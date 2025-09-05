Marina football pulls away to beat rival Fountain Valley

Marina High football coach Charlie TeGantvoort does not consider Fountain Valley a random opponent within the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

The two former Sunset League foes have typically done battle, and it’s been personal for the Vikings and Barons lately as well. At least part of that is due to personnel.

TeGantvoort graduated from Fountain Valley in 2001. While he was there, he was coached by Eric Johnson, who is now Marina’s defensive coordinator.

Fountain Valley’s Isaac Combs (12) runs a quarterback keeper past Marina’s defensive player Finn Green (33) during Thursday night’s game. (James Carbone)

“I think 90% of my staff either went to Fountain Valley or coached at Fountain Valley,” TeGantvoort said. “We do have some of that going. It was nice to see some of the old-time boosters still here. You know, I’ve lived in the area my entire life. For me, it’s definitely a rival, but I try to let the kids build that too.”

Marina was able to make plays when it needed them on Thursday night at Boswell Field.

Senior quarterback Francis Saporito ran for a touchdown and also threw for one, as the Vikings earned a 23-10 non-league win over the Barons at Westminster High.

Marina’s quarterback Francis Saporito (12) passes downfield against Fountain Valley during Thursday night’s game. (James Carbone)

It was a nice bounce-back for Marina (2-1), after a 37-14 loss to Long Beach Wilson last week.

“We made plays at the key moments, and last week we didn’t make those plays,” TeGantvoort said. “That’s just execution and practice. You’ve got to execute in practice, and if you execute in practice, you’re more likely to execute in the game. We had a much better week of practice, which led to a much better game.”

The score was tied at 7-7 late in the first half, as both teams used rushing touchdowns from their quarterbacks, Saporino and Fountain Valley’s Isaac Combs, to get on the scoreboard.

Fountain Valley running back Aiden Martinez (41) finds an opening against Marina’s defense during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

Marina converted a fourth-and-nine to re-take the lead, with Saporino connecting on a 30-yard touchdown pass to junior Shea Putney. The throw just barely went over the leaping arms of Barons defensive back Justin Alvarez.

Saporino displayed chemistry with junior receiver Carson Hunnicutt, who had nine catches for 116 yards. Last year, Hunnicutt’s older brother Garrett was the Vikings’ quarterback, so Saporino shifted to running back.

Saporino said he and the younger Hunnicutt are plenty familiar, adding that they attend the same church youth group.

“We’ve been throwing all summer and just waiting for this, waiting for this opportunity to shine,” he said.

Marina’s football team celebrates a touchdown against Fountain Valley during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

Fountain Valley responded with a 30-yard field goal by Jack Chavez at the halftime buzzer, narrowing its deficit to 14-10. But special teams would prove to be a problem for the Barons (1-2) in the second half.

After Chavez blocked a Marina field goal attempt, the Barons went three-and-out. But a punt deep in their own territory was also blocked by the Vikings’ Cameron Evans, eventually resulting in a safety.

A bad snap on an ensuing Fountain Valley punt later in the quarter resulted in more miscues. Marina’s Alberto Herrera hit the punter before the kick could be taken, and Evans recovered the ball at the Barons 13-yard-line.

Fountain Valley’s Matthew Simeta (4) competes for loose ball at Marina’s end zone during Thursday’s game. (James Carbone)

A play later, Marina running back Ben Ramos ran the ball into the end zone, giving the hosts a 23-10 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

“I thought it was a pretty even game, but they didn’t make mistakes and we did,” said first-year Fountain Valley coach Mitch Olson, whose team also had a fourth-quarter punt that netted just four yards. “We had three or four bad punts. We just shot ourselves in the foot. We’re young and we’re making mistakes, but we’ll be all right … We’re playing hard, but just two games in a row, we’ve made a ton of mistakes. Once we clean those up, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”

Marina’s Alberto Herrera (44) blocks Fountain Valley’s punt attempt during Thursday’s nonleague game. (James Carbone)

Senior Brandon Atchison was a leader on defense for Marina, with a tackle for no gain and a forced fumble. Senior outside linebacker Jackson Moore recorded a quarterback sack.

Senior Matthew Simeta was constantly around the ball for Fountain Valley, with four tackles for a loss. Junior Raymond Dillon had a pair of quarterback sacks.

Marina continues nonleague play when it travels to Pacifica on Sept. 12, the same night that Fountain Valley plays at St. Margaret’s.

First-year Fountain Valley head coach Mitch Olson watches his team against Marina on Thursday night at Boswell Field. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Marina 23, Fountain Valley 10

SCORE BY QUARTERS

FV 0 - 10 - 0 - 0 — 10

Marina 0 - 14 - 9 - 0 — 23

SECOND QUARTER

M — Saporito 1 run (Vergara kick), 8:22.

FV — Combs 6 run (Chavez kick), 4:47.

M — Putney 30 pass from Saporito (Vergara kick), 1:19.

FV — Chavez 30 FG, 0:00.

THIRD QUARTER

M — Safety, 4:56.

M — Ramos 13 run (Vergara kick), 1:25.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

FV — Martinez, 10-38; Combs, 8-35, 1 TD.

M — Ramos, 25-78, 1 TD; Saporito, 11-37, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

FV — Combs, 10-18-0, 69.

M — Saporito, 15-24-1, 171, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

FV — Chavez, 3-32; Dillon, 6-27.

M — Hunnicutt, 9-118.