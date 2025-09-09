Running back Trevor Luapo lifts Ocean View over Buena Park in overtime

Ocean View’s Trevor Luapo (9), seen against Fountain Valley on Aug. 21, rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns against Buena Park on Friday.

Trevor Luapo capped a monumental effort with a rather simple maneuver — a few steps through tacklers into the end zone — to give Ocean View a galvanizing overtime victory over Buena Park.

What conjured the decisive points, and the Seahawks’ 28-27 nonleague victory Friday, wasn’t simple at all.

Ocean View (2-1) triumphed primarily through Luapo, who ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns — the last of them to answer the visiting Coyotes’ tally in overtime’s first possession — and a defensive unit headed by senior safety Devyn Jenkins and junior lineman Kelvin Leal.

It would have gone the other way but for a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty that canceled Elias Sanchez’s interception on the Seahawks’ first attempt at a two-point conversion.

Buena Park cried foul. Ocean View head coach Daniel Hernandez didn’t disagree.

“We want to win, but not that way,” Hernandez said after herding his jubilant players through an emotional handshake line. “It was a bang-bang play. I don’t think it was roughing-the-passer.

“If we’d lost on that play, I would have been OK with it.”

Buena Park (1-2) twice rallied from deficits to forge overtime, pulling even at 20-20 through two Pedro Azpeitia field goals, the second with five and a half minutes to go. They got the ball first, at the 25-yard line, reached the 4 on Kevin Garcia’s third-and-11, 23-yard throw to Andrew Delgado, and went ahead three plays later on his 9-yard toss to Bryant Hansbrough and Azpeitia’s extra point.

Luapo, a sophomore running back who ran for 128 yards in the Seahawks’ Week 0 loss to Fountain Valley and missed last week’s shutout win over Bolsa Grande as a “precaution” after clearing a concussion check, responded with five runs to cover the 25 yards, the touchdown on a third-down, 2-yard push.

Hernandez, who in his debut season two years ago directed Ocean View to its first playoff victory in a dozen years, didn’t hesitate to go for the win.

Sanchez picked off quarterback Dean Northam’s throw to the right, then took off toward the end zone 90 yards away in the errant belief that NFL rules apply.

Northam was then blocked as Sanchez raced past, but the play was dead with the interception, and the flag was thrown. Whether that constitutes “roughing the passer” might not be the fundamental issue here, but nobody was particularly happy with the call.

“It’s unfortunate when the refs take away the game from these kids,” said Buena Park head coach Ramon Carmona, whose team lost a Joshua Santillan pick-six just before halftime on another controversial roughing penalty. “They fought hard. The first one, I let slide. The second one, it’s the same play. I don’t think it was roughing the passer. My kid intercepted the ball.

“It hurts for these kids, because I know they work hard.”

The penalty put the ball 4 feet from the goal line.

“I thought it was game [after Sanchez’s interception],” Luapo said. “I was breaking down inside until I saw the flag. Saw my quarterback on the floor. I was like, ‘all right, now we’ve got one more chance at this. See what we can do with it.’ ”

His 38th carry of the evening started a wild celebration as the stunned Coyotes seethed. Hernandez tried to temper things, he said, corral his players into line and make sure everyone respected the opponent and the context.

“It’s always hard to win a game or lose a game when there’s a penalty on the last play,” he said. “I want us to decide the outcome. I know we went for two, but I want our players to decide the outcome.”

His players were ecstatic. Jenkins saw it as a sign of progress.

“It feels amazing, man,” he said. “You know, we’ve been coming out the slums for years, and we are rebuilding this program to what it needs to be. And I’ll do anything I can to get it there.”

Luapo, running behind a line manned by center Caden Townsend, guards Elijah Armenta and Juan Cantoran, and tackles Leal and Ryland Boocock, accounted for all but 55 yards of Ocean View’s offense. He had 107 on eight carries through the first quarter, but Buena Park adjusted to bottle up the interior and limit him to 96 on 16 runs the rest of regulation.

Garcia completed 11 of 12 first-half throws but just two of significance after the break, and Buena Park labored to 75 yards on the ground. Jenkins was at the heart of everything, with a fortuitous interception at the start of the second half to set up the Seahawks’ touchdown, a vital red-zone takeaway and a sack. Leal made three big tackles in the Coyotes’ backfield.

The first half was call and response. Buena Park struck on its first possession, on Jimmy Bautista’s 5-yard touchdown run, but Luapo made it 7-7 on a four-carry, 86-yard dash starting with a 39-yard sprint into Coyotes territory and closing with another for 34 yards. Northam hit Luke Young in the end zone from the 10-yard line to give the Seahawks a second-quarter advantage two plays after Chris Vincent’s 30-yard wildcat run, and it was 14-14 after Elias Chavez’s 1-yard touchdown run 46 seconds till halftime.

The second half started with a wild sequence, three bizarre plays on five snaps, that led to Luapo’s second touchdown.

First play after the kickoff, Garcia rifled a pass that slipped between Delgado’s hands and ricocheted off the front of safety Gregory Gates’ helmet, arching about 7 yards toward the line of scrimmage. It came down on Jenkins’ helmet, and he tracked it 3 yards the other way for the interception at the Buena Park 39.

Northam worked out a third-and-13 with an odd completion — deflected pass looped downfield, bounced off two defenders and into Vincent’s hands — and Luapo went for 16 yards, to the Buena Park 9, after scooping up his fumble at the line of scrimmage after appearing to go down. He scored on the next play, but Ben Gillett’s kick sailed to the right.

Azpeitia field goals, from 40 and 29 yards, on successive drives evened things again.

Nonleague

Ocean View 28, Buena Park 27 (OT)

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Buena Park 7 - 7 - 3 - 3 - 7 — 27

Ocean View 7 - 7 - 6 - 0 - 8 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

BP — Bautista (Azpeitia kick), 4:11.

OV — Luapo (Gillett kick), 2:16.

SECOND QUARTER

OV — L. Young 10 pass from Northam (Gillett kick), 3:40.

BP — Chavez 1 run (Azpeitia kick), 0:46.

THIRD QUARTER

OV — Luapo 9 run (kick failed), 8:13.

BP — Azpeitia 40 FG, 1:48.

FOURTH QUARTER

BP — Azpeitia 29 FG, 5:36.

OVERTIME

BP — Hansbrough 9 pass from Garcia (Azpeitia kick).

OV — Luapo 2 run (Luapo run).

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

BP — Morales, 7-23; Chavez, 9-20, 1 TD; Bautista, 5-18, 1 TD; Garcia, 5-14; Suarez, 1-0.

OV — Luapo, 37-228, 3 TDs; Vincent, 2-31; Morales, 5-12; Northam, 3-(-3); Team, 2-(-12).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

BP — Garcia, 15-25-1, 129, 1 TD.

OV — Northam, 2-7-0, 27, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

BP — Delgado, 5-55; Hansbrough, 5-51, 1 TD; Rodriguez, 1-17; Chavez, 4-6.

OV — Vincent, 1-17; L. Young, 1-10, 1 TD.

