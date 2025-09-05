Los Amigos offense goes quiet in loss at University

None of the decisive moments favored Los Amigos as its 16-game, regular-season winning streak crashed in a deceptively one-sided encounter, and Romel Guess knew where to place the blame.

The Lobos made little of their opportunities, took nothing from three red-zone incursions and struggled to slow University’s passing attack as their tight halftime advantage disappeared in Thursday night’s 23-7 nonleague disappointment on the Trojans’ field.

“That starts and ends with me,” said Guess, the fifth-year head coach of Los Amigos, who is close to resuming full duties after a ruptured intestine requiring emergency surgery sidelined him in mid-July. “Obviously, we didn’t come prepared to play in a four-quarter football game. Plenty of opportunities. You’re in that red zone three times, twice inside the 5, and we come up empty. That’s just unacceptable. ...

“Sustaining drives are key, and finishing drives are the most important thing. You’ve got to have a different type of mindset and different hunger the moment you get inside the 20, especially inside the 10, and I didn’t do a good job of having the right mindset that let the boys feed off me and my energy, and it showed tonight. I’ve got to be better for these dudes starting next week.”

A ground attack that had amassed 525 yards in victories the past two weeks over Garden Grove and Yermo Silver Valley labored to move the ball effectively as University’s rush kept sophomore quarterback Trell Smith scrambling, and the Lobos couldn’t build on the 7-3 lead forged on Smith’s 21-yard touchdown toss to Alexis Marcelo three minutes into the second quarter.

The game was University’s from that point, thanks to Jake Rabold, who scored every point for the Trojans — three field goals (40, 39 and 43 yards), two touchdowns (the second a 99-yard knockout punch), both extra-point kicks — and goal-line stands in the second and third quarters.

Los Amigos (2-1) had the ball back four plays after its score when Andy De La Riva stripped the ball from quarterback Dylan Elmer and Kevin Centeno took it 19 yards to the 22-yard line of University (1-1). It took five plays to get to the 2-yard line, and the Lobos would get no farther. Centeno, who ran for 389 yards in the first two games, took a 2-yard loss and defensive tackle Adham Osman batted down Smith’s fourth-down throw.

They’d be back at the goal line in the fourth quarter, after Rabold’s first touchdown catch sent University to a 13-7 lead, with Smith hitting Amari’e Maddox for a 63-yard gain to University’s 10. Centeno, who ran for 60 yards (and lost another 43 to three holding penalties), took it to the 4-yard line on the next play, but Smith gained just 1 yard and then dropped the snap on third down for a 4-yard loss.

Wilmer Aviles kicked a 24-yard field goal, but a running-into-the-kicker penalty provided another shot at a touchdown from the 3. Centeno came up a yard short.

Rabold, who caught five passes for 157 yards and intercepted a pass, took an Elmer pass at the University 10-yard line two plays later, outran everybody to the end zone — just holding off Maddox — and it was 20-7. He then intercepted a pass and, with half a minute to go, kicked another field goal.

“We messed up a lot today,” Centeno said, “and I’m not too proud of myself, either, because I messed up a lot. ... [Not scoring in these situations is], honestly, on me, because I’ve got to read the holes better and I got to get it in there for my guys.

“We just got to get better, and I promise you this is never going to happen again.”

Nonleague

University 23, Los Amigos 7

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Los Amigos 0 - 7 - 0 - 0 — 7

University 3 - 3 - 7 - 10 — 23

FIRST QUARTER

U — Rabold 40 FG, 2:08.

SECOND QUARTER

LA — Marcelo 21 pass from Smith (Aviles kick), 9:10.

U — Rabold 39 FG, 0:00.

THIRD QUARTER

U — Rabold 26 pass from Elmer (Rabold kick), 2:28.

FOURTH QUARTER

U — Rabold 99 pass from Elmer (Rabold kick), 8:39.

U — Rabold 43 FG, 0:31.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

LA — Centeno, 18-60; Smith, 13-34; Marcelo, 3-4.

U — Clouthier, 13-67; Barreto, 3-3; Elmer, 4-(-19).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

LA — Smith, 14-26-1, 198 yards, 1 TD.

U — Elmer, 12-21-0, 246 yards, 2 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

LA — Maddox, 4-125; De La Riva, 4-35; Marcelo, 3-26, 1 TD; Centeno, 3-12.

U — Rabold, 5-157, 2 TDs; McMullens, 5-62; Carmichael, 1-20; Jahangiri, 1-6.