Estancia’s Bennett Molica stars in season-opening win over Costa Mesa

Estancia’s Bennett Molica (0) breaks past Costa Mesa’s defense for a touchdown in the Battle for the Bell on Friday at Costa Mesa High.

A new season is like a new lease on life, filled with unbridled optimism and limitless possibilities.

Costa Mesa and Estancia both advanced to CIF Southern Section quarterfinals last football season, and so each entered the offseason with something to build on.

The Battle for the Bell, the crosstown rivalry between the schools, was renewed on Friday, and the game’s star quickly turned the page following a lost season a year ago.

Advertisement

Estancia’s Roy Brown (19) reaches for Costa Mesa quarterback Andrew Waiss (11) in the Battle for the Bell rivalry game. (James Carbone)

Senior Bennett Molica contributed in just about every way imaginable, and Estancia held on in the final moments to earn a 29-21 win in its season opener at Costa Mesa.

Molica, who missed most of his junior season due to injury, contributed to scoring plays as a passer, a receiver and a rusher for Estancia (1-0).

Bennett Molica had a receiving TD and an INT in the end zone in the first quarter for Estancia. @EstanciaSports @EaglesEsh@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot @saintcamera pic.twitter.com/P7MD87hZyW — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) August 30, 2025

After joining brothers Jeff and Roy Brown as captains for the coin toss at midfield, Molica got on the receiving end of a pass over the middle from Kai Bargas for a 57-yard touchdown on the opening drive.

“I’m not sure if we deserve the win, but we do deserve the acknowledgement that these guys played their butts off,” Estancia head coach Mike Bargas said. “We made plays when we had to. I think we came out a little bit sloppy. We had to dig into the depth chart a little bit, but those guys stepped up. … Hopefully, this is a builder for us.”

Estancia’s Sean Sweeney (3) makes an interception in the Battle for the Bell rivalry game on Friday at Costa Mesa High. (James Carbone)

Molica also picked off a pass in the end zone in the second quarter, one of two interceptions the Eagles used to take a 14-7 lead into the halftime locker room. Sean Sweeney had the other, returning it 39 yards and setting up a red-zone touchdown pass from Bargas to Juan Silva.

Costa Mesa (1-1) rallied behind the running game. Gavin Garza rumbled down the right sideline for a 65-yard touchdown, and a quarterback keeper along the goal line by Andrew Waiss gave the Mustangs a 21-14 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Momentum had fully shifted, the Eagles failing to pick up a first down in the third quarter, but then the Mustangs decided to keep the offense on the field for a fourth-and-2 near midfield. Waiss was stopped for no gain on a shotgun run by defensive lineman Justin Nava.

Costa Mesa’s Gavin Garza (5) runs in for a touchdown against Estancia in the Battle for the Bell rivalry game on Friday. (James Carbone)

Three personal fouls against the Mustangs on the ensuing drive got the Eagles into the red zone, and Jeff Brown bounced out to the left on a 10-yard rush to the pylon. Molica then served as the trigger man on a gadget play for a two-point conversion, Roy Brown making the basket catch for the lead.

“The way momentum was going, I figured [we] might as well take a shot,” Estancia assistant coach Chris Bargas said of the decision to go for a two-point conversion down by one point early in the fourth quarter. “It was a sloppy game, and we had the matchup. That was the ultimate thing. When we lined up there, we saw the matchup. … It worked out for us.”

Following a 10-yard Jeff Brown TD run, Roy Brown gets the catch for the 2-point conversion. Estancia 22, Costa Mesa 21 - 9:29 4th. @EstanciaSports @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot @saintcamera pic.twitter.com/96oTFvGbpW — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) August 30, 2025

Jeff Brown (90 total yards, 73 rushing), among the first to ring the bell on the field after the win, indicated that combining on the game-winning touchdown with his brother in the rivalry game is now a career highlight, saying “that was probably the happiest I’ve been in a while.”

“I can’t be more happy,” he added of winning the Battle for the Bell. “It’s the thing we all wanted. There was so much energy around this game, the whole team. I think the school needed it, too.”

Estancia’s Juan Silva (10) and Jeff Brown (22) celebrate a touchdown against Costa Mesa in a nonleague game on Friday. (James Carbone)

Estancia produced a three-and-out series on defense, then survived three of its own penalties when Molica provided further heroics. On second-and-25, he took the ball on a wide receiver sweep, dancing in the backfield before taking off through a gap on the left side for a 34-yard touchdown.

