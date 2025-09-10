Newport Harbor football loses late lead at El Modena

Newport Harbor quarterback Jake Meer, seen in a game against Corona del Mar last year, had two passing touchdowns against El Modena on Friday.

Newport Harbor made the most of some off-schedule plays, but its last-ditch effort was one ask too many on a night the Sailors let a double-digit lead slip away.

A brief celebration turned to despair for the visitors when Jake Meer’s would-be touchdown pass to Ryan Palmer was called off for an illegal-forward-pass penalty. Meer, who had been scrambling in the backfield to buy time for his receivers to get into the end zone, crossed the line of scrimmage before the throw.

The play put the finishing touches on a fourth-quarter comeback for El Modena, which rallied to defeat Newport Harbor 21-17 on Friday at Fred Kelly Stadium.

“It’s frustrating for us, being up and losing the lead again after the first week,” Newport Harbor coach Matt Burns said, referencing the Sailors’ season-opening loss at Murrieta Mesa. “We got to get back to the drawing board.”

El Modena 21, Newport Harbor 17 FINAL. The game ends with an illegal forward pass, caught in the end zone, but it's the Vanguards celebrating when the call is made.@mjszabo @latsondheimer @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/MnPHjFxYdn — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 6, 2025

Newport Harbor (1-2) took a 17-6 lead on a 40-yard deep-ball connection from Meer to Shane McKibbin late in the third quarter.

On its next possession, Newport Harbor drove to the edge of the red zone. Incomplete passes on third and fourth downs turned the ball over, and when the Sailors got the ball back, they failed to produce a first down on their next two opportunities.

El Modena (1-2) capitalized following both defensive stops, scoring twice in a four-minute span to take the lead. Quarterback Ethan Sorenson scored both rushing touchdowns, the first on a goal-line keeper following a contested catch by Jason Ramos near the right pylon.

“I knew he was always an aggressive player,” Sorenson said of Ramos. “He wants it. There’s no other guy on the team that I can say doesn’t want it almost as much as Jason does. He’s been through a lot. I’ve been with him all the way since we were in our youth, but he’s my guy, and I know I’m his guy. I’m ready to go battle with him, ready to go to war.”

Jake Meer lets it fly to Shane McKibbin, and Newport Harbor takes a 17-6 lead over El Modena, 3:35 3rd. @NH_SailorSports @mjszabo @latsondheimer @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/Cf3UhVHMed — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 6, 2025

Following another three-and-out series for the Sailors’ offense, Sorenson took matters into his own hands. The Vanguards were backed up after a sack by Dylon DeAngelo, but Sorenson solved a third-and-13 with a scramble for 22 yards. The junior quarterback then bolted 40 yards for the go-ahead score with just over two minutes remaining.

“Second half, we came out pretty fired up, had a couple of good series,” Burns said. “We’re shutting them down on defense. We had the unfortunate turnover that gave them the ball, kind of gave them a little momentum.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t moving the ball very well, we weren’t running it very well. Defensively, we got some stops, but all of a sudden, we’re on the field a lot. We gave up a score, and then they got the second score. We kind of failed on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter.”

At times, Meer was a magician with the ball when breaking the pocket. The Sailors scored on their opening drive when Meer scrambled to his left, then flipped a backhand toss to Owen Baldikowski for a 4-yard touchdown.

Jake Meer extends the play and finds Owen Baldikowski on the backhand flip for a @NH_SailorSports touchdown. Newport Harbor 7, El Modena 0, 6:51 1st.@mjszabo @latsondheimer @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/qD5waUiIl1 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 6, 2025

A second attempt at innovation saw Meer make a similar pass with his non-dominant left hand, as he flicked a pass out to running back Jonah Takamori in the flat. The unconventional play netted 32 yards.

The drive stalled on an errant snap, the loose ball recovered by El Modena defensive lineman Mason Romo. The turnover resulted in the first points of the night for the Vanguards, as Jericho West turned a fourth-and-short carry into a 36-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 7-6.

Newport Harbor then ran a successful two-minute drill, getting into field-goal range in just 70 seconds. Daniel Rico’s 32-yard kick sailed through the uprights for a 10-6 halftime lead.

Cruz Marsella had two sacks to lead Newport Harbor defensively. Sebastian Perez produced 1½ tackles for a loss, and Trevor Glynn combined closing speed with physicality in the Sailors’ secondary.

Middle linebacker Lincoln Irwin had 2½ tackles for a loss to pace El Modena, while linebacker Hayden Esparza and Romo each contributed two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

“We struggled the first two weeks, and tonight, we kind of grew up, and we made some plays down the stretch,” El Modena coach Matt Mitchell said. “It was exciting. We’ve been playing hard. It’s just things weren’t going our way. Tonight, we made some plays, and it was a great team effort out of everybody.”

Nonleague

El Modena 21, Newport Harbor 17

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Newport Harbor 7 - 3 - 7 - 0 — 17

El Modena 0 - 6 - 0 - 15 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

NH — Baldikowski 4 pass from Meer (Rico kick), 6:51.

SECOND QUARTER

EM — West 36 run (West run failed), 1:12.

NH — Rico 32 FG, 0:00.

THIRD QUARTER

NH — McKibbin 40 pass from Meer (Rico kick), 3:35.

FOURTH QUARTER

EM — Sorenson 1 run (Russell pass from Sorenson), 6:17.

EM — Sorenson 40 run (kick), 2:17.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

NH — Meer, 9-71; Takamori, 4-20; Baranoski, 5-14; Yamakawa, 7-3; Stremick, 1-(-4).

EM — Sorenson, 11-90, 2 TDs; West, 7-42, 1 TD; Esparza, 8-26; Jackett, 1-(-2).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

NH — Meer, 15-31-0, 228, 2 TDs.

EM — Sorenson, 17-29-0, 185.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

NH — McKibbin, 5-85, 1 TD; Palmer, 3-54; Takamori, 2-33; Baldikowski, 2-26, 1 TD; Yamakawa, 2-20; Stremick, 1-10.

EM — Jackett, 3-53; Ramos, 4-47; Russell, 6-46; Correa, 1-21; West, 3-18.

