Marina football tops Esperanza for Charlie TeGantvoort’s 100th coaching win

It’s hardly unusual for those in athletics to believe in making their own breaks, knowing full well the opposition is doing everything it can to stop them in their tracks.

Adversity, as coaches often call it, knocked before the Marina football team even left the school parking lot on Thursday, as a bus never showed up to take the Vikings to their nonleague road game.

So its football family banded together, carpooling to Yorba Linda High, and the game started just 15 minutes after its scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.

Marina’s Carson Hunnicutt (1) catches a pass and fights for yardage against Esperanza on Thursday. (James Carbone)

At the end of the night, the Vikings were kneeling in front of an energized Charlie TeGantvoort, their head coach saluting his team for battling through the unpredictable and winding up with a win.

Francis Saporito connected twice with Carson Hunnicutt for touchdowns, leading Marina past Esperanza 21-7 and extending its winning streak to three games.

It was a milestone win for TeGantvoort, who told his team in postgame, on-the-field comments that it was his 100th career coaching victory.

“I just want to say that I am so lucky and so honored to be Coach T’s 100th win,” Saporito said. “I love that man so much, and I’m just so honored. I’ve been through this program for three years now, and I’ve seen Coach T from the very beginning, and now it’s my senior year. I love being able to be his 100th win and having that memory.”

Marina’s Ben Ramos (15) watches his blockers as he rushes against Esperanza in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Saporito represents somewhat of a throwback to the type of quarterback that TeGantvoort had at his disposal when he enjoyed a lot of success at Santa Ana. A willing rusher, Saporito has already carried the ball 77 times for 424 yards and four touchdowns. He turned 16 carries into 99 yards on the ground against the Aztecs.

“He reminds me of Damian Macias, Julian Gomez [and] Angel Vega, some of the great running quarterbacks we had [at Santa Ana],” TeGantvoort said of Saporito. “I went back to that play-calling style, and Francis has answered the bell and then some.”

Marina quarterback Francis Saporito (12) rolls out of the pocket against Esperanza in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Saporito operated almost exclusively through Hunnicutt in the passing game, all but two of his nine completions and 119 of his 129 passing yards going to the junior wide receiver.

Hunnicutt, whose brother Garrett played quarterback for the Vikings, reeled in a deep ball in the left corner of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown just before halftime, establishing a 14-0 lead. He added a 12-yard touchdown grab on a third-down play in the third quarter.

“They spent a lot of time in the offseason because they’re both new to starting,” TeGantvoort said of Saporito and Hunnicutt. “Last year, we had some great players with Garrett Hunnicutt and Shane Cassidy, and they wanted to be the next two up and follow [in] those footsteps. They’re doing a great job.”

Growing up with a quarterback for an older brother helps. Carson Hunnicutt is averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game.

Marina’s Gunnar Mickelson (5) rushes Esperanza quarterback Travis Frazier (7) in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“It goes a long way back,” Carson Hunnicutt said. “He taught me everything I know, man. I love that guy.”

Marina (4-1) proved up to task defensively, holding an opponent to 10 points or fewer for the third time this season. Esperanza’s Travis Frazier completed his first six passes, but the Vikings’ secondary — including Gabriel Herrera, Trevor Lambert, Jaden Alston and Gabriel Jessee — held him and eight targeted receivers to nine completions on 27 attempts the rest of the way.

Brayden O’Rourke had two sacks, Alberto Herrera recorded one sack, and Jessee intercepted the first-half-ending pass downfield. Brandon Atchison also had 1½ tackles for a loss.

The Vikings’ first scoring drive saw the offensive line of left tackle Jarret Merrill, left guard Kyle Ledbetter, center Lucas Ingrao, right guard Wolfie Ortega and right tackle Broden Donaldson move the pile, Ben Ramos emerging from the sea of humanity in the end zone after a 6-yard touchdown run.

A turnover led to the only score for Esperanza (1-3). Carson Collins, who stood out with 1½ sacks and a tackle for a loss, stripped the ball from Ramos and recovered the fumble at the Marina 22. Frazier checked the ball down to Brody Snyder on a screen pass that went for a 17-yard touchdown two plays later.

Nonleague

Marina 21, Esperanza 7

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Marina 0 - 14 - 7 - 0 — 21

Esperanza 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 — 7

FIRST QUARTER

None.

SECOND QUARTER

M — Ramos 6 run (kick), 9:12.

M — Hunnicutt 30 pass from Saporito (kick), 0:20.

THIRD QUARTER

M — Hunnicutt 12 pass from Saporito (kick), 4:23.

E — Snyder 17 pass from Frazier (Orrick kick), 0:21.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

M — Saporito, 16-99; Ramos, 18-36, 1 TD; O’Rourke, 1-11; Valadez, 2-3; Team, 4-(-16).

E — Snyder, 5-29; Frazier, 2-7; Pina, 2-(-4); Franco, 1-(-4); Team, 3-(-18).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

M — Saporito, 9-15-1, 129, 2 TDs.

E — Frazier, 15-33-1, 130, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

M — Hunnicutt, 7-119, 2 TDs; Kirk, 1-10; Ramos, 1-0.

E — Matthews, 5-44; Snyder, 4-25; Sicard, 2-20; Franco, 2-16; Reeds, 1-14; Moore, 1-11.

