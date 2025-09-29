Estancia football suffers first loss of season at Artesia

Estancia’s Jeff Brown (22) breaks tackles and runs up the middle against Artesia on Friday night.

The Estancia High football team came into Friday night’s game at Artesia undefeated in its nonleague schedule.

Coach Mike Bargas’ message to his team after the Eagles’ first loss of the season was to think big picture.

“Our goal is not to be 14-0,” Bargas said. “It’s to be out there 14 weeks.”

Artesia used a big game from sophomore running back Justin Pettus to upset Estancia, 28-21, in the Eagles’ last tuneup before beginning Sigma League play.

Estancia’s Brandon Bettinghausen (6) and Nicholas Hulce (53) stop an Artesia ball-carrier during Friday’s game. (James Carbone)

Estancia, which had won its first four games of the season for the first time since 1996, fell to 4-1. Artesia evened its record at 3-3, avoiding a three-game losing streak.

Artesia senior linebacker Angel Lagunas said the team remembered dropping a relatively close game to Estancia last year.

“We were just underestimated a lot,” Lagunas said. “Everybody thought we were going to lose this game because we were on a two-game losing streak. We came out fast, we punched them in the mouth hard and we just stayed together. We played as a team and executed.”

The Eagles certainly started the game strong. A hit by Sean Sweeney jarred the ball loose on the hosts’ opening kickoff return, and captain Bennett Molica recovered at the Artesia 25-yard line.

Estancia quarterback Kai Bargas (8) drops back to pass at Artesia during Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

Three plays later, junior quarterback Kai Bargas found senior Brady Macphee on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

But Estancia would be held scoreless for the rest of the first half. Meanwhile, Artesia used long touchdown runs of 39 and 61 yards by Pettus, then a 1-yard sneak by senior quarterback Joey Peck, to grab a 21-7 halftime lead.

“We were just out of sync tonight,” Mike Bargas said. “When we started responding, it was too little, too late. They just took us out of our game. [Pettus] was good, but we were out of place. Same thing on offense. We made some mistakes that cost us.”

Estancia’s Brady Macphee (4) dives to tackle Artesia’s Izayah Carranza (8) during Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

Estancia cut its deficit in half on its opening drive of the second half, even after Molica’s kickoff return for a touchdown — after a pitch by Brandon Bettinghausen — was called back due to holding. The ensuing play was a 78-yard gallop by Bettinghausen, then Bargas connected with Sweeney on a 9-yard score just inside of the front right pylon as Estancia pulled within a touchdown.

Pettus took the ensuing kickoff return back for a touchdown, though, stunting any momentum the Eagles may have gathered.

Still, a 32-yard score from Bargas to Bettinghausen brought the Eagles closer, and Estancia had three drives in the fourth quarter to try to even the score. The last one appeared most promising. Bettinghausen returned an Artesia punt to the Pioneers’ 41-yard line with 52 seconds remaining in the game.

Three plays later, Artesia sophomore Jorge Velazquez made an athletic one-handed interception at the 26-yard line on a pass over the middle, and Artesia had its victory.

Estancia’s Brandon Bettinghausen (6) breaks tackles to gain yardage at Artesia on Friday night. (James Carbone)

Bargas had a season-high three touchdown passes for Estancia. Senior running back Jeff Brown had 24 carries for 153 yards, his fourth straight game reaching the century mark.

Estancia opens Sigma League play at home against Rancho Alamitos (3-2) on Friday night.

Five of the six teams in the league enter league play with records of .500 or better, including Calvary Chapel (5-0), Ocean View (4-1) and Los Amigos (3-2). Ocean View plays on the road against defending league champion Los Amigos at Bolsa Grande High on Thursday, while Calvary Chapel opens league at Santa Ana Valley (0-4-1) on Friday.

Estancia’s Brady Macphee (4) and Jeff Brown (22) celebrate a touchdown at Artesia on Friday night. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Artesia 28, Estancia 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Estancia 7 - 0 - 14 - 0 — 21

Artesia 7 - 14 - 7 - 0 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

E — Macphee 8 pass from Bargas (Silva kick), 10:40.

A — Pettus 39 run (Marquez kick), 5:07.

SECOND QUARTER

A — Pettus 61 run (Marquez kick), 11:48.

A — Peck 1 run (Marquez kick), 0:17.

THIRD QUARTER

E — Sweeney 9 pass from Bargas (Silva kick), 11:18.

A — Pettus 97 kickoff return (Marquez kick), 11:02.

E — Bettinghausen 32 pass from Bargas (Silva kick), 2:25.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E — Brown, 24-153.

A — Pettus, 20-166, 2 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E — Bargas, 10-17-2, 98, 3 TDs.

A — Peck, 4-9-0, 51.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E — Bettinghausen, 3-24, 1 TD.

A — Quarles, 2-16.