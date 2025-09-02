Newport Harbor football cruises to win in home opener

Newport Harbor’s football program is ascending under second-year head coach Matt Burns, or so the Sailors declare, and theirs was a cogent argument following the home opener.

The Sailors, behind a potent, Jake Meer-orchestrated passing game and defensive end Ryder Godbold’s instrumental presence, overwhelmed visiting Lancaster at the start, scoring three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 30-point lead before settling for a 42-26 nonleague victory Friday night at Davidson Field.

Meer threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to catalyst Jackson Stremick, as Newport Harbor (1-1) coasted into the fourth quarter in a convincing response to Week 0’s last-minute loss at Murrieta Mesa.

“Last week was tough,” said Burns, whose team lost its season opener to the defending CIF Southern Section Division 6 champions on a long pass with 27 seconds remaining after rallying from a two-touchdown deficit to take a 27-26 fourth-quarter lead. “You lose by a couple of points in the last 30 seconds. A little bit of adversity in your face. Bounce back at home for the first game is huge.

“Jackson was fantastic. We had a bunch of guys catch balls. [We knew] if Jake can spread it around, we’ve got a good shot at winning. Offense controlled the ball. Defensively came out, stopped them right out the gates, got a couple turnovers. So game plan worked out pretty well, and we did what we were supposed to do.”

Meer, who was nine of 11 for 136 yards and two strikes — from 32 and 26 yards — to Stremick in the first quarter, welcomed the Sailors’ greater precision and the faith it provides.

“That was awesome. Just the exact opposite of last week, coming out Week 0, trying to do too much,” Meer said. “Then [in this game], first drive, just staying within the system. Just not trying to do too much. ... I think [the benefits are] more for the mental side of things. To get that first win under our belt and moving on to future games with that piece of confidence.”

Newport Harbor worked primarily through the air, with Meer spreading the ball among Stremick (eight catches for 131 yards), Ryan Palmer (seven catches for 79 yards) and Shane McKibbin (four catches for 37 yards) and throwing touchdown passes to Owen Baldikowski and Wyatt Wilson. Matthew Yamakawa ran for 70 yards, his back-to-back 12- and 15-yard gains starting the march for the fourth touchdown and a 28-6 halftime advantage.

Newport Harbor got nothing from its opening drive, going 75 yards to the 5-yard line before it fizzled, Meer throwing incomplete in the end zone on fourth down. The Sailors’ defense permitted Lancaster nothing, and a short field, from the 43, greeted Meer 38 seconds later. Meer hit McKibbin at the 32, and Stremick beat two-way Eagles star Arthur Turner to the end zone for the 7-0 lead.

Newport Harbor’s defense fared well early, forcing three three-and-outs and two red-zone fumbles on Lancaster’s first five possessions, but the Eagles responded to their deficit with a brisk drive inside the Sailors’ 20. Godbold halted it all, penetrating as Michael Marsenich fumbled and racing 82 yards, well ahead of pursuit, to double the lead.

“That completely shifted the momentum towards us,” said Stremick, who hauled in his second score to make it 21-0 when Newport Harbor got the ball back. “It helped us go up a big lead right there. That was the biggest part of the game, probably.”

Lancaster (0-2) trimmed the lead on Marsenich’s 57-yard keeper, through open space to the left, late in the first half, but two big Palmer receptions set up Meer’s end-zone lob to Baldikowski 27 seconds before halftime.

The Sailors would add a score in the third quarter, on a Glenn Baranoski run, and another in the fourth, on Meer’s back-of-the-end zone toss to Wilson — as Lancaster answered each behind a balanced attack that started clicking in the second half. The Eagles condensed the deficit after Newport Harbor’s starters were done, amassing 179 yards (of 461 in all) through Marsenich (240 yards and two touchdowns passing, 81 yards rushing), receiver Jayson Wilson (eight catches, 128 yards and a touchdown) and running backs Turner and Jacob Walker, who combined for 195 total yards, most of that Turner’s.

Meer says that Newport Harbor is “one hundred percent” on the rise after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2018.

“I think we’re capable of quite a bit,” he said. “Obviously, the CIF championship is our goal. Beyond that, I think we have the different pieces [to achieve aims]. ... Everyone is way more bought in. It’s culture. We’re buying what Coach Burns is doing.”

Burns, the Sailors’ former defensive coordinator, who has been in the program since 1998, is convinced.

“Ever since last fall, even last year, and coming into this year, the spring, and how hard these guys worked ...,” he said, “if we can stay healthy, we’ve got a shot to compete with anybody. Honestly, these guys work their ass off. We’ve got some good bodies. If we can just stay healthy, we’ll have a good run.”

Nonleague

Newport Harbor 42, Lancaster 26

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Lancaster 0 - 6 - 6 - 14 — 26

Newport Harbor 21 - 7 - 7 - 7 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

NH — Stremick 32 pass from Meer (Rico kick), 5:06.

NH — Godbold 82 fumble return (Rico kick), 3:16.

NH — Stremick 26 pass from Meer (Rico kick), 0:53.

SECOND QUARTER

L — Marsenich 57 run (kick failed), 2:37.

NH — Baldikowski 4 pass from Meer (Rico kick), 0:27.

THIRD QUARTER

NH — Baranoski 4 run (Rico kick), 4:12.

L — J. Wilson 20 pass from Marsenich (run failed), 1:43.

FOURTH QUARTER

NH — Wilson 3 pass from Meer (Rico kick), 8:14.

L — Walker 4 run (Davis run), 6:39.

L — Turner 15 pass from Marsenich (attempt failed), 0:25.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

L — Marsenich, 9-81, 1 TD; Turner, 10-78; Walker, 7-62.

NH — Yamakawa, 14-70; Baranoski, 5-18, 1 TD; Takamori, 4-16; Meer, 1-0; Tena, 4-(-2); Team 1-(-11).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

L — Marsenich, 18-31-0, 240, 2 TDs.

NH — Meer, 21-30-0, 254, 4 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

L — J. Wilson, 8-128, 1 TD; Redmond, 5-52; Turner, 3-55, 1 TD; Harper, 2-6.

NH — Stremick, 8-131, 2 TDs; Palmer, 7-79; McKibbin, 4-37; Baldikowski, 1-4, 1 TD; Wilson, 1-3, 1 TD.