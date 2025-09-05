Huntington Beach football bounces back from loss with big win over Western

Huntington Beach’s Brady Edmunds, seen against Western on Nov. 8, threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns Thursday.

Huntington Beach’s high-octane offense may be more dangerous than ever, and the Oilers showed what they’re capable of in their home opener.

Brady Edmunds threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns, as Huntington Beach beat Western 48-7, bouncing back from its first loss with a blaze of offensive efficiency.

“That wake-up call of losing a game was going to happen sooner rather than later,” said Edmunds, a junior who has committed to Ohio State. “I’m almost happy it happened earlier in the season. We bounced back amazingly. We had a great week of practice Monday on, and I think it showed tonight, no doubt.”

Troy Foster, bound for Colorado State, turned a dozen targets into nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Dylin Bruce, playing in just his second contest since transferring from Long Beach Poly, made four receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Steel Kurtz, an Idaho State commit, complemented them nicely with five grabs for 58 yards and an additional two touchdowns.

“I really envision us being one of the top receiving corps in California,” Bruce said.

Huntington Beach (2-1) was coming off a one-point defeat at Trabuco Hills, the third consecutive season in which the Oilers have fallen to the Mustangs. All three of those losses were by four points or fewer.

“We just threw last week away,” Foster said. “That’s not going to stop us from our ultimate goal of a state championship. I’m really proud of the way our guys respond out here, and we’re just going to keep it rolling the rest of the season.”

Edmunds added a pair of rushing touchdowns in short-yardage situations near the goal line. The Oilers didn’t shy away from using the 6-foot-5 frame of their three-year starter at quarterback to move the chains, as he had seven carries for 20 yards.

Understandably, the Oilers were oozing with confidence on a night when it all came together.

“They can only guard so many guys on the field, and luckily, we got a lot of great athletes,” Edmunds added.

Western (2-1) kept it close early and might have done so for longer if it had been able to execute in a couple of key situations. The Pioneers’ second drive ended on the 3-yard line when quarterback Chance Thomas was stopped by Gavin Seguin on a scramble to the right side of the formation.

A quick defensive stop presented another opportunity, but the ball squirted away when punt returner Ernest Nunley charged at it in an effort to prevent the concession of further field position. Dylan Cunningham jumped on the loose ball to regain possession for the Oilers.

The next play from scrimmage, Edmunds aired it out for a 58-yard touchdown to Foster, doubling the Huntington Beach lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Thomas, who connected with Maxwell Young on completions of 62 and 57 yards to set up two red zone visits in the first half, converted on the second with an 8-yard run to cut the deficit in half.

Huntington Beach, however, was just getting started. Bruce burned down the right side, a blown coverage leading to another 58-yard touchdown.

A second special teams blunder gave the Oilers good field position after the snap was dropped on an attempted punt. Edmunds cashed in the opportunity on the ground.

The Oilers capped a blitz of three scoring drives in the last five minutes before halftime with the first Kurtz touchdown, a walk-in score when he made the catch after beginning the play in motion and ended up in the right slot.

Huntington Beach took a 34-7 lead into halftime, tacking on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to have the entire fourth quarter played with a running clock.

After meeting in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs a season ago, this game did not develop into the shootout that might have been typical of years past. Huntington Beach outlasted Western 56-39 in that playoff game.

“When they started the night, the energy was there,” Huntington Beach coach Matthew Hatchette said of his team’s defense. “The energy was there, their focus was there, and again, we went into the game just talking about effort. The X’s and O’s, that’s going to take care of itself, but the effort was there tonight.

“I think they just came out as a focused group, and they [were] like, ‘We’re not going to bend. This week, we don’t want to bend.’”

Darby Warren had two sacks, one leading to a fumble that was recovered by Logan Gray. Evan Scruggs also had an interception for Huntington Beach.

“Our defense didn’t do that good against them last year,” Warren said, referring to the postseason contest against the Pioneers. “Our defense wanted to perform better against them this year, and 48-7 speaks for itself. That’s a great defensive performance.”

Nonleague

Huntington Beach 48, Western 7

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Western 0 - 7 - 0 - 0 — 7

Huntington Beach 14 - 20 - 14 - 0 — 48

FIRST QUARTER

HB — Edmunds 3 run (Dunham kick), 3:05.

HB — Foster 58 pass from Edmunds (Dunham kick), 0:04.

SECOND QUARTER

W — Thomas 8 run (Rodriguez kick), 6:52.

HB — Bruce 58 pass from Edmunds (Dunham kick), 4:51.

HB — Edmunds 1 run (Dunham kick blocked), 1:28.

HB — Kurtz 6 pass from Edmunds (Dunham kick), 0:30.

THIRD QUARTER

HB — Kurtz 17 pass from Edmunds (Dunham kick), 4:35.

HB — Bruce 21 pass from Edmunds (Stone kick), 0:07.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

W — Lendsey, 10-76; Thomas, 11-36, 1 TD; Dogbah, 1-1.

HB — Villanueva, 11-36; Edmunds, 7-20, 2 TDs; Santillan, 4-3; Kurtz, 1-3.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

W — Thomas, 19-33-1, 267.

HB — Edmunds, 19-29-0, 352, 5 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

W — Young, 7-157; Enosegbe, 3-41; Payne, 5-35; Hardy, 2-17; Dogbah, 1-13; Lendsey, 1-4.

HB — Foster, 9-181, 1 TD; Bruce, 4-107, 2 TDs; Kurtz, 5-58, 2 TDs; Villanueva, 1-6.

