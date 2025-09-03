Huntington Beach’s Jared Grindlinger named to Team USA baseball 18U roster

Jared Grindlinger of Huntington Beach has now been named to USA Baseball national teams in three different age groups.

Huntington Beach High baseball junior Jared Grindlinger, who turned 16 in April, has a bright future in the sport.

In a way, however, the future is now for Grindlinger. He has been selected along with some of the top high school talent in the country to compete for Team USA.

Grindlinger is one of 20 United States players in Okinawa, Japan this week for the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup.

He found out last week that he made the Team USA 18U National Team, after the completion of training camp at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

“I’m super-grateful for it, especially playing one year up, so I can make it next year too,” Grindlinger, a left-handed pitcher who also expects to play first base at the tournament, said in a phone interview. “I’d definitely say ‘grateful’ is the main word to describe it.”

Grindlinger previously made the 12U national team in 2021, and the 15U national team last year.

At a five-game 15U international series with Australia last September, Grindlinger started every game in the outfield, hitting .692 while pacing Team USA in hits (nine) and runs batted in (13).

The performance came after he didn’t make the 15U team in 2023.

“I didn’t play my best [at the training camp],” Grindlinger said. “After that, it was like, I get another shot to do that, we’re going to make it this time. I think I just walked in with a lot more confidence, knowing my abilities are able to compete with the other kids. I think that’s the main thing, why I’ve been able to make so many teams, just confidence.”

Grindlinger is one of five players from California on the 18U national team. Last year, his older brother, Trent Grindlinger, was on that squad. Trent, a catcher, graduated from Huntington Beach High last spring and is now at the University of Tennessee.

The Team USA 18U national team opens the World Cup in Japan on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time against Panama. Further group games include Chinese Taipei on Saturday, Germany and China on Sunday and Australia on Monday.