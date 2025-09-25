Corona del Mar boys’ water polo uses strong closing kick to beat Huntington Beach

Corona del Mar’s Bryan Shapirshteyn (22) makes a move on Huntington Beach’s Adriano Maldonado (10) for a goal during a Sunset League water polo match-up on Wednesday.

It has been common for the Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team to have a close first quarter this season, before ultimately pulling away.

Credit visiting Huntington Beach for not succumbing until much later than that in Wednesday’s Sunset League match.

CdM still had the firepower late to earn a 15-9 home victory and continue its strong start to the season.

Senior Bryan Shapirshteyn had five goals and three assists for the Sea Kings, who improved to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Corona Del Mar’s Koosha Mirrafati (3) shoots in a penalty shot against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think they’re a good team,” CdM coach Lucas Reynolds said of the Oilers, who were tied 7-7 at halftime and trailed by just a goal entering the fourth quarter. “Nick [Graffis] does a really good job with his team, and our style of water polo tends to play into having a close first quarter. I didn’t expect it to be tied at half, I thought we’d start to open up a little more, but they’re a strong team and they played really well. Once we found our groove, we did open [the lead] up, so I’m proud of our boys for that, staying true to the system.”

Koosha Mirrafati added three goals for the Sea Kings, two of those coming on a pair of penalty shots. Nathan Simoncelli, Cooper Harlan and Will Weir each scored twice.

Senior goalkeepers Vi Lues and Ben Kubichek split time in goal for the Sea Kings, coming off a ninth-place finish at the South Coast Tournament that saw CdM lose just once in four games, to De La Salle.

Huntington Beach goalie Van Johnston makes a key save during Wednesday’s match at Corona del Mar. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We weren’t surprised,” Shapirshteyn said of Wednesday’s league result. “I would say we were ready for a tight game. We kept our emotions in check, and I think it was good.”

Kubichek, a transfer from Mater Dei who is the younger brother of former CdM football linebacker and team captain Mason Kubichek, made the most of his time in the cage in the second half against Huntington Beach (7-11, 1-1).

The Oilers managed just two goals in the second half, with CdM winning the fourth quarter by a 6-1 margin as it got its counterattack going.

Corona del Mar’s Nathan Simoncelli (5) throws in a goal against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was a close game and I knew that we were the better team,” Kubichek said. “I just wanted to show them that they couldn’t score on us, take all of the hope out of them.”

Graffis praised his team’s competitive nature and five-on-six defense for keeping the match close. CdM had beaten Huntington Beach 22-7 earlier this season at the Santa Barbara tournament, though the Oilers’ two sophomore transfer goalies both weren’t eligible in that game.

Van Johnston and Landon Hobson, transfers from JSerra and Sage Hill respectively, split time in goal against CdM.

Huntington Beach’s Isaac Squires (7) winds up for a shot on goal against CdM on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Isaac Squires and Dane Driscoll each scored three goals to lead the Oilers, while Jackson Holmes scored twice and Grayson Agresti added a goal.

Jacob Duong had three assists for Huntington Beach, while Devin Riley contributed four steals.

“The fourth quarter score is realistically how much better they are than us, but that’s why you play the game,” Graffis said. “They make a couple mistakes here and there, and we played super, super crisp five-man defense. Our five-man was phenomenal. I thought we played really crisp for three quarters, and we made a couple of silly mistakes in the fourth.”

Corona del Mar’s Cooper Harlan (10) shoots in an uncontested goal against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Graffis said his team needs to beat either Edison on Oct. 8, or Los Alamitos on Oct. 15, to finish top four in league and guarantee a CIF playoff berth. Last year, the Oilers, Chargers and Griffins finished in a three-way tie, and Huntington Beach made a nice run to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs .

Huntington Beach plays in the S&R Sport Tournament this weekend, opening against Jesuit on Friday at noon at Irvine’s Woollett Aquatics Center.

CdM plays a nonleague match at Studio City Harvard-Westlake on Saturday, a rematch of a memorable Open Division playoff match from a year ago that the Sea Kings won 14-13 .

“We’re just trying to build that confidence,” Reynolds said. “We know how good we can be. We’re just trying to gain that confidence and start putting together four whole quarters of good water polo.”