Corona del Mar football improves to 4-0 after outlasting Charter Oak

Corona del Mar’s Garrett James (12) and JJ Haley (14) celebrate after a touchdown against Charter Oak on Friday night.

Trick plays have not exactly been the forte of the Corona del Mar High football team over the years.

With a third-and-four situation Friday night, coach Kevin Hettig still dialed one up.

“I’m terrible at trick plays, I have been my whole career, but it was kind of the time to do it,” Hettig said after the game. “Third-and-short in four-down territory, so let’s give it a shot.”

Senior quarterback Brady Annett lateraled the ball to receiver Dorsett Stecker. Instead of taking off, he instead threw it downfield to fellow senior receiver Garrett James.

Corona del Mar’s Dorsett Stecker (0) catches a pass and runs downfield against Charter Oak. (James Carbone)

James came back to make the reception and took it into the end zone. His career-high third touchdown catch of the game proved decisive, as CdM earned a 28-21 win over visiting Covina Charter Oak on Friday night at Davidson Field.

The Sea Kings are 4-0 for the first time since 2021. The trick play, which went for 33 yards, helped them get there, along with a standout defensive effort.

James, smiling after the game, used the same word — “terrible” — to describe the pass thrown by his friend. All in fun.

Corona del Mar’s Garrett James (12) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown at Davidson Field on Friday night. (James Carbone)

“In practice, he was telling Coach he could throw it, but he didn’t exactly live up to the moment,” James said. “He put it in a good place so I could come down and get it.”

In a battle of previously undefeated teams, CdM’s performance was far from terrible. The hosts held Charter Oak (3-1) to a season-low point total. One of the Chargers’ scores came on a pick-six by Christian Alarcon, so Charter Oak had just two scoring drives all game long.

“The effort of those guys and the way they’re playing right now is the standard,” Hettig said of his defense. “If you go back and watch, you’ll see 11 guys sprinting toward the football on every single down. It’s great, that type of effort and attitude is contagious and our defense is playing lights out.”

Corona del Mar quarterback Brady Annett (4) scrambles out of a sack against Charter Oak on Friday night. (James Carbone)

Senior outside linebacker Cash Pearsall had a diving interception for CdM and appeared to be near the ball all game long. Damian Zeno-Herrera, Scott Anderson and Arshan Habibi had quarterback sacks.

Alarcon’s end zone sprint gave Charter Oak a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Sea Kings responded with three straight scoring drives to grab a 21-14 halftime lead. Annett threw three touchdown passes in the flurry, two to James — who made a one-handed catch along the left sideline just before halftime on the second score — and one to JJ Haley.

“It’s huge to get that momentum going into halftime,” James said. “We had a pick-six that was tough, but to come back with a scoring drive was huge for us.”

Corona del Mar’s defense converges on Charter Oaks running back Torry Huff (5) on Friday night. (James Carbone)

Both offenses sputtered a bit in the second half, but Charter Oak tied the score on a 1-yard plunge by JJ Sanchez early in the fourth quarter.

The ensuing kickoff went out of bounds and was caught there by James, who wasn’t in the game on the special teams play. Still, perhaps it was a signal of things to come.

CdM used a 17-yard run by Chase Kuchera to get into Charter Oak territory, and Stecker’s pass to James came three plays later.

Charter Oak drove down the field to the CdM 32-yard line, but the drive stalled there. A first-down run was blown up by Pearsall for a 2-yard loss, then Hudson Zinone and Kuchera each broke up passes downfield to bring up fourth-and-12.

Chargers senior quarterback Corin Berry tried to scramble for the first down, but Anderson had the tackle after just a 5-yard gain, giving the ball back to CdM with 3:27 left in the game. The Sea Kings were able to run the clock out.

Corona del Mar’s Damian Zeno-Herrera (55) and Nolan Scott (19) celebrate after an touchdown against Charter Oak. (James Carbone)

Corona del Mar has a bye this week and returns to action at Trabuco Hills on Sept. 26.

Hettig is happy with the way his team is playing, but that doesn’t mean he’s content. Last year, the Sea Kings suffered a few close losses in the Bravo League and failed to make the CIF playoffs.

“It only means something if we continue to get better,” he said of the 4-0 start.

Corona del Mar’s Will Chavez (7) dives to tackle Jerry Rojo of Charter Oaks (13) during Friday’s nonleague game. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Corona del Mar 28, Charter Oak 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Charter Oak 0 - 14 - 0 - 7 — 21

Corona del Mar 0 - 21 - 0 - 7 — 28

SECOND QUARTER

CO — Rojo 36 pass from Berry (Rivera kick), 7:47.

CO — Alarcon 30 INT return (Rivera kick), 7:31.

CdM — James 7 pass from Annett (DiBella kick), 5:28.

CdM — Haley 43 pass from Annett (DiBella kick), 3:24.

FOURTH QUARTER

CO — Sanchez 1 run (Rivera kick), 10:24.

CdM — James 33 pass from Stecker (DiBella kick), 8:26.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

CO — Berry, 16-68; Huff, 19-44.

CdM — Kuchera, 9-59.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

CO — Berry, 10-17-1, 81, 1 TD.

CdM — Annett, 14-28-2, 197, 3 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

CO — Rojo, 3-60, 1 TD; Reasby, 5-49.

CdM — James, 5-94, 3 TDs; Haley, 3-84, 1 TD; Stecker, 4-31.