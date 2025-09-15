Laguna Beach uses big fourth quarter to beat Tesoro, stay unbeaten

Laguna Beach’s Brady Stringham (2) makes a catch ahead of Tesoro’s Jackson Melo (9) for a touchdown on Friday at Guyer Field.

A special teams score afforded Laguna Beach time to find itself, and with a sleepy start offensively, the Breakers were fortunate to lead at halftime.

Then Tesoro took the lead after the break, bleeding the clock in holding the ball for more than nine minutes in the third quarter.

Laguna Beach had punted for the fifth time in six possessions ahead of the Titans’ lead-changing drive, but still, the Breakers remained in a spot where one play could make the difference.

Laguna Beach running back Charlie Christian (44) runs into Tesoro’s Wyatt Owens (42), who loses his helmet in the collision, on Friday at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

As the Breakers saw it, that play came from one of the team’s youngest members.

Freshman running back Charlie Christian’s 5-yard rushing touchdown became the start of an explosive fourth quarter, as Laguna Beach wound up with a 36-15 win on Friday at Guyer Field.

Charlie Christian runs over a defender on this 5-yard TD. Jack Hurst to Brady Stringham on a two-point conversion. Laguna Beach 22-15, 8:11 4th.@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot @LagunaSports pic.twitter.com/7kPvfOVzZi — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 13, 2025

Christian delivered a helmet-jarring hit on the go-ahead score, bringing the crowd and his sideline to life. Jack Hurst found Brady Stringham on the two-point conversion, and the Breakers were up 22-15 with just over eight minutes left.

“I think the jolt was felt through the whole stadium,” Laguna Beach coach John Shanahan said. “That was definitely the biggest play of the game. It gave us tremendous energy to finish, and it was probably the biggest play of the year for us because it’s a physical play.”

Laguna Beach running back Charlie Christian (44) reacts to scoring the go-ahead touchdown against Tesoro on Friday at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Everything fell into place for Laguna Beach (3-0) after that. Tesoro (2-2) never got started in its chance to answer, as Bob Gardner picked off a pass from Vaughn Steinert when he threw across his body on the first play of the new drive.

Hurst and Stringham, who connected on three touchdown passes, doubled the lead with a 35-yard deep shot. Only 74 seconds had elapsed since the Christian score.

Laguna Beach goes for it on fourth-and-6, and Jack Hurst finds Brady Stringham for a TD. Laguna Beach 14, Tesoro 8, 7:22 2nd.@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot @LagunaSports pic.twitter.com/134JkodS0J — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 13, 2025

“[The] whole momentum shifted,” said Stringham, who made six catches for 109 yards. “It’s so much easier to play when all the guys around you are positive, flying around and hitting people, as well, alongside you.”

The junior quarterback and wide receiver duo would link up once more on a bubble screen for a touchdown on the first play of the Breakers’ next possession.

Laguna Beach’s Noah Thompson (1) and Brady Stringham (2) celebrate a touchdown against Tesoro on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach is averaging 41 points per game so far this season, but Tesoro was a litmus test within the nonleague schedule.

“I think we were a little anxious,” Shanahan said. “We built this up to be such a big game. They’re Tesoro, right? South [Orange] County team. These are games that we wouldn’t even imagine scheduling five years ago.”

Jack Hooper began the game with an 89-yard kick return up the right sideline for a touchdown.

Laguna Beach’s Jack Hooper (0) runs back the opening kick-off as teammate Colter Steris (15) signals for a touchdown against Tesoro on Friday at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“When he goes and houses it, we come out there and show them what’s up first play of the game, that’s the best part,” Hurst said of Hooper scoring on special teams. “It relieves a lot of pressure for our offense to go do our thing and just feel free.”

Laguna Beach, albeit heavily penalized to the tune of 80 yards before halftime, made defensive plays at and around the line of scrimmage to keep its offense in the game.

Xavier Brooks and Gardner combined on a sack, and Noah Thompson also had a sack and an interception. The Breakers made five tackles for a loss, including two solo tackles by Grayson Kazmouz.

Laguna Beach defenders, including Grayson Kazmouz (16), drag down Tesoro’s Nic Brubaker (20) on Friday in a nonleague game at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Steinert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Owen Stirrat in the first quarter, and Selasi Degbor found the end zone on a quarterback sneak that gave the Titans a 15-14 lead with a minute to go in the third quarter.

The Titans were able to get pressure on Hurst, who was held under 200 passing yards for the first time this season. Defensive end Kenneth Smith-Brown had 1½ sacks, leading a pass rush that accumulated three sacks in total.

Laguna Beach quarterback Jack Hurst (12) throws for a two-point conversion against Tesoro on Friday at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Senior left tackle Gage Lee, sophomore left guard Easton Perez, senior center Clark Kimball, freshman right guard Luke Bogdan and sophomore right tackle Malik Morrison are playing on the offensive line for Laguna Beach. While the protection is young, Shanahan said he wanted to make a commitment to staying away from two-way starters up front at the end of last season.

“The good thing is we have five guys who start on the offensive line and four guys that start on the defensive line, and none of those guys cross over,” Shanahan said. “When we walked off the field against [Oxnard] Pacifica last year [in the playoffs], that was a phenomenal football team, but we had five guys playing nine positions.”

Laguna Beach quarterback Jack Hurst (12) is partially face-masked by Tesoro’s Gleb Pozdniakov (55) on Friday at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nonleague

Laguna Beach 36, Tesoro 15

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Tesoro 8 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 15

Laguna Beach 7 - 7 - 0 - 22 — 36

FIRST QUARTER

LB — Hooper 89 kick return (Stringham kick), 11:48.

T — Stirrat 25 pass from Steinert (Brubaker run), 4:38.

SECOND QUARTER

LB — Stringham 16 pass from Hurst (Stringham kick), 7:22.

THIRD QUARTER

T — Degbor 1 run (kick), 1:01.

FOURTH QUARTER

LB — Christian 5 run (Stringham pass from Hurst), 8:11.

LB — Stringham 35 pass from Hurst (Stringham kick), 6:57.

LB — Stringham 19 pass from Hurst (Stringham kick), 4:50.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

T — Brubaker, 15-54; Degbor, 11-50, 1 TD; Wilson, 3-25; Steinert, 1-3; Team, 2-(-18).

LB — Christian, 10-49, 1 TD; Mousally, 2-7; Kimball, 1-7; Hurst, 2-3; Team, 5-(-25).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

T — Steinert, 5-9-1, 65, 1 TD; Degbor, 11-19-1, 30.

LB — Hurst, 18-28-0, 195, 3 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

T — Vaca, 4-36; Stirrat, 1-25, 1 TD; Brubaker, 5-17; Poltl, 4-17; Wilson, 2-0.

LB — Stringham, 6-109, 3 TDs; Hooper, 5-33; Bogdon, 2-31; Gardner, 2-14; Kimball, 1-5; Christian, 2-3; Mousally, 1-0.

