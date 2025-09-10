CdM girls’ volleyball sweeps Edison for first Sunset League win

Corona del Mar kicked off a critical stretch of the schedule with perhaps its most important result so far this girls’ volleyball season — the Sea Kings breaking into the win column for the first time in a Sunset League match.

Casi Doll had a match-best 16 kills to lead the host Sea Kings to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Edison on Tuesday.

The sides returned to the court just a few days removed from a busy weekend as participants in the Dave Mohs Tournament. Corona del Mar (11-8, 1-2 in the Sunset League), which went 3-3 at the event in competing in the Division 2 Silver bracket, closed it out with its second win of the week against Laguna Beach (7-13), the reigning CIF Southern Section Division 7 champion.

Corona del Mar’s Sofia Dajnowiec (6) puts a kill away past the block of Edison’s Kendyl Clem (22) on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison (8-9, 1-3) posted a 3-2 record in qualifying for the Division 2 Gold bracket of the tournament.

Service pressure provided separation in every game for CdM. Sofia Dajnowiec led that offensive with four service aces. The Sea Kings combined for 11 aces as a group, with Lola Calcagno and Livi Rosowski each contributing two.

“I think it was really good to play some of those good teams, especially because it showed that when we’re tired, we really have to fight and play harder,” Dajnowiec said of what the Sea Kings took away from the tournament. “When we lost energy, we ended up losing games, but on the second day, we came back and we fought hard.

“The last game that we had against Laguna, I thought it was one of our best games. We had a lot of energy, we got on them in both sets, we didn’t have any moments where we started playing bad. I think Dave Mohs was really good for us to kind of see where we measure up to other competition.”

Corona del Mar’s Livi Rosowski (11) and Lola Calcagno (16) put up a block at the net against Edison on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Dajnowiec drilled nine kills, Savannah Dennis added five kills and an ace, and Izzie Ashcraft had three kills. Rosowski dished out 27 assists.

Corona del Mar brings back several experienced players, a core group that includes Dajnowiec and Doll, the starting outside hitters, and libero Riley Card.

“The mindset for us has always been expecting to win the game when we walk in,” CdM coach Max Gamboa said. “I think we have the talent, and our good is good enough to compete with anybody. It’s kind of just getting more consistent, working harder, making it more of a habit rather than a choice.”

Edison’s Kendyl Clem takes a swing against Corona del Mar on Tuesday in a Sunset League girls’ volleyball match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison demonstrated an element of verticality in the front row, totaling seven blocks as a team, but poor hitting efficiency and court coverage defensively contributed to its downfall. The Chargers had 14 hitting errors as a team.

Kendyl Clem had six kills and three block assists for Edison. Kate De Jong added four kills and three block assists, and Tessa Beckman contributed two blocks.

Kaelin Lagarde (19 assists), Bella Millichap (four kills), Jordyn Luna (three kills) and Madison Gillinger (three kills) each had one block assist.

Edison’s Kate De Jong (21) celebrates a kill with teammates against Corona Del Mar on Tuesday in a Sunset League match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Edison had already faced both league favorites — Los Alamitos (16-4, 5-0) and Newport Harbor (13-4, 3-1) — before earning a straight-sets victory over Huntington Beach (10-10, 2-2) last week.

“Our goal is just to make the playoffs,” Edison coach Trent Jackson said. “Beating Huntington was a step in the right direction, but now losing to CdM, that doesn’t help our cause. … That was a tough loss.”

Jackson noted that Huntington Beach already has a win over CdM in the first half of league.

Huntington Beach’s Addison Williams (82) spikes the ball against Rancho Christian in the Dave Mohs Tournament on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Dave Mohs Tournament

Huntington Beach advanced to the semifinals for the Division 2 Gold bracket, but the Oilers fell to Temecula Rancho Christian 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday at home.

Senior outside hitter Addison Williams had 11 kills and four aces for Huntington Beach, which went 5-1 in the tournament. Senior setter Lex Freund distributed 18 assists, and sophomore outside hitter Adrianna McGrath added seven kills.

Huntington Beach’s Lex Freund (8) reaches for the ball against Rancho Christian in the Dave Mohs Tournament on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“She’s getting exponentially better every day,” Huntington Beach coach Craig Pazanti said of Freund. “She’s one who doesn’t play year-round, like the rest of them. She was on the varsity last year, but as more of a blocking sub for the setter. She’s learning and continuing to get better every day, and as she gets better, we’re going to get better.

“She’s starting to hit her location a little bit better, starting to understand what the offense should look like and keeping it away from better players on the other side. She’s doing a good job.”

Huntington Beach’s Amaya Lesley (16) jousts at the net against Rancho Christian’s Janiah Burrage (15) in the Dave Mohs Tournament on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach got off to a 2-7 start but managed to navigate the recent absence of Montana State-bound outside hitter Ellie Esko, whom Pazanti was hopeful would return to the lineup in short order.

Williams has committed to the University of Hawaii for beach volleyball.

Newport Harbor’s Talea Berry (3) sets the ball against JSerra in the Dave Mohs Tournament on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Rancho Christian went on to beat Etiwanda 25-20, 25-23 in the final of the Division 2 Gold bracket.

Newport Harbor was the lone local team in the Division 1 Gold bracket, falling to JSerra 22-25, 25-16, 15-9 in the quarterfinals.

San Juan Hills beat San Margarita 25-16, 25-15 in the championship game of the top division.