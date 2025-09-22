Estancia defense remains stout in shutout of Whittier Pioneer
- Share via
Estancia engineered a goal-line stand against crosstown rival Costa Mesa to win its Aug. 29 season opener, and ever since then the Eagles have made it next to impossible to reach pay dirt.
In the three games that followed, the Eagles allowed a total of 10 points, and on Friday, another goal-line stand was the start of a four-turnover night for the defense.
Estancia blanked visiting Whittier Pioneer 15-0 to remain unbeaten through its first four games, notching its second shutout during a three-game homestand at Jim Scott Stadium.
“These kinds of games are big character tests,” Estancia coach Mike Bargas said. “We have a lot of guys with great character and grit and morale, and so it gets contagious. Luckily for us, we’re winning games, but it helps when you have guys like this that just keep grinding.”
Senior defensive back Antonio Bravo emerged from the pile with the ball when the Titans fumbled on a goal-line carry on their second drive.
The Eagles took over at the 3-yard line, and they got out of the shadow of their own end zone with passes of 13 and 17 yards from junior quarterback Kai Bargas to senior two-way starter Brandon Bettinghausen.
Jeff Brown, the senior workhorse running back who had 33 touches for 191 total yards (171 rushing), followed with a 43-yard carry, his longest of the night.
It all helped put the Eagles on the fringe of field-goal range. Estancia (4-0) lined up to kick, but then the offensive line largely moved outside the hashmarks. Senior wide receiver Bennett Molica took the snap and had a lot of room to run to his right for the 20-yard touchdown.
“The defense made a great stop, and [our] offense did a great job when we were at like the half-foot line, and we scored on that drive,” Mike Bargas added. “I think the guys are starting to believe in each other, and I would say the puzzle pieces are coming together.”
From there, the Eagles made it a no-fly zone for the passing game of Pioneer (2-3). Bettinghausen had two interceptions, and senior cornerback Sean Sweeney also picked off a pass, all of them coming on the Titans’ final three possessions of the first half.
“The ball comes to me, I just want to go get it,” said Sweeney, who has an interception in every game this season. “That’s all I’ve ever known. That’s all I ever want to do.”
Estancia added to its lead on its first drive coming out of halftime, a 25-yard run by Brown helping to set up Kai Bargas’ score via a quarterback sneak.
The defense remained firm, preventing Pioneer from progressing beyond midfield the rest of the game. Senior linebacker Carlos Vasquez had 1½ sacks, while sophomore defensive lineman Nicholas Hulce had two tackles for a loss.
“We’re hoping to keep building and keep progressing after each win,” Bettinghausen said. “Take one game, one step at a time.”
Estancia plays at Lakewood Artesia (2-3) on Fridaybefore hosting Rancho Alamitos (3-1) in the Sigma League opener on Oct. 3.
“I think we’re showing we’re coming back stronger than last year,” Brown said. “We lost a lot of people. We also gained a lot of people. We gained a lot of strength, put in the work in the offseason, so there’s not much you can do to stop that.”
Nonleague
Estancia 15, Pioneer 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Pioneer 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 0
Estancia 0 - 7 - 6 - 2 — 15
FIRST QUARTER
None.
SECOND QUARTER
E — Molica 20 run (Silva kick), 11:04.
THIRD QUARTER
E — Bargas 1 run (Silva kick failed), 8:51.
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Safety (Snap through end zone), 6:54.
INDIVIDUAL RUSHING
P — Roman, 8-38; Rojas, 2-17; Janicke, 1-14; Gonzalez, 3-10; Salguero, 4-8; Anderson, 1-0; McCormick, 1-(-2); Team, 2-(-9).
E — J. Brown, 31-171; Molica, 1-20, 1 TD; Vasquez, 2-14; Bargas, 3-0, 1 TD.
INDIVIDUAL PASSING
P — Janicke, 6-14-2, 54; Anderson, 4-8-1, 39.
E — Bargas, 9-19-0, 113.
INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING
P — Salguero, 2-32; Gonzalez, 1-20; Estrada, 2-16; Rojas, 4-14; Rayas, 1-11.
E — Molica, 2-31; Bettinghausen, 2-30; Silva, 2-21; Brown, 2-20; Sweeney, 1-11.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.