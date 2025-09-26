Newport Harbor’s Ella Olson has 21 kills in sweep of Marina

Newport Harbor’s Ella Olson (2) spikes for the kill against Marina in a Sunset League match on Thursday.

Newport Harbor’s girls’ volleyball team operated like a race car against Marina, firing on all cylinders and swiftly leaving their opponents in a cloud of dust.

Ella Olson had 21 kills and 2½ total blocks to lead the Sailors to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 road victory over the Vikings Thursday in a Sunset League match.

It marked the beginning of a pivotal stretch of the league race, Newport Harbor (20-7, 6-1 in the Sunset League) establishing itself as the primary threat to Los Alamitos (22-8, 8-0) for the regular-season championship.

The Sailors visit Los Al’s Griffins on Monday, but not before they take on rival Corona del Mar (12-10, 2-4) at home in the Battle of the Bay at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Marina’s Ximena Martinez (9) tips the ball against the block of Newport Harbor’s Kayden Clousing (17) on Thursday in a Sunset League match. (James Carbone)

“We’ve really been putting in a lot of work on our defense and blocking,” Newport Harbor coach Pat Eaton said. “I think that shows up with what we were doing today. We did a pretty good job with our ball control. ... We have a good offense, but working on those parts of our game that have really improved, which is our defense and blocking.

“Our serve has been great all year. Our sense of urgency, I think, was good tonight. I think sometimes we have a tendency to stop playing hard, and I think we did a pretty good job keeping our foot on the gas.”

Newport Harbor played in the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, where it knocked off Los Alamitos in straight sets. The Sailors squandered a two-set lead against the Griffins on their home court Sept. 4.

“Our primary goal right now is to win league, so we’ll have to go and beat Los Al on Monday, and CdM,” said Olson, a junior outside hitter who recently competed in the Laguna Open, which was an AVP Contender event this year. “We’re trying to stay as present as we can, next-game mindset, and then after league, of course, our next is going to be CIF, and then hopefully get a run going on to state.”

Newport Harbor’s Piper Coady (19) spikes the ball against Marina’s Korynn Mayo (14) and Jaden Pua (20) on Thursday in a Sunset League match. (James Carbone)

Piper Coady provided 10 kills and two block assists. Kayden Clousing contributed five kills and four block assists, Campbell Kelly chipped in with three kills and two block assists, and Talea Berry dished out 30 assists to go with two service aces.

“We don’t really underestimate anyone,” Clousing said. “We just want to play and focus on our side of the court. I think we really challenged ourselves with this game with closing in set two and set three.”

Marina (14-7, 4-3) struggled to get much going offensively outside of Korynn Mayo, who had 11 kills. Alyssa Enriquez had 11 assists, and Jaden Pua added three kills and a solo block.

Marina’s Korynn Mayo (14) tries to spike past Newport Harbor’s Campbell Kelly (8) on Thursday in a Sunset League match. (James Carbone)

Ryan Parker, the head coach of the Vikings, remains confident that his team is in good position to make the playoffs, and regardless of division, he believes they can have success once they get there.

While it was not an exemplary showing on Thursday night, Parker added there are advantages to being in the Sunset League, where lessons can be learned before the postseason.

“Playing a Los Al, playing a Newport, when you are in good position to make CIF, that’s the benefit of Sunset,” Parker said. “You get to learn these lessons now and not in mid-to-late October and in November. ”

Newport Harbor’s Talea Berry (3) sets the ball for Ella Olson (2) against Marina in a Sunset League match on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Rowland Heights Southlands Christian 0: Sophia Bone had nine kills in the Tritons’ 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 win on Thursday in a San Joaquin League opener at home.

Emma Hartman pounded out seven kills for Pacifica Christian (10-5). Addie Roberson distributed 18 assists, Charlotte Booth had 17 digs, and Emery Pelinka added 13 digs.

Ocean View 3, Santa Ana 0: The Seahawks swept the Saints 25-7, 25-19, 25-11 on Thursday in an Orange Coast League match on the road.

Ocean View (16-4, 8-0), currently riding a nine-match winning streak, has a two-game lead on Katella (14-12, 6-2) with four league games remaining.

Anaheim 3, Los Amigos 2: The visiting Lobos fell to the Colonists 25-15, 21-25, 32-30, 16-25, 15-11 on Thursday in an Orange League match.

Los Amigos (9-4, 7-1) remains in first place, one game ahead of Santa Ana Valley (6-8, 6-2). The Lobos have beaten the Falcons twice, both matches going to a decisive fifth set. The sides meet for the final time on Oct. 2 at Santa Ana Valley.