Molica called the play a “great momentum-shifter,” one of several in the contest.

Andrew Waiss to Ruben Sanchez on fourth down got Costa Mesa down to the Estancia 1-yard line on the final drive. pic.twitter.com/C70YPMRRjJ — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) August 30, 2025

Costa Mesa, down a full possession, got the ball back with just under four minutes left. For the first time all night, the passing attack came alive, Waiss connecting with Ruben Sanchez for 21- and 23-yard gains. The latter came on fourth-and-2 at the Estancia 24, the receiver raising his arms to signal for a touchdown.

The officials ruled otherwise, kicking off a dramatic series of plays in which the Mustangs gestured — both on the field and along their sideline — with the belief they had scored and were told otherwise. Garza and Waiss each took turns running the ball from the 1-yard line, before the Eagles’ goal-line stand was complete with the final seconds ticking off the clock.

Estancia quarterback Kai Bargas (8) passes against Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell rivalry game on Friday. (James Carbone)

“It’s a great test for these guys,” Mike Bargas said. “You either fold, or you hang in, and these guys hung in there and were able to make a great stop to have a victory.”

Kai Bargas, starting at quarterback on his 17th birthday, threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Juan Silva pulls down this pass from Kai Bargas for a 10-yard TD. Estancia goes in front of Costa Mesa 14-7, 2:33 2nd.@mjszabo @latsondheimer @saintcamera pic.twitter.com/Id0i0OPMZm — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) August 30, 2025

Costa Mesa coach Gary Gonzalez lauded the Mustangs’ play along the offensive and defensive lines. Garza carried the ball 25 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and Waiss had an additional 20 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The 246 rushing yards came behind an offensive line of left tackle Israel Lopez, left guard Jamie Gutierrez, center Sebastian Suarez, right guard Yosgart Munoz and right tackle William Wedgwood, keeping the Mustangs afloat on a night when Waiss completed just six of 15 passes for 34 yards before the final drive.

Costa Mesa head coach Gary Gonzalez congratulates Gavin Garza (5) after scoring a touchdown against Estancia on Friday. (James Carbone)

Gonzalez, who saw his team rout Magnolia 56-0 in its opener in Week 0, attributed the Mustangs’ demise to penalties. Costa Mesa was flagged a dozen times for 143 yards, while Estancia took 16 penalties for 121 yards.

“We said at the beginning of this week, no matter what the outcome is, this is game two of 10,” Gonzalez added. “Win, lose or draw, we have to come back ready to go. … At the end of the day, we want a league championship, and we want to get the CIF championship, as well.

“This is a little hiccup, a little obstacle for us, but you know what, we’re going to be fine. We’re going to go ahead and rebound, and we’re going to be fine.”

Nonleague

Estancia 29, Costa Mesa 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Estancia 7 - 7 - 0 - 15 — 29

Costa Mesa 7 - 0 - 14 - 0 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

E — Molica 57 pass from Bargas (Silva kick), 9:20.

CM — Garza 6 run (Alcala kick), 2:17.

SECOND QUARTER

E — Silva 10 pass from Bargas (Silva kick), 2:33.

THIRD QUARTER

CM — Garza 65 run (Alcala kick), 6:55.

CM — Waiss 1 run (Alcala kick), 2:29.

FOURTH QUARTER

E — J. Brown 10 run (R. Brown pass from Molica), 9:29.

E — Molica 34 run (Silva kick), 3:58.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E — J. Brown, 18-73, 1 TD, 1 TD; Molica, 1-34, 1 TD; Wright, 1-5.

CM — Garza, 5-167, 2 TDs; Waiss, 20-79, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E — Bargas, 12-20-0, 172, 2 TDs; Wright, 1-1-0, 4; Molica, 1-1-0, 2.

CM — Waiss, 9-19-2, 86.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E — Molica, 3-65, 1 TD; Silva, 2-32, 1 TD; Sweeney, 1-32; Bettinghausen, 2-20; J. Brown, 3-17; R. Brown, 2-6; Hernandez, 1-6.

CM — Sanchez, 4-53; Oliver, 2-17; Garza, 1-12; Hernandez, 1-5; Tompkins, 1-(-1).

