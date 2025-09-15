Edison football rallies for road win versus Palos Verdes

Edison’s Sam Edmisten (9), seen against Clovis West on Aug. 22, had a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on Friday against Palos Verdes.

Edison found the going tough through most of its showdown with fellow defending CIF Southern Section and State Bowl champion Palos Verdes, unable to move the ball with any consistency, nor slow down its foe’s methodical attack and the two-way threat at its controls.

Three quarters in, the visiting Chargers were just about done, down two touchdowns, about to make that three, a seemingly insurmountable difference in a game affording them minimal opportunity. Change was afoot.

Edison pulled off a most improbable comeback Friday afternoon, weaving together glorious moments — a goal-line stand, a 99-yard touchdown march (on a “double pass”), forcing a fumble, then surging ahead on Sam Thomson’s pass to Sam Edmisten — and claimed a 21-20 victory when Matthew Auau blocked an easy-range field-goal attempt in the final half-minute.

Advertisement

Edison (3-1) celebrated like they’d won a championship, an emotion they knew well after claiming Southern Section Division 3 and State 1-A Bowl titles last year.

“I feel like I just saved the world, man. I feel like we just saved the world,” said Auau, who batted down Niko Dragin’s 33-yard kick as the clock ticked down from 21 seconds. “I feel like ‘The Avengers’ out there with my guys, and it felt good, just celebrating with my guys. I don’t think anything beats that.”

Getting there took an effort that looked beyond Edison’s capabilities most of the afternoon. They’d managed through three quarters just 23 rushing yards and 143 in all — 62 of those on a second-quarter Thomson-to-Ayden DeGiacomo touchdown pass — while Palos Verdes (2-2) advanced at will through Dominik Hernando’s inside running and elusive All-CIF quarterback Ryan Rakowski’s expertise in critical situations, converting or scoring on 10 successive third-down snaps en route to a 20-7 advantage.

“It wasn’t really [blowing] assignments or anything, [it was that] we were just playing bad,” Auau said. “It was just our energy that we had to bring up, and that’s what I felt we brought out that second half, just our energy. Just pouring my energy out to other guys, too, so they could pour their energy out to me. That’s how we pull off the team win.”

It began on the first play of the fourth quarter. Palos Verdes was on the Chargers’ 4-yard line after driving from midfield, mostly through Rakowski, and again faced third down. Edison’s defense stiffened, halting Christian Reis’ push inches from the goal line, then boxed in Rakowski on fourth down, with Auau and Jude Gonterman making the stop on the right sideline.

It took five plays to traverse the field, the last three a 41-yard Thomson completion to Brennan Vares, an 11-yard, tackle-breaking catch by Edmisten, and the runnng back’s “double-pass” lob to Ryder Chapman for a 42-yard score that trimmed the deficit to six points.

The ball was in Edison’s hands 51 seconds later. Hernando ran into the Chargers’ defensive wall on second down, Ashton Godley landed on the ball and Thomson hit Edmisten for a 9-yard touchdown five plays later. Crue Bradshaw’s extra-point kick provided the lead.

Thomson called the goal-line stand “monumental.”

“If they score there, I think the game’s over,” he said. “I don’t want to say it, but we get the ball back at the 1 after a great stop by our defense, and we scored in four plays. Perfect time to pull out the double pass. Then our defense gets a fumble recovery and we’re right back in it.”

Palos Verdes had 80 yards to cover and plenty of time, nearly six minutes, using most of it on Hernando and Rakowski runs to reach Dragin’s range, well above 40 yards with 1:15 to go. The Sea Kings ran the clock down to 21 seconds while advancing a dozen yards, and Dragin was sent out for a sure-thing field goal and the win.

Auau stepped up.

“It wasn’t just me,” Auau said. “I was depending on my guys to give me the opening to just run through it and do my job. I just had to do it for the team. I told everybody I was going to give them [my] all, and that’s what everybody did to me, is give their all. That’s how we pull it off.”

Edison started strong, Teo Hampton picking off Rakowski at the 4 on the first drive. Thomson connected with a streaking Edmisten on a 38-yard, third-down pass to reach midfield, and DeGiacomo on a 14-yarder, also on third down, to get to the 36. One long, glorious touchdown on their second possession aside, the Chargers labored to move the ball again until the fourth quarter.

Palos Verdes went ahead on a 13-play, 64-yard, seven-and-a-half-minute drive into the second quarter — Rakowski running the final 3 yards.

Edison responded immediately, Thomson hitting DeGiacomo 10 yards over the middle and the junior receiver sprinting into open space to complete the 62-yard touchdown catch.

Palos Verdes was quickly on top again, Rakowski scoring on a 6-yard run after three Edison personal foul penalties. The last, nowhere near the action, put them on the 22. The Sea Kings went for a two-point conversion after an offside flag on the extra point. Hampton stopped Rakowski a yard from the goal line, and it was 13-7.

Edison’s next three drives, through the third quarter, were a three-and-out, an interception, and another three-and-out series. Palos Verdes took advantage of Nick Yakubik’s pick, at the Chargers’ 25-yard line four plays into the second half. Rakowski found All-CIF receiver Morley Boyd running across the top of the end zone, the 6-yard touchdown extending the lead to 20-7.

The Sea Kings were on the march again in two-and-a-half minutes, methodically grinding from midfield into the red zone for a third-and-6 at the 3 as the third quarter closed. It was a very different game the rest of the way.

Edison head coach Jeff Grady praised the “kind of a controlled chaos” down the stretch.

“We found a way in the end,” Grady said. “I felt like we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot early on offense and couldn’t really get anything going. But our defense kept us in the football game.”

Thomson reflected on the Chargers’ tough, tight, late, often controversial defeats the past season and a half, at Clovis West, in the Alpha League finale at San Clemente, twice against Yorba Linda, including a 21-17 decision two weeks earlier.

“I feel like a lot of these close games that we deserved to win, we ended up giving it away to the other team,” he said. “They ended up taking it from us. So it was great to finally get one where we felt like we took it from them. There’s no better feeling than that.”

Nonleague

Edison 21, Palos Verdes 20

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Edison 0 - 7 - 0 - 14 — 21

Palos Verdes 0 - 13 - 7 - 0 — 20

FIRST QUARTER

None.

SECOND QUARTER

PV — Rakowski 3 run (Dragin kick), 8:36.

E — DeGiacomo 62 pass from Thomson (Bradshaw kick), 6:43.

PV — Rakowski 6 run (run failed), 2:04.

THIRD QUARTER

PV — Boyd 6 pass from Rakowski (Dragin kick), 7:21.

FOURTH QUARTER

E — Chapman 16 pass from Edmisten (Bradshaw kick), 8:10.

E — Edmisten 13 pass from Thomson (Bradshaw kick), 5:46.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E — Edmisten, 7-17; Godinez, 3-8; Thomson, 3-2; Chapman, 1-2.

PV — Hernando, 32-101; Rakowski, 16-90, 2 TDs; Tomaro, 1-3; C. Reis, 1-3.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E — Thomson, 8-16-1, 185, 2 TDs; Edmisten, 1-1-0, 42, 1 TD.

PV — Rakowski, 9-12-1, 108, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E — DeGiacomo, 3-74, 1 TD; Edmisten, 3-62, 1 TD; Chapman, 1-42, 1 TD; Vares, 1-41; Auau, 1-8.

PV — Boyd, 6-71, 1 TD; Flowers, 3-33.