday in a nonleague game. (James Carbone)

He said the Chargers would learn from the experience. Just like last year.

“We learned last year that it’s week two,” he said. “This isn’t what our team is going to be seven, eight weeks from now. Or, shoot, 14 weeks from now in that state championship game. So we just got to look to the next game, next day at practice, and we just got to keep working.”

Nonleague

Yorba Linda 21, Edison 17

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Yorba Linda 0 - 7 - 0 - 14 — 21

Edison 0 - 7 - 10 - 0 — 17

FIRST QUARTER

None.

SECOND QUARTER

YL — I. Trujillo 6 run (Wilson kick), 0:44.

E — Burwell 99 kickoff return (Bradshaw kick), 0:30.

THIRD QUARTER

E — Edmisten 5 pass from Thomson (Bradshaw kick), 5:47.

E — 25 FG Bradshaw, 0:03.

FOURTH QUARTER

YL — I. Trujillo 2 run (Wilson kick), 7:46.

YL — I. Trujillo 4 run (Wilson kick), 2:12.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

YL — Roberts, 5-58; I. Trujillo, 9-54, 3 TDs; Sharp, 6-23; Gutierrez, 7-18; N. Trujillo, 4-6; O’Connor, 2-1.

E — Edmisten, 12-36; Godinez, 8-36; Burwell, 1-15; Chapman, 1-7; Thomas, 1-4; Thomson, 2-1.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

YL — N. Trujillo, 2-6-1, 74; O’Connor, 2-3-0, 9.

E — Thomson, 14-27-0, 146, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

YL — Rogers, 2-74; Saucedo, 1-7; Gutierrez, 1-2.

E — DeGiacomo, 7-92; Edmisten, 5-31, 1 TD; L. Hampton, 1-15; Auau, 1-9.

