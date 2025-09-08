Newport Beach girls capture water polo gold at U15 Pan American Championships

Newport Beach Water Polo Club’s CeCe Mesenbrink, Hope Doyle, Cami Chomchavalit and McKenna Mack, from left, pose with their gold medals on Sunday in Brazil.

Newport Beach Water Polo Club won three girls’ championship gold medals at the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics earlier this summer.

The female student-athletes proved what they could accomplish on the national stage. Now, four of them have contributed to an international victory for Team USA.

CeCe Mesenbrink, Hope Doyle, Cami Chomchavalit and McKenna Mack all helped the U.S. Cadet women’s national team win a gold medal at the Under-15 Pan American Championships in Bauru, Brazil over the weekend.

Team captain Mesenbrink and Chomchavalit each scored twice as Team USA earned a 14-8 victory over Canada in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Newport Beach’s Henry Tatum and Derek Spruill of Corona del Mar helped the Team USA Cadet men earn silver, after they fell 15-8 to host Brazil in the gold medal match.

For the Newport Beach girls, it was a cap to a summer of success. Chomchavalit is a freshman at Newport Harbor High while Mack, Doyle and Mesenbrink are all in eighth grade.

“It just proves that Newport is the best,” said Mack, the middle of three sisters who play for Newport Beach. “Really fun, because we just won gold at [the Junior Olympics], and now we wanted to win Pan Ams, which is awesome. So, shout out to Newport.”

The Team USA Cadet women went undefeated in their six matches. Two were decided by a single goal, group play wins over Canada and Brazil.

The squad beat Chile 18-1 in the quarterfinals, with Chomchavalit and Mack each scoring twice. Team USA then topped Argentina 18-10 in the semifinals, as Chomchavalit and Doyle each tallied a pair of goals.

“Winning the gold medal at this tournament was very exciting,” Doyle said. “I think as a team, it was very fun and the energy was great. I feel really good and happy that we won.”

Claire Billish of Long Beach was named match MVP in the gold medal match with four goals and four earned exclusions.

Newport Beach natives Henry Tatum and Derek Spruill, from left, earned silver with Team USA at the U15 Pan Am Championships. (Courtesy of Carolyn Doyle)

Spruill, a freshman at CdM, and Tatum, an eighth grader, contributed for Team USA in the U15 boys tournament.

Team USA finished 4-2, with both losses to the host nation. Spruill scored a goal as the Americans beat Puerto Rico 21-5 in the quarterfinals, and both local players scored one goal each in a 22-17 semifinal win over Canada.