Despite young team’s learning curve, Laguna Beach football doubles up El Dorado, moves to 4-0

Laguna Beach provided a good glimpse of how explosive its passing attack can be in a relatively simple victory Friday night over El Dorado.

Junior quarterback Jack Hurst completed 22 of 32 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns, three of them before halftime, and the Breakers’ defense shut down its foe’s vibrant running game en route to a 28-14 decision, a most deceptive scoreline, at Valencia High School’s Bradford Stadium.

Brady Stringham, never leaving the field, caught eight balls for 132 yards and two scores, collected his own onside kick, and played a key role in corralling the Golden Hawks’ passing game until late in the third quarter.

It was far from problem-free — Laguna Beach (4-0) should have scored twice more before the break, couldn’t run the ball at all, and committed a dozen penalties for 106 yards, giving away four first downs and enabling a late touchdown that kept El Dorado’s hopes alive.

“We’re so young, right?” Laguna coach John Shanahan said. “At one point, we had four freshmen in there on the offense in critical times, and they’re fighting their butts off ...

“To try to ask great consistency from 14-year-olds, it gets pretty hard. But I love those guys, and they really, really do fight, for young guys. I’m super proud of them.”

Two freshmen start on the right side of the Breakers’ offensive line — guard Luke Bogdan and tackle Winston Darrow, both 6-foot-4 and near 250 pounds — which provided Hurst ample protection but couldn’t move El Dorado’s defensive front. They totaled minus-26 yards on the ground, 20 of that on a fourth-down, red-zone sack, a backfield fumble and a 5-yard snap for the final-play kneel-down.

Hurst completed eight of his first 10 throws, two of them touchdowns to Will Kimball, and had 172 yards by halftime. He also connected on key throws with Jack Hooper, Hudson Mills and Wyatt Bogdan, and for 33, 35, 19 and 14 yards — the last two for touchdowns — with Stringham.

“Brady’s incredible, and our young quarterback was really good,” Shanahan said. “Jack was on. I mean, he’s good. He hangs in there. He knows he has a bunch of 14-year-old kids right in front of him. It takes a lot of guts to hang in there.”

The Breakers forced three turnovers, blocked a punt, and, behind a front seven anchored by linebackers Xavier Brooks and Garrett Byerly, limited El Dorado to 36 rushing yards and neutralized its passing game until late in the third quarter. Golden Hawks running back Cameron Romero, with two 100-yard-plus rushing performances this year, totaled just 48 yard on 22 carries.

It was 21-0 by the break but should have been more lopsided. Hooper, open in the end zone, dropped a fourth-down pass with a minute to go in the first quarter, and next Breakers’ drive broke down at the El Dorado 5.

“We wanted to go punch them in the mouth, get on them from the beginning,” Hurst said. “We knew it was their senior night and there was going to be a nice crowd, so we didn’t really want the game to play out too long. We ended up getting up, 21-0, and kind of frustrating to not get back [into the end zone] until the second half, but sometimes the great teams win when they’re not playing their best.”

Laguna Beach started strong, with a takeaway on the game’s fifth play — Wyatt Bogdan stripping the ball from Romero and Jack Hooper collecting it on El Dorado’s 43-yard line — reached the El Dorado 1 when Stringham weaved through the secondary on a 33-yard completion, and had the lead as Hurst found Will Kimball open in the end zone for a 3-yard score.

Laguna was marching again after a three-and-out, quickly moving into the red zone from midfield on Hurst throws to Hooper for 22 yards and Mills for 10. The rest was labor: a short Bob Gardner run, one of just four for positive yardage on 16 carries all game; a couple of incompletions, both well-defended; a holding penalty; and it was fourth-and-13.

Hurst came through again, connecting with Kimball in the end zone, and it was 14-0.

A roughing-the-kicker call on Stringham’s extra-point attempt moved the ensuing kickoff into Golden Hawks territory, so Shanahan called an onside kick, and Stringham recovered at the 34. Soon it was fourth down, Hurst found an open Hooper in the end zone, but the senior receiver missed the catch.

Another three-and-out, then Hurst hit a diving Stringham for a 35-yard gain to the 13. He looked to throw again on the first play of the second quarter, a path opened to the right, and he took off, sliding at the 5 just as the defense arrived. The Breakers got no closer, and Nate Larsen — “best football player we’ve gone against all year long,” Shanahan said — burst through for an 8-yard sack on fourth down.

Hurst, who slid four times to avoid contact, might have made it to the end zone, had he cut toward the corner flag.

“I definitely have some regrets,” he said. “I turned the corner, and I saw open field, so I was pretty happy, but kind of had an awkward slide because I don’t want to take too many hits. We don’t really have a guy behind me. I’m trying to stay safe just so I can help my team out the most.”

Hurst and Stringham combined on a 19-yard touchdown after Byerly blocked a punt midway through the second quarter, and the Breakers were fully in command from there.

El Dorado (3-2) made it a closer game, with two fourth-down penalties leading to Romero’s 3-yard scoring run on the final play of the third quarter. Laguna immediately answered, Hurst connecting with Stringham from the 14 to make it 28-7 barely a minute later. The Golden Hawks then completed a six-play, 80-yard drive with a Hudson Shaddow toss to Mason Shackleton with 4:40 to go.

A Wyatt Bogdan interception and a punt-return fumble forced by Grayson Kazmouz and recovered by Darius Selway ended whatever faint comeback hopes the Golden Hawks held.

“We fought hard, just little mental mistakes,” Stringham said. “But physically, we fought. We got a good win tonight.”

Nonleague

Laguna Beach 28, El Dorado 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Laguna Beach 14 - 7 - 0 - 7 — 28

El Dorado 0 - 0 - 7 - 7 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

LB — W. Kimball 3 pass from Hurst (Stringham kick), 7:35.

LB — W. Kimball 21 pass from Hurst (Stringham kick), 3:08.

SECOND QUARTER

LB — Stringham 19 pass from Hurst (Stringham kick), 5:39.

THIRD QUARTER

ED — Romero 3 run (Tierney kick), 0:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

LB — Stringham 14 pass from Hurst (Stringham kick), 10:47.

ED — Shackleton 5 pass from Shaddow (Tierney kick), 4:40.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

LB — Gardner, 1-2; Mousally, 1-(-4); Christian, 7-(-11); Hurst, 7-(-13).

ED — Romero, 22-48, 1 TD; Shaddow, 3-(-12).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

LB — Hurst, 22-32-0, 247, 4 TDs.

ED — Shaddow, 12-24-1, 120, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

LB — Stringham, 8-132, 2 TDs; W. Kimball, 5-51, 2 TDs; Hooper, 3-25; Mills, 3-23; W. Bogdan, 1-11; Boultinghouse, 1-(-2).

ED — Karg, 5-67; Shackleton, 5-44, 1 TD; Cook, 1-6; Samson, 1-3.

