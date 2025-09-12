‘The sky’s the limit’: Costa Mesa football shuts out Savanna in blowout win

Costa Mesa’s Gavin Garza (5) breaks a tackle to run in for a touchdown against Savanna in a nonleague game at Glover Stadium on Thursday.

Costa Mesa’s got big aims after claiming its first CIF Southern Section football playoff victory in 27 years last fall and behind an explosive offense led by two All-CIF difference-makers and an experienced offensive line.

It was on full display as the Mustangs continued carving up their opposition, storming into the end zone on all but one possession through three quarters en route to Thursday evening’s 57-0 nonleague domination of Savanna at Glover Stadium.

Junior running back Gavin Garza rushed for 198 yards — topping 2,000 in a 16-game varsity career — and scored three touchdowns, and senior quarterback Andrew Waiss totaled 166 yards, with a touchdown toss and two long bootlegs for scores. It was effectively over before halftime.

Costa Mesa defenders converge on Savanna quarterback Nate Eich (15) in a nonleague football game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“It’s a deadly combination in the backfield,” Costa Mesa coach Gary Gonzalez said. “They’re both All-CIF players, and it’s fun to watch those guys go out there and compete and play at a high level, because we don’t get players like that every year.”

The blowout win was Costa Mesa’s third in four weeks — a 162-0 count in all — against foes from the Zeta League, the lowest peg in Orange County’s football hierarchy, and another, Century, visits Mustang Field next Friday. Just preparation for the desired title run in the tougher Tango League, it serves its purpose.

“We gain mental reps,” said Garza, who ran for 1,440 yards as a sophomore and has 608 rushing yards this season. “I feel like mental reps is a big thing, just being in that game zone and locking in. It’s way different than practice, and those game reps [get us] ready for the hard games.”

Costa Mesa’s Jack Shafiyoon (88) makes a reception against Savanna in a nonleague game on Thursday at Glover Stadium. (James Carbone)

This one wasn’t hard, except at first. Costa Mesa (3-1) struggled to contain Savanna (1-3), which capitalized on penalties and two fourth-down conversions to get inside Costa Mesa’s 40-yard line before Anthony Ahuatzi and Eduardo Hernandez combined to force a fumble. It took five plays, with a too-many-players penalty producing a first down on a punt, before the Mustangs began moving. They couldn’t be stopped from there.

Garza, who reached triple digits for the 11th time and just missed out on his third 200-yard-plus outing, sprinted 33 yards through the Rebels’ defense for the first score, then gained 17 up the middle to set up his 12-yard touchdown catch two plays into the second quarter.

An interception ended another promising drive, then Garza went 30 to start the next possession, capped by Darwin Palma’s 2-yard push. Waiss’ 32-yard bootleg forged a 29-0 halftime edge. The third-quarter onslaught was more efficient: four Garza gains — for 11, 27, 17 and 5 yards into the end zone — in a 98-second possession, Waiss’ 34-yard keeper on a two-play drive, and Adrian Ruiz’s 9-yard touchdown run three plays after taking over for Garza.

Costa Mesa quarterback Andrew Waiss (11) celebrates a touchdown with Caden Oliver (8) against Savanna on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Sophomore defensive lineman Saul Martinez completed the rout four plays later on a 14-yard fumble return.

Costa Mesa faced third down just once (and second down six times) on 28 snaps before the reserves took over and totaled 430 yards, 352 on the ground, behind senior guards Jamie Gutierrez and Yosgart Muñoz, tackles Israel Lopez and William Wedgwood, and first-year center Sebastian Suarez.

“We knew we could run against these guys,” Gonzalez said. “We had a game plan to expose them up the middle, and we did. It’s just like, ‘Hey, let’s pound the rock and let’s try to get as many yards up the middle.’”

Costa Mesa defensive tackle Israel Lopez (77) tackles Savanna’s Nate Eich in a nonleague game on Thursday at Glover Stadium. (James Carbone)

The fourth-year coach’s focus was on what went wrong. The Mustangs were penalized 11 times for 95 yards, including flags for pass interference, holding, unsportsmanlike conduct, a personal foul that canceled a fumble recovery on a kickoff, and three offsides flags on Savanna’s first possession.

“There were mistakes after mistakes, and when you play teams that can capitalize on mistakes, it’ll bite you in the butt ...,” he said. “When we make mistake after mistake, we keep teams in it. And that’s going to be a point of emphasis where we’re going to try to clean up [in the next] week.”

Costa Mesa finished second in the Tango League last year, won eight games — the program’s first winning season since 2013 — and reached the quarterfinals. More is wanted, and expected, this year.

Costa Mesa quarterback Andrew Waiss (11) rolls out of the pocket against Savanna in a nonleague game at Glover Stadium. (James Carbone)

“We’ve got to focus on one game at a time, and the only team that can stop us is us,” Gonzalez said. “I think we stopped ourselves [in the Battle for the Bell loss two weeks ago] against Estancia, but I want to move forward. We have bigger goals to achieve. Take care of business and go far and try to win a league championship.”

Waiss, who threw for 1,543 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, said the Mustangs are “capable of whatever we think we’re capable of. If we play what we know we can do, then the sky’s the limit.”

Costa Mesa’s Gavin Garza (5) celebrates a touchdown with Caden Oliver (8) and Jack Shafiyoon (88) against Savanna on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Costa Mesa 57, Savanna 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Costa Mesa 7 - 22 - 28 - 0 — 57

Savanna 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

CM — Garza 33 run (Alcala kick), 3:03.

SECOND QUARTER

CM — Garza 12 pass from Waiss (Alcala kick), 11:09.

CM — Palma 2 run (Waiss run), 3:43.

CM — Waiss 32 run (Alcala kick), 0:57.

THIRD QUARTER

CM — Garza 5 run (Alcala kick), 11:38.

CM — Waiss 34 run (Alcala kick), 7:38.

CM — Ruiz 9 run (Alcala kick), 2:40.

CM — Martinez 14 fumble return (Alcala kick), 0:50.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

CM — Garza, 16-198, 2 TDs; Waiss, 4-95, 1 TD; De La Cruz Martinez, 4-36; Ruiz, 3-29; Palma, 1-2, 1 TD; Tompkins, 1-(-3); Barrientes, 1-(-3); Quintos, 2-(-2).

S — Ochoa, 7-17; Foronda, 6-17; Cruz, 7-13; Hurtado, 1-(-12); Del Carmen, 1-(-14); Eich, 6-(-38).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

CM — Waiss, 7-11-1, 71, 1 TD; Barrientes, 1-2-0, 7.

S — Eich, 9-21-0, 83.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

CM — Shafiyoon, 3-42; Garza, 2-14, 1 TD; Oliver, 1-8; Sanchez, 1-7; Tompkins, 1-7.

S — Alonzo, 5-37; Martinez, 2-46; Brown, 1-2; Ochoa, 1-(-2).

